Highlights Jamal Murray to represent Team Canada after a career year with the Denver Nuggets.

Rudy Gobert anchors solid defense for France; high block and rebound numbers are expected.

Devin Booker offers a dynamic scoring threat for Team USA, well-suited to an off-the-bench role.

The stars will most definitely be out at the 2024 Paris Olympics , as the best basketball players from around the globe gather to compete for the ultimate international prize: an Olympic gold medal. The United States has dominated this competition, winning gold in each of the last four editions.

However, international basketball has been on a steady upward trajectory and multiple teams could prove to be a thorn in Team USA's side. Let's take a look at the top 15 players that will be participating in Paris 2024.

15 Jamal Murray, Canada

Team: Denver Nuggets

For the first time in nine years, Jamal Murray will represent Team Canada. After initially agreeing to participate in last year's FIBA World Cup, Murray withdrew from the team in order to recover from the Denver Nuggets ' championship run.

The 27-year-old put up a career year with the Nuggets in 2023-24, but various injuries and fatigue led to Murray and Denver falling short in the 2024 playoffs. Murray has developed a reputation as a playoff specialist in recent years, yet was a shadow of his former self during the last postseason.

Jamal Murray's Stats in the Last Three Seasons Season (Team) Points Rebounds Assists FG%(3P%) 2023-24 (DEN) 21.2 4.1 6.5 48.1% (42.5%) 2022-23 (DEN) 20.0 4.0 6.2 45.4% (39.8%) 2020-21 (DEN) 21.2 4.0 4.8 47.7% (40.8%) Career 17.5 3.7 4.5 45.2% (38%)

A motivated Murray may just be what Canada needs at the 2024 Olympics, and he could form one of the tournament's most lethal one-two punches alongside the Oklahoma City Thunder 's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander .

14 Rudy Gobert, France

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert erased all doubts over his fit with the Minnesota Timberwolves , anchoring the NBA's best defense in the regular season. The 32-year-old was named Defensive Player of the Year for a record fourth time and helped Minnesota reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004.

The 7-1 shot-blocker will serve in a similar role for the French national team and should see a high number of blocks and rebounds due to his imposing presence, especially against smaller international players.

Rudy Gobert International Stats Competition Points Rebounds Blocks 2014 FIBA World Cup 4.1 4.7 0.9 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics 5.4 6.2 2.0 2019 FIBA World Cup 10.1 9.1 1.9 2020 Tokyo Olympics 8.7 7.7 0.0 2023 FIBA World Cup 8.5 8.0 1.5 Career 7.4 7.1 1.3

Gobert is no stranger to the international stage, representing France at two Olympic Games and three FIBA World Cups. Gobert and France reached the Gold Medal game at Tokyo 2020, but were unable to overcome the United States in an 82-87 loss.

13 Devin Booker, USA

Team: Phoenix Suns

Despite a year marred by injuries and a poorly constructed roster, Devin Booker was able to help keep the Phoenix Suns afloat during the regular season, averaging 27.1 points and 6.9 assists while serving as the team's de facto point guard.

Booker should have a much more natural role with Team USA and could be a dynamic weapon off the bench. While the same could be said about any of Team USA's players, there are very few bucket-getters who can create their shot like Booker can.

Devin Booker 2020 Tokyo Olympics Stats Game Points Rebounds Assists FGM-FGA (3PM-3PA) France 83-76 USA 4 2 3 1-6 (0-2) USA 120-66 Iran 16 4 1 6-9 (0-1) USA 119-84 Czechia 5 1 0 1-3 (1-2) Spain 81-95 USA 9 9 5 4-13 (1-2) USA 97-78 Australia 20 3 1 7-10 (3-5) France 82-87 USA (Gold medal game) 2 0 1 0-4 (0-3)

The 27-year-old famously dropped 70 points in a single game during the 2017-18 season, before scoring 62 points on 59.5 percent shooting from the floor against the Indiana Pacers in January 2024.

