Football stadiums in the United Kingdom should be considered some of architecture's best work. Across the hundreds of grounds situated in this part of the world, certain grounds not only catch your eye but possess immense ambiance and character.

For nostalgic purposes, we will explore 10 of the best grounds from the 20th century that meet our selected criteria, based on the capacity of those who can attend, their historical significance and reputation, alongside the level of atmosphere fans generate inside these stadiums.

GIVEMESPORT brings to you the definitive top 10 best British stadiums of the 20th century.

Ranking Factors

Capacity of the stadium crowd

Historical significance - has the stadium overcome past adversities or been a vocal point in football history?

Atmosphere generated by its fans - do the fans make the stadium appealing?

How renowned/iconic the stadium is

10 Craven Cottage

Fulham FC

Craven Cottage starts our list as the home of Fulham. Situated on the banks of the River Thames, the ground offers picturesque surroundings for both the home and away fans it holds. The famous Riverside Stand was originally a terracing that backed onto the river.

Historically speaking, Craven Cottage opened its doors in 1896, becoming the first stadium in the English capital. With a holding capacity of 29,589 people, one stand is named after the club's greatest-ever player, Johnny Haynes. Though the club has yet to pick up any major silverware throughout its long history, the arena is widely considered the crown jewel.

Before the west London club called Craven Cottage its home, the Cottagers previously played home games at eight different grounds. One hundred and twenty eight years on from its official unveiling, the stadium's reputation remains only positive.

9 Goodison Park

Everton FC