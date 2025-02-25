This past weekend, the city of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia played host to one of the stacked boxing cards ever seen in the sport. No less than seven world titles were on the line at 'The Last Crescendo' and the best was saved for last as Dmitry Bivol outlasted Artur Beterbiev in a gripping rematch for the undisputed light heavyweight championship of the world.

Bivol may have claimed bragging rights - for now - but most men proved themselves to be among the best fighters on the planet. After such a monumental night of action, there seems no better time to rank the top 10 fighters in boxing right now.

Ranking factors include:

Overall record

Level of opposition faced

World titles held

Ability in the ring

Top 10 boxers in the world right now [ranked] Rank Boxer Professional record 1. Oleksandr Usyk 23-0 (14 KOs) 2. Naoya Inoue 29-0 (26 KOs) 3. Terence Crawford 41-0 (31 KOs) 4. Dmitry Bivol 24-1 (12 KOs) 5. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez 62-2-2 [1 NC] (39 KOs) 6. Artur Beterbiev 21-1 (20 KOs) 7. Gervonta Davis 30-0 (28 KOs) 8. Jesse Rodriguez 21-0 (14 KOs) 9. David Benavidez 30-0 (24 KOs) 10. Shakur Stevenson 23-0 (11 KOs)

10 Shakur Stevenson

Professional record: 23-0 (11 KOs)

Although his victory over late-notice replacement Josh Padley on Saturday night won’t go down among his greatest career performances, three-time world champion Stevenson has proven his class since turning professional in 2017. While contractual issues with his promoter and injuries to his hands have affected his ability to fight regularly in recent years, the American is still one of the finest technical boxers around. His dazzling hand speed and masterful footwork make Stevenson a joy to watch in full flow. The fighter himself has been vocal about his desire to test himself against the best opposition available - and fans are now clamouring for him to face-off with long-time rival Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

9 David Benavidez

Professional record: 30-0 (24 KOs)

Known as ‘The Mexican Monster’, Benavidez’s imposing frame combined with a 77-inch reach has helped him become one of the most feared fighters in the world. A two-weight world champion, Benavidez has enjoyed signature wins over the likes of Anthony Dirrell and Caleb Plant. The fight that the heavy-handed 28-year-old truly wants, though, is a meeting with Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Having given up on facing his rival any super middleweight, Benavidez moved up to light heavyweight - where he’s also tasted world title glory.

8 Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez

Professional record: 21-0 (14 KOs)

Texas-born ‘Bam’ Rodriguez is an unbeaten two-weight world champion, whose unique southpaw style has seen him defeat the likes of Juan Francisco Estrada and Sunny Edwards to claim world championship gold. At just 25 years old, Rodriguez has already shown his ability to overcome adversity against seasoned world-ranked opponents. Having already held world titles at flyweight and super flyweight, the American’s goals now revolve around securing the biggest fights possible. One of the most significant bouts available to him could be a showdown with Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

7 Gervonta 'Tank' Davis

Professional record: 30-0 (28 KOs)

One of the most devastating punchers in boxing’s lighter weight divisions, ‘Tank’ has a 93% knockout ratio, with only two of his professional bouts going the scheduled distance. Davis has stopped world champions Leo Santa Cruz and Ryan Garcia in devastating fashion, establishing himself as a major pay-per-view draw in the process. Already a three-division world champion at the age of 30, Davis shows no signs of slowing down and has been vocal about wanting to show his supremacy at lightweight by taking on the likes of Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney.

6 Artur Beterbiev

Professional record: 21-1 (20 KOs)

Until his two most recent fights with Dmitry Bivol, powerful Russian knockout artist Beterbiev had won by stoppage in each of his first 20 professional fights. While he got the better of Bivol in their first meeting for the undisputed light heavyweight championship, the 40-year-old finally lost his unbeaten record in the pair’s rematch, falling to a majority decision defeat. Even in his 40s, Beterbiev still retains the ability to put his opponents under relentless pressure. A trilogy fight with Bivol has already been discussed, and he will no doubt give his fellow Russian yet another tough night if they meet again.

5 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Professional record: 62-2-2 [1 NC] (39 KOs)

A modern-day great, ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has won world championships in four separate weight divisions (from light middleweight to light heavyweight). In 67 professional bouts, the Mexican hero has lost only twice. First to Floyd Mayweather Jr - where he was drained at the weight - and later to Dmitry Bivol - who had a significant size and reach advantage on Alvarez in their light heavyweight world title contest. No longer the rampaging pressure fighter of his youth, Canelo has been more reserved in his recent fights, while still managing to dominate. A newly-signed four-fight deal under the Riyadh Season banner is likely to see him face Terence Crawford in September and could even result in the long-awaited grudge match with David Benavidez finally happening.

4 Dmitry Bivol

Professional record: 24-1 (12 KOs)

The only loss on Bivol's record comes as a result of his highly-debated majority decision defeat to Artur Beterbiev last October. Aside from that blemish, the 34-year-old has been perfect inside the squared circle. From his victory as an underdog against Canelo Alvarez to his masterful win over Gilberto Ramirez, Bivol has long shown his class. His recent revenge victory over Beterbiev will have been the sweetest of them all. Now the undisputed champion at light heavyweight, Bivol has hinted that he may consider moving up to cruiserweight to challenge for world honours in a fresh division. His talent is such that he could easily accomplish that goal if he makes the move.

3 Terence Crawford

Professional record: 41-0 (31 KOs)

After his stunning victory over Errol Spence Jr to unify the welterweight division in the summer of 2023, there was some suggestion that 'Bud' might be ready to call it a career. Already a three-division world champion, his legacy in the sport was already secure. However, the Nebraska native still had the hunger inside himself to chase greatness - and became world champion in a fourth weight class when he defeated Israil Madrimov for light middleweight gold last August. The biggest challenge of the brilliant American's career may still lie ahead though as he is set to jump up in weight to take on Canelo Alvarez in a blockbuster dream fight in September.

2 Naoya Inoue

Professional record: 29-0 (26 KOs)

The Japanese knockout artist is known as 'The Monster' - and never has a nickname seemed more appropriate. A four-division world champion, the 31-year-old has risen through weight classes from light flyweight to super-bantamweight, carrying his fearsome power with him. His unique mix of brute force and technical mastery often simply overwhelms his opponents. When Inoue really turns up the heat, his foes usually fold in rapid order, as evidenced by his 89.65% knockout rate. Having dominated in his homeland, Inoue's promoters are plotting a major US showcase fight for him in 2025 - which will likely end in spectacular fashion if the past is anything to go by.

1 Oleksandr Usyk

Professional record: 23-0 (14 KOs)