For over a century now, the United Kingdom has been the birthplace of some of the greatest players in the history of football. And while most of them decide to build their careers on their native soil, some do not hesitate to cross the Channel and export themselves to the Old Continent. This trend has become more pronounced in recent years, with many British players representing their country in Europe's top leagues. And La Liga is no exception.

Since its inception in 1929, the Spanish league has welcomed nearly fifty players from Great Britain, each of whom has had a more or less glorious destiny on Iberian soil. This article takes a look back at the best players from the UK to have played in Spain's footballing elite.

Ranking Factors

Performance - the player’s success in La Liga

the player’s success in La Liga Achievements - what the player have won in the league

what the player have won in the league Impact - the legacy the player left behind

Best British Players in La Liga History Rank Player Club(s) (Span) Nationality 1. Gareth Bale Real Madrid (2013-2022) Wales 2. Steve McManaman Real Madrid (1999-2003) England 3. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid (2023-Present) England 4. David Beckham Real Madrid (2003-2007) England 5. Gary Lineker Barcelona (1986-1989) England 6. Kieran Trippier Atletico Madrid (2019-2022) England 7. Steve Archibald Barcelona (1984-1987) Scotland 8. Laurie Cunningham Real Madrid (1979-1982), Sporting Gijon (1983-1984) England 9. Michael Owen Real Madrid (2004-2005) England

9 Michael Owen - England

Real Madrid (2004-2005)

The summer of 2004 undoubtedly marked a turning point in Michael Owen's career. At the height of his powers at Liverpool, but under pressure from Rafael Benitez, his new coach, the England centre-forward decided to leave his hometown club and head for Real Madrid.

But there, surrounded by stars whose aura seemed to overwhelm him, the ‘Supreme Finisher’ experienced an adventure that was as brief (he returned to England, to Newcastle United, in 2005) as it was delicate. It was a mixed season, during which the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner made just 20 starts (out of 36 appearances), but was still decisive on 16 occasions (13 goals, three assists), notably catching up with Ronaldo (21 goals in 34 games) as Madrid's top scorer in La Liga.

8 Laurie Cunningham - England

Real Madrid (1979-1982), Sporting Gijon (1983-1984)

Laurie Cunningham will live forever as the first British player to play for Real Madrid. An event that occurred during the 1979/80 season, after his transfer from West Bromwich Albion, and which he took advantage of to help the Spanish club win the 20th Spanish league title in its history.

After an encouraging first season, which saw him find the back of the net eight times in 29 La Liga games, his decline in form and various physical problems led to loan spells at Manchester United and Sporting Gijon, where he played throughout the 1983/84 season, scoring just three goals in 30 league games.

7 Steve Archibald - Scotland

Barcelona (1984-1987)

In 1984, after showing off his goalscoring prowess during his four seasons with Tottenham (75 goals in 183 games), Steve Archibald joined Barcelona on a £1.7m transfer. Scoring against Real Madrid in his first game in his new colours, the Scottish international (27 games, four goals) got his Catalan adventure off to the perfect start.

During a three-year spell (he spent the 1987/88 season on loan at Blackburn Rovers), the Glasgow native scored 24 goals in 55 league games and, above all, lifted the La Liga title, enabling the Blaugrana to return to the national summit for the first time in 11 seasons.

6 Kieran Trippier - England

Atletico Madrid (2019-2022)

After four seasons with Tottenham, Kieran Trippier left England for Spain and Atletico Madrid in 2019. It was a move that would go down in history, as the Bury native became the first English player to don the colours of Los Colchoneros.

In the Spanish capital, the right-back quickly established himself as a first-choice starter, starting 63 of the 77 La Liga games he played in over two-and-a-half seasons, but saw his adventure marked by a suspension by the Football Association (FA) for breaking the rules inherent in online betting. However, the suspension did not prevent him from taking part in the Spanish league title triumph of the 2020/21 season, where he provided six assists.

5 Gary Lineker - England

Barcelona (1986-1989)

Although he failed to win a single La Liga title during his three years at Barcelona, Gary Lineker certainly has positive memories of his time in Spain. After arriving in Catalonia in the summer of 1986, the English striker, recognised as one of the greatest strikers of his generation, went on to score 42 goals - and provide three assists - in 103 league appearances, all under the tutelage of the legendary Johan Cruyff and his predecessor Terry Venables.

One of the highlights of his Blaugrana adventure is the hat-trick he scored against Real Madrid in his first Clasico at the Camp Nou. It was a legendary performance that single-handedly enabled Barça to defeat their historic rivals.

4 David Beckham - England

Real Madrid (2003-2007)

In the summer of 2003, at a time when his departure from Manchester United seemed inevitable, David Beckham, who was highly coveted by Barcelona, finally joined Real Madrid. It was the start of a four-year adventure that would see the ‘Spice Boy’ rub shoulders with some of the greatest players of his time in a team that could only be described as ‘galactic’.

But in the end, the promises made by this group were never really fulfilled, and Beckham left Spain with a ‘mere’ La Liga title - won in 2007 - and an adventure during which he never really rediscovered his best form, despite a relatively interesting ability to be decisive (13 goals and 37 assists in 116 La Liga games).

3 Jude Bellingham - England

Real Madrid (2023-Present)

One season, 19 goals, six assists and a Spanish league title: it's fair to say Jude Bellingham hit the ground running in La Liga. Yet Real Madrid's £95m offer to Borussia Dortmund to secure his services in the summer of 2023 was enough to put a lot of pressure on the young English midfielder's shoulders.

But he has managed to resist. Better still, he has used it to magnify hi hs game, quickly establishing himself as one of the leaders of Carlo Ancelotti's team. And so it came as no real surprise when he was awarded the Player of the Season prize, just one year after winning the same award in the Bundesliga.

2 Steve McManaman - England

Real Madrid (1999-2003)

When it comes to the best free transfers in the history of football, Steve McManaman's move to Real Madrid certainly stands out. Arriving in the Spanish capital after almost a decade representing Liverpool, the midfielder did not take long to acclimatise to his new surroundings.

In the space of four years, in addition to the domestic (two Spanish Supercups) and continental (two Champions Leagues and a European Supercup) trophies won by the Casa Blanca, the Englishman helped the club win two Spanish league titles as what might be described as a ‘luxury joker’, his influence having waned somewhat over time with the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Luis Figo.

1 Gareth Bale - Wales

Real Madrid (2013-2022)

Gareth Bale is undoubtedly the best British player to have played in La Liga. Recruited by Real Madrid from Tottenham in the summer of 2013 in one of the most expensive transfers of all time, the Welshman has enjoyed seven successful years with the Casa Blanca. He even won more Champions League titles (5) than La Liga titles (3) in the colours of the legendary Merengue outfit.

In 176 appearances in the league, he was decisive 127 times (81 goals, 46 assists), scoring 15 goals or more in three different seasons. These are more than impressive statistics when you consider that the striker has had to deal with a series of injuries that have kept him out of action on a regular basis, even going so far as to force him onto the substitutes' bench for the last two Madrid seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Bale remains the only Welsh player to have played for Real Madrid since the club's inception.

All statistics per Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-10-2024.