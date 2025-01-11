Summary The 10 best British managers working right now have been named.

David Moyes and Graham Potter feature highly after securing new jobs.

Gareth Southgate also sits in the top five despite not working since leaving his role as England boss.

Throughout football history, there have been a plethora of British managers who have gone on to become trailblazers on the sidelines, without whom the sport in the Isles would never be the same. The likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Bob Paisley, Sir Matt Busby, and Brian Clough all built teams that would go on to reign supreme at the very top of English football and achieve success like very few have.

While the modern-day game lacks British coaches quite of that stature, it still possesses plenty who are operating at the highest level and could even go from strength to strength in the coming years. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has decided to rank the 10 greatest British managers right now based on some key criteria.

Ranking factors

Most recent managerial tenure

Success throughout career

Longevity

Impact on clubs managed

Potential

10 Steve Clarke

Current team: Scotland National Team

Having worked as an assistant at clubs like Chelsea, West Ham, and Liverpool, Steve Clarke took the managerial hotseat for the first time in 2012 at West Brom, and since then, he has had a fairly up-and-down career.

After a less than impressive spell at Reading, Clarke returned to assistant roles in England before taking over as the main man at Kilmarnock. This led to his appointment as the Scotland manager in 2019, a position he has held since. He successfully guided the Tartan Army to Euro 2024 qualification, although their performance prompted calls for his dismissal. Despite this, Clarke remains a popular figure among the squad, and there is currently no obvious Scottish replacement for him.

9 Mark Robins

Current team: Stoke City

Mark Robins is one of the most underappreciated English coaches in the Football League. Renowned for scoring the iconic goal that many believe saved Alex Ferguson's career at Manchester United, Robins was able to steady a very rocky ship at Coventry City over a seven-year period. Last season, his side came close to a remarkable comeback against the Red Devils, nearly earning a place in the FA Cup final.

Robins transformed the Sky Blues into play-off contenders, but after a poor start to the 2024-25 season, he was let go in what was undoubtedly a tough decision for the club. He wasn't out of work for long though, as Stoke City would appoint him less than two months later.

8 Gary O'Neil

Current team: Unemployed

Gary O'Neil's horror show this term has no doubt hampered his ranking, but in the early years of his managerial career, he has shown some evidence that he still has a future in the dugout. Having originally stepped into management in an interim role at Bournemouth, he ended up guiding them to Premier League safety before being ruthlessly replaced.

His time at Wolves started off with a reasonably impressive first season, where he was unfortunate enough to be on the receiving end of some poor VAR decisions. However, an awful following campaign left the Molineux outfit with no choice but to let O'Neil go in December 2024.

7 Will Still

Current team: RC Lens

The story of Will Still's managerial career is something that has gone down in football social media folklore. Those not in the know may buy into the idea that the Belgian-born coach really did fulfil every Football Manager player's dream by swapping the video game for a real-life coaching role, but that's not exactly what happened.

Still has worked his way up the ladder incredibly quickly, to the point where, when he took over at French club Reims, they were getting fined every game because Still didn't have his UEFA Pro Licence. He is now at RC Lens, with his side sitting just outside the European spots in Ligue 1.

6 Sean Dyche

Current team: Unemployed

Sean Dyche’s journey in football management hasn’t always been glamorous, whether during his iconic tenure at Turf Moor or his stint in charge of Everton. However, the gravelly-voiced manager has consistently delivered results. From keeping the Toffees afloat despite two points deductions to guiding Burnley to the Europa League in 2018, Dyche has repeatedly proven he knows how to get the job done.

His recent sacking at Goodison Park may have seemed inevitable, given Everton's struggles in front of goal towards the end of his tenure, but it doesn’t diminish the fact that Dyche accomplished exactly what was asked of him when Premier League survival appeared to be a distant hope.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At the time of Dyche's sacking, Everton's Jordan Pickford had the second-highest number of clean sheets in the Premier League for the 2024/2025 season (7).

5 Kieran McKenna

Current team: Ipswich Town

Kieran McKenna garnered attention over the summer, being linked with both the Chelsea and Manchester United managerial roles after leading Ipswich Town to remarkable back-to-back promotions. While his stock may not be as high as it was in pre-season, he has still bolstered his reputation during the first half of his debut Premier League campaign.

Although Ipswich finds themselves in the relegation zone, as expected, McKenna has at least constructed a competitive side that has taken points off United and Tottenham. There is still plenty of work to be done, but McKenna is a manager worth keeping an eye on as he continues his rapid development.

4 Gareth Southgate

Current team: Unemployed

Gareth Southgate's tenure as England manager was marked by impressive achievements, despite the lingering disappointment of not securing a major trophy. Taking charge in 2016 amid a tumultuous period for the national team, Southgate has transformed England into a competitive force on the international stage. His emphasis on youth development and a positive playing style has revitalised the squad, leading to memorable runs in both the 2018 World Cup and the 2020 European Championship, where they reached the semifinals and finals, respectively. Southgate's ability to foster team spirit and cohesion has been pivotal in creating a more unified squad.

After falling at the final hurdle again in 2024, Southgate resigned from the Three Lions and hasn't been seen in football since. However, what he did do over the last eight years helps consolidate his high spot in the rankings.

3 David Moyes

Current team: Everton

When people think of David Moyes, many recall his infamous stint as one of the biggest managerial casualties after failing to live up to the expectations set by Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. However, the Scot is actually one of the most successful managers in Premier League history in terms of total points won.

He was unceremoniously let go by West Ham at the end of the 2023/24 season, a decision that proved to be a mistake. During his time at the London Stadium, he even delivered a European trophy. In an emotional full-circle moment, Moyes has now completed his return to the club where he made his name, Everton. His challenge is to transform the Toffees from relegation fodder into a genuine threat in the Premier League, just as he did during his first spell.

2 Graham Potter

Current team: West Ham United

Graham Potter's time at Stamford Bridge has undoubtedly affected his reputation, as the challenges of the role have proven difficult for many managers. Despite this, his tenure at Brighton showcased an attractive style of football that was a pleasure to watch. Potter's ability to develop players and implement a dynamic approach at Brighton highlighted his coaching talent, making it only a matter of time before he returned to management.

After two years away from the game, he was announced as Julen Lopetegui's replacement at West Ham United. Now back in the spotlight, Potter will aim to leverage the positive momentum he's built to re-establish himself as a coach at the elite level, just as he was perceived prior to his challenges at Chelsea.

1 Eddie Howe

Current team: Newcastle United

You could argue that there aren't any world-class British managers at the moment, but if there were one on the cusp of such a title, it would be Eddie Howe. The 47-year-old did a remarkable job at Bournemouth before moving on, patiently waiting for the right opportunity until the Newcastle position became available.

Since taking over, Howe has orchestrated a remarkable transformation at St. James' Park, leading the team to play exciting and entertaining football. This revitalisation has captured the fans' enthusiasm and significantly improved the club's performance, showcasing his ability to inspire and elevate the team's style of play. Under his watchful eye, they've gone from relegation candidates to European contenders, and it feels as though his destiny is to one day take the England hot seat.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and the Premier League - accurate as of 12/01/2025