12 Victor Wembanyama, France

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama silenced all critics in his first NBA season, showcasing his unprecedented mix of height, finesse, and skill on his way to being named Rookie of the Year.

The 20-year-old San Antonio Spurs star will be the focal point at both ends of the floor for France, and his partnership with Gobert in the frontcourt is a nightmarish proposition for opposing teams. Wembanyama's eight-foot wingspan allows him to block and contest virtually every shot, evidenced by his league-leading 254 blocks during the 2023-24 NBA season. Standing at 7-4, the former Metropolitans 92 standout moves like a guard and can get to his spots with ease.

Victor Wembanyama Stats in Last Three Seasons Season (Team) Points Rebounds Assists Blocks 2023-24 (SAN) 21.4 10.6 3.9 3.6 2022-23 (MET92) 21.6 10.4 2.4 3.0 2021-22 (MET92) 9.4 5.1 0.8 1.8 Career 17.1 8.7 2.7 3.0

In a warmup game last Wednesday, Wembanyama dominated, scoring 24 points as France breezed to a 96-46 destruction of Turkey.

11 Kevin Durant, USA

Team: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant is the only member of this United States squad to have participated in each of the past three Olympic Games, averaging 19.9 points on his way to three gold medals. The 35-year-old remains the ultimate competitor, keen to add his fourth gold medal to an already immense legacy. Durant has maintained his scoring prowess in recent years, despite constant turmoil in Brooklyn and Phoenix.

Kevin Durant International Stats Competition Points Rebounds Assists FG%(3P%) 2010 FIBA World Cup 22.8 6.1 1.8 55.6% (45.6%) 2012 London Olympics 19.5 5.8 2.6 48.5% (52.3%) 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics 19.4 5.0 3.5 57.8% (58.1%) 2020 Tokyo Olympics 20.7 5.3 3.7 52.9% (37.5%) Career 20.6 5.6 2.8 53.8% (48.8%)

There is slight concern surrounding the Suns' star's health status, as he suffered a calf injury that will rule him out of Team USA's next two exhibition games. Head coach Steve Kerr reassured reporters, stating that Durant is considered "day-to-day". Durant will almost certainly slot back into the starting lineup upon his imminent return.

10 Bam Adebayo, USA

Team: Miami Heat

One of only five returning members from the Team USA team that won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Bam Adebayo 's interior presence will be crucial when coming off the bench.

Bam Adebayo 2020 Tokyo Olympics Stats Game Points Rebounds Assists Blocks France 83-76 USA 12 10 2 1 USA 120-66 Iran 6 0 1 3 USA 119-84 Czechia 6 3 1 0 Spain 81-95 USA 5 7 3 0 USA 97-78 Australia 3 8 0 0 France 82-87 USA (Gold medal game) 6 6 4 3

The multi-faceted 6-9 big man also has the ability to create his own looks, but will likely see a simplified role due to the sheer number of ball-dominant stars that this US roster features.

9 Anthony Edwards, USA

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards has quickly become one of the most recognizable names in the NBA, leading Minnesota to last season's Western Conference Finals. A year prior, the 22-year-old led Team USA in scoring at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, averaging 18.9 points. While he won't feature as the main option in this year's squad, although he still views himself as such, Edwards will be one of the primary ball handlers on a stacked second unit.

Anthony Edwards 2023 FIBA World Cup Stats Game Points Rebounds Assists FGM-FGA (3PM-3PA) New Zealand 72 - 99 USA 14 7 3 5-10 (0-3) USA 109-81 Greece 13 2 3 4-11 (1-2) Jordan 62-110 USA 22 8 4 8-16 (3-5) Montenegro 73-85 USA 17 3 1 7-16 (1-5) Lithuania 110-104 USA 35 1 2 14-26 (5-13) USA 100-63 Italy 3 3 3 1-6 (1-5) Germany 113-111 USA 23 8 3 10-17 (2-8) Canada 127-118 USA (Bronze medal game) 24 5 3 9-20 (1-4)

Edwards has long been hailed as the next "face of the league", and the 2024 Paris Olympics are the perfect stage for one of the best American players of this current generation to assume the mantle.

