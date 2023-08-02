The Premier League has been a hub for extraordinary talents, and Brazilian players have often been at the forefront of that since its inception in 1992.

With Fabinho's recent exit from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad sparking a walk down memory lane, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of the 15 best Brazilians to have graced the English top-flight.

So join us as we rank the 15 best Brazilians to have ever played in the Premier League, ranking them from worst to best.

15 Lucas Leiva

The name Lucas Leiva is synonymous with commitment, resilience, and the very spirit of Liverpool FC.

Spending a decade at Anfield, Lucas transformed from an adventurous midfielder to a defensive rock for The Reds

With 247 appearances in the Premier League, Lucas's adaptation to various roles under different managers showed just how versatile he was, and while he may not have been the flashiest Brazilian import, his performances made him an Anfield favourite.

14 Oscar

Quick, intelligent, and blessed with sublime skill, Oscar's arrival at Chelsea in 2012 brought an injection of youthful exuberance.

In his four and a half seasons at Stamford Bridge, Oscar managed to bag 21 goals and 20 assists in the Premier League, with the Brazilian's vision and creativity serving as key elements in Chelsea's title-winning campaign in 2014-2015.

Though his stint was relatively short, Oscar's impact remains etched in the memory of the Blues' faithful, and he stays one of the best Brazilians to play in the Premier League.

13 Lucas Moura

Lucas Moura's Premier League journey with Tottenham Hotspur has been a rollercoaster ride.

From breathtaking runs to clinical finishes, Lucas has showcased his talent on many occasions.

Perhaps most famously, his Champions League semi-final hat-trick against Ajax will forever be part of Spurs folklore.

With continuous improvements to his game, Lucas Moura's contributions to Tottenham's attacking play make him one of Brazil's best in the Premier League, despite him probably not meeting expectations during his time with Spurs.

12 Ramires

Known for his tireless running and box-to-box play, Ramires became a key figure in Chelsea's midfield after joining in 2010.

His most iconic moment came in the form of a delightful chip against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final.

However, it was his consistent performances in the Premier League that earn him a spot on this list.

With versatility to play in multiple positions, Ramires provided energy and balance to the Chelsea side.

11 David Luiz

A player who brought both flair and controversy, David Luiz's spells at Chelsea and Arsenal were never short of talking points.

Known for his long-range goals, incisive passes, and extravagant playing style, Luiz's contributions were instrumental in Chelsea's Premier League and Champions League successes.

While his defensive lapses sometimes raised eyebrows, Luiz's ability to change the game ensured he remains a prominent figure in Premier League history.

10 Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva's recent arrival in the Premier League with Chelsea has seen the veteran defender bring a wealth of experience and composure.

Despite his age, Silva's reading of the game and leadership has been instrumental in solidifying Chelsea's defense.

His impact was immediate, guiding Chelsea to a Champions League victory and contributing to their Premier League title hunt.

The only reason Silva isn't ranked higher on this list is because he's not actually been a Premier League player for too long. In terms of pure talent, he's right at the very top.

9 Gilberto Silva

A key component of Arsenal's 'Invincibles,' Gilberto Silva's contributions were often understated but vital.

His defensive work allowed Arsenal's more attacking players to flourish, while his calm presence helped guide the team through the most challenging of fixtures.

With a World Cup winner's pedigree, Silva brought not just skill but a winning mentality to the Gunners' midfield, helping them achieve one of the greatest feats in English football history.

8 Juninho

Juninho's love affair with Middlesbrough saw him become a cult hero at the Riverside Stadium.

His technical ability, flair, and creativity were a joy to watch in the late 90s and early 2000s.

In a league that was often dominated by physicality, Juninho's skill set was a breath of fresh air.

His emotional connection with the fans and commitment to the club mark him as one of the Premier League's most cherished Brazilians.

7 Willian

Willian's Premier League journey with Chelsea and Arsenal was marked by dazzling dribbles, precise set-pieces, and important goals.

His ability to turn a game on its head made him a vital asset for the teams he played for.

With two Premier League titles at Chelsea, Willian's importance in key matches and consistency in delivering performances makes him one of the best Brazilian wingers in the league's history.

6 Fabinho

Fabinho's departure from Liverpool brings to close a chapter filled with success and silverware.

His versatility, technical ability, and tactical awareness made him an essential part of Liverpool's midfield.

Whether as a holding midfielder or filling in at centre-back, Fabinho's performances were consistently top-notch.

His role in Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League triumphs cements his place among the best Brazilians in the league.

5 Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho's blend of skill, vision, and shooting ability made him one of Liverpool's standout performers during his time at Anfield.

His capacity to score stunning long-range goals and deliver decisive passes made him a key part of Liverpool's attacking prowess.

Though his departure to Barcelona was controversial, and came before Liverpool started to dominate, Coutinho's contributions to the Premier League are still remembered fondly by fans.

4 Ederson

Ederson's arrival at Manchester City revolutionised the goalkeeper's role in modern football.

His exceptional ball distribution, ability to play out from the back, and consistency in goalkeeping have been integral to City's dominance.

With multiple Premier League titles under his belt, Ederson's presence between the sticks has been a cornerstone of City's success, solidifying his place among the best Brazilians in Premier League history.

3 Alisson Becker

Liverpool's Alisson Becker is not just a world-class goalkeeper; he has been a game-changer for the Reds.

His shot-stopping abilities, command of the area, and calm presence have brought stability to Liverpool's defence.

Key saves in crucial moments, along with a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy, make Alisson one of the most significant Brazilian players in English football history.

2 Fernandinho

A vital cog in Manchester City's machine, Fernandinho's consistency, work rate, and ability to break up play have been at the heart of City's midfield for years.

His adaptability to fill various roles and his leadership qualities on and off the pitch make Fernandinho one of the most valuable Brazilians in Premier League history.

His contribution to City's multiple title-winning campaigns is a testament to his quality, and simply cannot be overlooked.

1 Roberto Firmino

At the top of our list, Roberto Firmino represents the epitome of the modern attacking player.

His work rate, creativity, and goal-scoring ability have made him an essential part of Liverpool's success.

But it's Firmino's off-the-ball movement and unselfish play that truly set him apart.

With a Premier League and Champions League title to his name, Firmino's unique blend of skills makes him the best Brazilian to have played in the English top-flight.

The Premier League has been fortunate to witness the magic of these Brazilian stars. From Fernadinho's tactical intelligence to Firmino's creativity, the legacy of Brazilian flair, skill, and passion will continue to influence and inspire generations to come in the English game.