Highlights Belgium have often been referred to as having had several "golden ages" despite being yet to win a major honour.

Despite their lack of international success, the Red Devils have had some incredible players over the years, who have been listed.

Old-time icons Paul van Himst and Enzo Scifo feature, with Kevin De Bruyne taking top spot.

With EURO 2024 coming to an abrupt end for Belgium on Monday afternoon, it feels a shame to see the apparent golden years of a nation roll by with little to no success.

Their elimination from the competition comes as little surprise, as despite being consistently ranked as the number one team in the world by FIFA rankings, they have never been true favourites for any tournament they have entered over the past few years. They finished third at the 2018 World Cup, but were solemnly knocked out of the two Euros and the World Cup that followed.

Some incredible talents have pulled on the nation's shirt for the Red Devils, a lot of them coming over the span of the last decade or so. It begs the question; who are the greatest Belgian players of all time?

10 Greatest Belgian Players of All Time Player Career Games Career Goals Career Assists 1. Kevin De Bruyne 611 149 254 2. Eden Hazard 623 167 150 4. Romelu Lukaku 647 309 90 4. Thibaut Courtois 588 0 0 5. Vincent Kompany 533 31 20 6. Jan Vertonghen 718 53 22 7. Paul van Himst 342 204 N/A 8. Jean-Marie Pfaff 577 0 N/A 9. Toby Alderweireld 601 39 25 10. Enzo Scifo 632 149 30

10 Enzo Scifo

Midfielder

A four-time Ballon d'Or nominee, Enzo Scifo's lesser-known career was one of the kickstarters to the rich vein of talent seen emanating from Belgium ever since his prominence in the 1980s. Enjoying spells with the likes of Inter and AS Monaco across his 18-year career, it was home club RSC Anderlecht wherein he enjoyed the majority of his success.

Debuting for the team as a 17-year-old in 1983, Scifo made over 100 appearances for the side across his four-year spell, marking his name out as one of the hottest young players in Europe after helping the side to three straight league titles.

Further respectable spells with Inter, Monaco, Auxerre and Torino followed, with Scifo enjoying a decent goal record across his career. Having made his debut for Belgium aged just 18, he went on to make 84 appearances for his country, scoring 18 goals. An under-appreciated and lesser-known player with a remarkable career path and depth of talent.

9 Toby Alderweireld

Defender

Having burst onto the scene as a 19-year-old for Dutch side Ajax, Toby Alderweireld might just be one of the most underrated centre-backs to have played the game. Having made over 100 showings for the Dutch giants, a debut for his country and subsequent move to Atlético Madrid followed for Alderweireld. After struggling to break into the Atleti first team, he was loaned to Premier League side Southampton, where his impressive season took him to Tottenham on a permanent deal.

Alderweireld would go on to become ever-present in the Spurs team, and although he may not have picked up any trophies in his time there, he played a big part alongside compatriot Jan Vertonghen in reaching the 2019 Champions League final, where they were defeated cruelly by Liverpool. Alderweireld and Vertonghen's partnership transcended club level, with the pair making well over 100 appearances each for the Red Devils in a golden age for Belgian centre-backs, with a certain Vincent Kompany in the offing as well.

A vastly talented centre-back who has shown few signs of slowing down even now aged 35, having enjoyed an excellent season with Royal Antwerp.

8 Jean-Marie Pfaff

Goalkeeper

The goalkeeper of the tournament in Belgium's semi-final run in the 1986 World Cup, Belgian Bayern icon Pfaff was one of the most unique goalkeepers to grace the game.

Though not the tallest goalkeeper around, standing at 5'11, Pfaff was still an incredibly confident, commanding goalkeeper who was renowned for his incredible shot-stopping ability and composure with the ball at his feet.

El Simpatico's 300+ appearance-laden time across his ten-year spell at home club Beveren eventually earned a call from Bayern Munich, where Pfaff would go on to play a further 156 games in between the sticks for the Bavarian giants, earning himself the right to call himself one of Belgium's best ever goalkeepers, and one of the best in the world in his prime.

7 Paul Van Himst

Striker

Voted the best Belgian footballer in the 20th century, Paul Van Himst's career may not have been a particularly mainstream one, but his time at Anderlecht will forever be the stuff of legend, for them. Spending nearly his entire career with the Belgian giants between 1959 and 1975, Van Himst was an incredibly prolific and efficient goalscorer, recording double-digit seasons for ten campaigns in a row, as well as becoming the clubs highest appearance maker with 457 showings for Anderlecht.

He was renowned in Belgium for his pace and creativity, being just as effective in creating goals as he was at putting them away, with his 30 goals for his country being the joint-second most in Belgian history, until he was overtaken by a certain Eden Hazard. His loyalty to his beloved Anderlecht may have prevented his career from hitting the mainstream, but Van Himst likely doesn't care as he became one of the most legendary players in Anderlecht's history.