8 Jayson Tatum, USA

Team: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum 's path to his first NBA championship was certainly a tumultuous one. During Tatum's first six seasons in the league, the Boston Celtics lost three times in the Eastern Conference Finals despite being heavy favorites on multiple occasions. The 26-year-old superstar finally overcame the hump in 2023-24, battling through a shooting slump as the Celtics beat the Mavericks in five games.

Jayson Tatum International Stats Competition Points Rebounds Assists FG% (3P%) 2019 FIBA World Cup 10.5 7.5 2.5 31.8% (25%) 2020 Tokyo Olympics 15.2 3.3 1.2 49.3% (44.7%) Career 14.0 4.4 1.5 44.9% (41.3%

Tatum was one of the United States' best performers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, averaging 15.2 points on 49.3 percent shooting as they cruised to a gold medal. Along with Edwards, Tatum should be one of the prominent scorers off the bench as he looks to put his postseason shooting woes behind him.

7 Anthony Davis, USA

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis ' first involvement with the national team back in 2012 made headlines, becoming the first player to earn a Team USA Olympic selection without prior NBA experience since Emeka Okafor in 2004. Only a few months removed from winning the NCAA championship with the Kentucky Wildcats, Davis appeared in seven games as Team USA recorded a perfect 8-0 record to capture Olympic gold in London.

Anthony Davis International Stats Competition Points Rebounds Assists Blocks 2012 London Olympics 3.7 2.7 0.0 0.4 2014 FIBA World Cup 12.3 6.6 0.8 2.1 Career 8.6 4.9 0.4 1.4

Davis returns to the national team for Paris 2024 following a 10-year hiatus. Davis' defensive versatility translates extremely well to the international level and the 31-year-old will be a force to be reckoned with on the glass.

6 Joel Embiid, USA

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid 's decision to represent the United States at this summer's Olympic Games has been heavily scrutinized. The Philadelphia 76ers center was eligible to also represent Cameroon and France. Embiid verbally committed to France in a 2021 letter to French president Emmanuel Macron. Last October, Embiid walked back his French commitment to declare for Team USA, citing his son as a main influence.

Embiid remains one of the best players on the planet, despite injury concerns overshadowing his staggering statistical output in the past few regular seasons. The 30-year-old won the 2023 MVP, and has averaged 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in each of the last three seasons.

Joel Embiid Stats in Last Three Seasons Season (Team) Points Rebounds Assists Blocks 2021-22 (PHI) 30.6 11.7 4.2 1.5 2022-23 (PHI) 33.1 10.2 4.2 1.7 2023-24 (PHI) 34.7 11.0 5.6 1.7 Career 27.9 11.2 3.6 1.7

If health concerns don't rear their ugly head, Embiid will be the most high-profile center to represent the United States at the Olympic Games since Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon did so in Atlanta in 1996.

5 Stephen Curry, USA

Team: Golden State Warriors

The greatest shooter of all time and perhaps the greatest point guard of all time is Stephen Curry . An absolute pioneer of the modern game, Curry has four championships and two MVPs to his name with the Golden State Warriors .

However, national team duty has escaped Curry since his stardom really took off during the 2014-15 season. After a 10-year absence dating back to the 2014 FIBA World Cup, the 36-year-old will suit up for the first time at the Olympic Games.

Stephen Curry International Stats Competition Points Rebounds Assists FG% (3P%) 2010 FIBA World Cup 4.6 1.4 2.1 45.2% (36.8%) 2014 FIBA World Cup 10.7 2.8 2.9 40.8% (43.8%) Career 7.8 2.1 2.5 42.2% (41.8%)

Curry should shine in a less-prominent role than he is used to. His off-ball movement has always been a lethal weapon, and it'll only be amplified by the level of passing on the US roster.

