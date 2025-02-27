Soccer betting is an inexact science, and whenever you look at results from one individual week you have to factor in whether your variance — or luck, as we often think of it — worked for or against you.

And on Matchday 1, the variance in our MLS picks definitely worked against us.

We went 1-3 overall for a -50 percent return (assuming all wagers were the same size). But if we didn't get any bad breaks, we'd have none at all.

First there was Tomas Aviles' early red card, which transformed what looked like a good pick on an Inter Miami CF romp into what finished a 2-2 draw against New York City FC . Then there was that second goal from San Diego FC 's Anders Dreyer, which rattled off the underside of the crossbar and ruined our one goal exact play in San Diego's win over the Los Angeles Galaxy .

The good news from all that? Variance usually regresses to the mean the longer you test it out. And in that spirit, we give out our MLS Best Bets for the Matchday 2 slate with just as much confidence. We think ...

Pablo and Co. Feeling the Heat

Mastroeni's RSL aren't good yet, but they are desperate

RSL vs. Seattle Odds Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass) Real Salt Lake +145 Seattle Sounders +190 Draw +225 Over/Under 2.5 goals +100/-130 Odds via ESPNBet

Real Salt Lake and manager Pablo Mastroeni are feeling the heat after scoring only one goal in three games to begin the new season and crashing out of the Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday night to Herediano of Costa Rica.

And if you know one thing about Mastroeni, it's that you don't want to play him when his teams are desperate.

The Seattle Sounders might also feel urgency after a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Charlotte FC on Matchday 1, but their Concacaf campaign has been a breeze after a 6-2 aggregate victory over Antigua of Guatemala. And with a blockbuster round-of-16 meeting with Cruz Azul that begins next week — and a home match against Los Angeles FC sandwiched in between — this could definitely be a spot to rotate the squad.

Even if it's not, Salt Lake has been a bogey destination for Sounders boss Brian Schmetzer, whose teams have never won there in regular season or playoff competition.

With those factors in mind, I'm backing the trends of home rule and caginess in the form of a same-game parlay. This is often the best value in soccer betting, and I think it's the case here.

I'm wagering on Salt Lake to earn at least a point and the total to fall under 3.5 goals at -116 odds and an implied 53.4 percent probability. It's a bet that has cashed on the home team in eight of the teams' regular-season meetings with these managers, and 14 of 17 times all time in their league meetings in Utah.

Pick: Real Salt Lake or draw + total under 3.5 goals, same-game parlay (-116, ESPN Bet)

Revamped Revs?

New England has improved on paper. But by how much?

New England vs. Columbus Odds Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass) New England Revolution +185 Columbus Crew +125 Draw +280 Over/Under 2.5 goals -180/+135 Odds via Caesars

External expectations for the New England Revolution are quite low after a dismal first season under Caleb Porter, but there are reasons to be bullish on at least a moderate improvement in Year 2. Leonardo Campana is a shrewd pickup at striker. And when he's healthy, Carles Gil remains one of the best playmakers in MLS.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Crew SC proved they can still score despite the departures of Cucho Hernandez and Christian Ramirez, but the margin of their 4-2 win over the Chicago Fire FC in Gregg Berhalter's club managerial debut flattered the defending Leagues Cup champions.

There's every reason to expect the Crew to still be good despite their big departures, in particular that they look likely to bring in reinforcements eventually. But until those arrive, the talent level currently within Wilfried Nancy's group isn't so strong that they should be clear favorites on the road against a New England side that showed some muted promise in a 0-0 draw at Nashville SC on Matchday 1.

The home side are worth backing here on a draw-no-bet wager that will pay out at +125 odds if the Revs win, and will refund bettors if the game ends in a draw. Those odds imply a 44.4 percent probability that the Revs will win a game that doesn't finish tied. And MLS bettors saw home teams win 60 percent of the games that didn't end in ties last season.

Pick: New England Revolution, draw no bet (+125, Caesars)

Keep fading NYCFC

Yes, the Cityzens took points from Messi, but ...

LAFC vs. NYCFC Odds Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass) LAFC -130 NYCFC +310 Draw +290 Over/Under 2.5 goals -160/+120 Odds via ESPNBet

Yes, NYCFC took a point from Miami in their MLS opener and manager Pascal Jensen's debut. But the circumstances were extreme to say the least.

The Herons were completely bossing things until the game turned when Aviles was rightly dismissed for pulling down Alonso Martinez on a breakaway. The Cityzens scored directly from the resulting free kick to level affairs, then scored again when Martinez converted on an extremely uncharacteristic giveaway from Jordi Alba in the second half.

Even after all that, the Cityzens held on for dear life before finally conceding deep in second-half stoppage time to settle for a draw. They trailed the 10-man Herons 2.5-1.0 in expected goals, pretty clear evidence this NYCFC squad is a step or two off last year's roster that included the now-departed Santi Rodriguez and James Sands.

Meanwhile, although Los Angeles FC may be coming off midweek continental action, they've also been at home for the whole week, and have four days to recover after a narrow 1-0 Concacaf win over Colorado on Tuesday night.

Plus, the fact the currently unproductive Olivier Giroud started in Tuesday's Leg 2 means Jeremy Ebobisse should get the nod at striker Saturday. That is actually excellent news for MLS bettors who like LAFC, since the Black-and-Gold have looked far more dangerous with Ebobisse.

Take the home money line here. At -130 odds and an implied 56.5 percent probability, you're backing an LAFC team that has won 67.3 percent of its home league matches in three seasons under Cherundolo, including 11 of 17 last season and one so far this year, against a City side that is at-best league average right now.