6 Jan Vertonghen

Defender

Nearly everything that can be said in regards to long-term partner Alderweireld applies to Jan Vertonghen too. A 2012 signing from Ajax, Vertonghen spent almost a decade with Tottenham in the Premier League, being another vital piece to the puzzle that came inches away from a remarkable Champions League success.

His calmness on the ball and proficiency going forward outed him in his prime as one of the better ball-playing defenders in the world, and his aforementioned partnership with Alderweireld was formidable, though it may not have brought home any trophies.

Though his unfortunate own-goal at the hands of France on Monday evening, and subsequent mocking from Kylian Mbappe, that sent Belgium packing may have damaged his legacy in regards to the tournament itself at EURO 2024, there is little doubt that Vertonghen is one of the best defenders in Belgian history.

5 Vincent Kompany

Defender

Several things may come to mind when you think of Vincent Kompany. You may think of his brilliant debut season as manager of Burnley, winning the EFL Championship in easy fashion before being overrun in the Premier League on their way straight back down. You might also have felt confusion when this earned him the vacant Bayern Munich manager job.

You might remember his legendary leadership on and off the field, despite consistent injury issues, which led Manchester City to four Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, and four league cups in his stay at the Etihad. Especially his contribution of an uncharacteristic thunderbolt of a goal against Leicester City to help secure one of those Premier League titles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vincent Kompany's goal versus Leicester was his first-ever goal from outside the box, and his first shot on target from outside the box in over six years.

Whatever it is you may remember Kompany for specifically, there is little doubt about one thing, and that is that he was one of the most terrifying sights a centre-forward could ever lay eyes upon when trying to breach a backline.

4 Thibaut Courtois

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois: a goalkeeper who may well stake the claim as to being the best number one in the world right now, though this season was blighted by two huge injuries. An incredible shot-stopper, Courtois' numerous, almost comical reaction saves across his time with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Real Madrid have proven he is an incredibly special footballer.

With six league titles and two Champions League titles to his name, Courtois is one of the most successful and talented goalkeepers of the modern era, leaving little reason as to why he has made over 100 appearances for his country. At the age of 32, if any success is to come for Belgium in near-distance tournaments, it's likely that Courtois will remain a big, big part of it. His absence was keenly felt at Euro 2024.

3 Romelu Lukaku

Striker

Though he may have been rather easy to laugh at across his spells in the top six of England with Manchester United and Chelsea, Belgium's record goalscorer was never going to finish off the podium in our list. An effective goalscorer throughout his entire career, Lukaku's name surged to prominence during his exploits with Everton, with his 25 goals in the 16/17 Premier League earning him a big move to Manchester United.

Though still amongst the goals, Lukaku's time in Manchester was deemed a disappointment, but his following two-year spell in Italy with Inter was anything but, scoring 47 goals in 72 games in his time at the San Siro. His proficiency is there to see at a national level as well, with his 85 goals for Belgium seeing him a massive 52 goals in front of second place. Such a goal record means the forward makes his way slimly onto the bottom step of this Belgian podium.

2 Eden Hazard

Winger

In a word, Eden Hazard was electric. Though he may have called time early on his career after a struggling spell with Real Madrid, his Premier League exploits with Chelsea will forever see him heralded as one of the best wingers to ever step foot in England.

His final performance for Chelsea, a masterful showing in the Europa League final against Arsenal, a 4-1 win for the Blues back in 2019, was the epitome of what Hazard brought to Chelsea teams. Though that cup-winning team may not have been anything particularly special on paper, all they needed was the chaos and eccentricity of Hazard to bring success.

That season as a whole is regarded as one of the best single seasons in Premier League history, picking up the Playmaker Award and being nominated for goal of the season for his word-defying solo effort at home to West Ham in the league. One of the game's last true entertainers, Hazard is a legend of the sport. However, only one Belgian can top him...

1 Kevin De Bruyne

Midfielder

A crafty maestro of a midfielder widely regarded as one of the best in Premier League history, let alone Belgium's, Kevin De Bruyne's ability is the stuff of legend. Equipped with telescopic vision and wizard-like creative abilities, the midfielder's prime at Manchester City was the catalyst behind their six Premier League wins under Pep Guardiola.

After revitalizing an initially disappointing Premier League career at Chelsea with Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg, De Bruyne went on to provide 180 goal contributions in 260 games for the Citizens, with Guardiola moulding an initially talented attacking midfielder into one of the very best the game has ever seen, winning a famous treble with him in 2023. A modern-day great of the game who has shown little sign of slowing down yet, he is the best Belgian to ever grace the sport.

Stats via Transfermarkt (02/07/24).