4 LeBron James, USA

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

The ageless LeBron James returns to international competition after a 12-year hiatus from Team USA. Still one of the best players in the NBA at the age of 39, James will look to add his third gold medal to a glittering list of achievements. James will play as the team's primary playmaker, using his otherworldly court vision to set up dead-eye shooters like Curry and Durant.

LeBron James International Stats Competition Points Rebounds Assists FG% (3P%) 2004 Athens Olympics 5.4 1.0 1.6 59.4 (30%) 2008 Beijing Olympics 15.5 5.3 3.8 60.2% (46.4%) 2012 London Olympics 13.3 5.6 5.6 60.3% (30%) Career 11.4 4.0 3.7 60.1% (37.9%)

James was just a rookie and played sporadically during Team USA's infamous 2004 Athens Olympics run that saw them lose to Argentina in a shocking semifinal upset. Four years later, James, Kobe Bryant , Carmelo Anthony , and Dwyane Wade formed the revamped "Redeem Team" and recaptured gold for Team USA in Beijing.

3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Coming off the back of a spectacular season with Oklahoma City, all eyes will be on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Paris. The suave 26-year-old averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists as he led the Thunder to a shock top seed in the Western Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2023 FIBA World Cup Stats Game Points Rebounds Assists FGM-FGA (3PM-3PA) France 65-95 Canada 27 13 6 9-19 (1-3) Canada 128-73 Lebanon 12 5 5 5-8 (0-1) Latvia 75-101 Canada 27 6 6 10-17 (2-7) Brazil 69-65 Canada 23 5 2 8-18 (2-7) Canada 88-85 Spain 30 4 7 7-12 (2-3) Slovenia 89-100 Canada 31 10 4 8-12 (1-4) Canada 86-95 Serbia 15 2 9 4-8 (0-2) Canada 127-118 USA 31 6 12 11-20 (1-3)

Gilgeous-Alexander will team up with fellow NBA star Jamal Murray for the first time in Canadian colors. Gilgeous-Alexander shined at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, averaging 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists as Team Canada earned their first-ever World Cup medal.

2 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Perhaps the most physically daunting player in the entire tournament is Giannis Antetokounmpo . The 29-year-old Milwaukee Bucks superstar is an unstoppable mix of strength, finesse, and athleticism. A two-time NBA MVP, Antetokounmpo will play in his first Olympic Games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo International Stats Competition Points Rebounds Assists FG% (3P%) 2014 FIBA World Cup 6.3 4.3 0.3 45.8% (11.1%) 2019 FIBA World Cup 14.8 8.8 2.4 52.2% (22.2%) Career 10.2 6.4 1.3 50% (16.7%)

Antetokounmpo had previously represented Greece at the 2014 and 2019 FIBA World Cups, but failed to qualify for any of the Olympic Games prior to Paris 2024. This will only be Greece's fifth time participating in Olympic men's basketball, and the first since 2008.

1 Nikola Jokić, Serbia

Team: Denver Nuggets

It's only fair that the reigning best player in the NBA ends up first on this list. Nikola Jokic has dominated the NBA in recent seasons, receiving the MVP award in three of the past four seasons. This has all been done during a time in which the league has seen unprecedented parity. The 29-year-old also led the Denver Nuggets to their first championship in 2022-23, ending a 47-year wait for the franchise.

Nikola Jokić International Stats Competition Points Rebounds Assists FG% (3P%) 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics 9.1 6.0 2.4 50% (30%) 2019 FIBA World Cup 11.5 7.5 4.8 68% (60%) Career 10.3 6.8 3.6 58.7% (35%)

Jokić has already enjoyed international success with Serbia, reaching the gold medal game at the 2016 Rio Olympics at just 21 years of age. However, Serbia was unable to capture the ultimate prize, losing to the United States 96-66.