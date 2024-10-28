Key Takeaways British wrestlers have made a significant impact on WWE, showcasing top talent and unique styles.

Alba Fyre, Pete Dunne, and Neville emerged as standout British stars in WWE history.

The influence of British wrestlers like Paige, William Regal, and Drew McIntyre continues to resonate in WWE today.

The UK has a storied history with pro wrestling. Whether you look at the days of World of Sport featuring the likes of Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks, or the modern independent scene, Britain’s contribution to the industry simply can’t be downplayed. Perhaps only behind America and Japan, the UK is a hotspot for quality in-ring action and memorable personalities. However, a lot of our best talent often find it hard to break through to the big stages such as WWE.

Still, over the years we’ve seen some truly incredible British wrestlers pop up in the industry’s biggest promotion and truly make a name for themselves. Particularly in the modern era, when WWE began actively scouting the UK market for talent, there’s been a huge influx of British wrestlers getting their shot on the world’s stage. So, with that in mind, let GIVEMESPORT take you through the nine best British wrestlers in WWE history.

9 Alba Fyre

One half of the Unholy Union

Alba Fyre's WWE History Accomplishments WWE Women's Tag Team Champion (1x) NXT Women's Tag Team Champion (1x) NXT UK Women's Champion (1x) Longest Reigning NXT UK Women's Champion

Starting with someone who perhaps isn’t getting the recognition she deserves in her current role, Alba Fyre first came into WWE as part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic, when the company put a heavy focus on women’s talent, and she became crucial to NXT UK. Then known as Kay Lee Ray, the now 32-year-old had an astonishing NXT UK Women’s Championship reign that spanned 649 days. She was a key figure for the brand through the pandemic and her success has since continued in the tag team division.

Competing alongside Isla Dawn, the pairing have become commonplace as one of the most reliable women’s teams in WWE and even won the Tag Team Titles in front of their native audience in Glasgow at Clash At The Castle. Fyre remains underrated as an in-ring worker today.

8 Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne made fans take note of his unique style

Pete Dunne's WWE History Accomplishments NXT Tag Team Champion (1x) NXT UK Champion (1x)

When The Bruiserweight came into WWE, he was immediately a threat. In 2017, the company held a two-day tournament to determine the first-ever NXT UK Champion, and, despite not winning, Dunne was an absolute standout. When the then 23-year-old shocked fans by attacking Sam Gradwell before the tournament, WWE’s motive was clear: make Pete Dunne a star. From there, it wasn’t long before he was dethroning Tyler Bate and embarking on a 685-day run with the gold.

As far as his in-ring work goes, Dunne’s style is unlike any other. His offence is based on joint manipulation, and opponents can’t help but grimace when the Brit gets a hold of their fingers. He brings something to WWE that grabs viewers’ attention and is currently a mainstay on Monday Night RAW. The former United Kingdom Champion is certainly a success story when it comes to British imports to America, and his style is so unique that Dunne has started to help out backstage as a producer in recent months.

7 Neville

One of NXT's best high-flyers

Neville's WWE History Accomplishments WWE Cruiserweight Champion (2x) NXT Champion (1x)

Before NXT became the powerhouse it went on to be in the late 2010s, its early days were powered by the man then known as Adrian Neville. Nicknamed ‘The Man That Gravity Forgot’, the Newcastle-born star took high-flying offence to a whole new level. He was also the perfect heel champion, standing between Sami Zayn and the NXT Championship. On the main roster, he was a two-time Cruiserweight Champion, and most will recall the time when WWE fooled the world into believing Neville had become WWE Champion on Monday Night RAW before Seth Rollins got his foot on the rope.

In many ways, Neville opened the door for similarly talented British wrestlers to find their way to worldwide recognition, going to DragonGate in Japan and later arriving on American TV before the likes of Will Ospreay and Zack Sabre Jr. took over New Japan and appeared in AEW. He’s a trailblazer who remains one of the best in the world.

6 Finlay

His influence on WWE is still being felt

Finlay's WWE History Accomplishments United States Champion (1x)

Having come from WCW, Finlay had already become well-known in the wrestling industry by the time he reached WWE in 2001. However, aside from a few matches in 2004, he didn’t become a full-time member of the roster until 2006. Still, he showed that he was incredibly skilled, and even captured the United States Championship not long after his return to competition.

These days, Finlay finds himself working with the next crop of WWE superstars, being hired as a Road Agent in 2012 and fulfilling the role to the present day. He was also a Trainer from 2001-2005 in between his in-ring work. Not only did the Northern Irishman break through to become a British wrestling star in WCW and WWE, but he made a lasting future in the industry which continues today. Also, it’s worth noting that his legacy will pass through generations, as his son, David Finlay, is currently working in New Japan.

5 Paige

The Anti-Diva is the youngest female champion in WWE history

Paige's WWE History Accomplishments WWE Divas Champion (2x) NXT Women's Champion (1x)

Paige was pivotal in bringing about change for women in WWE. Often, people credit the Four Horsewomen when it comes to the ‘Divas Revolution’, and rightly so, but it was the Norwich-born star that first started challenging the stereotypes of a WWE women’s wrestler while in NXT. Having the nickname ‘The Anti-Diva’, everything about Paige was different from what we’d seen before, and she provided representation for the UK.

She stood out for her wrestling ability, but Paige’s place in history was cemented when she shocked the world by capturing the Divas Championship from AJ Lee on the RAW after WrestleMania 30. At just 21 years old, the Englishwoman immediately became a top star on WWE’s main roster and would go on to hold many more top championships. Due to injury, it’s easy to forget just how good she was at a young age, and she should be given recognition for her contribution to British wrestling.

4 Wade Barrett

Wade Barrett's WWE History Accomplishments WWE Intercontinental Champion (5x) FCW Florida Tag Team Champion (2x)

When Wade Barrett came through as part of The Nexus, many people had him pegged as a future WWE Champion. Despite the developmental system not necessarily churning out the top-quality talent that the company were after around 2010, it was evident to all that the Preston-born star had tons of charisma and could be a fantastic heel character.

From there, Barrett went on to win a total of five Intercontinental Championships, although many are still perplexed about how he never got his hands on any of WWE’s top gold. His ‘Bad News’ character was a particular highlight of its time, and the Brit’s booming voice is so recognisable that he returned to do commentary for NXT in 2020, now finding himself calling Monday Night RAW each week.

3 William Regal

Regal could work with anything WWE threw at him

William Regal's WWE History Accomplishments WWF Hardcore Champion (5x) WWF European Champion (4x) WWE World Tag Team Champion (4x) WWE Intercontinental Champion (2x)

Similarly to Fit Finlay, William Regal in WCW, found success as a four-time TV Champion before signing with WWE first in 1998 and again in 2000. Here, he showed absolute versatility, performing excellently in both face and heels alignments while picking up a myriad of title victories and taking on many different on-screen roles. He became a five-time Hardcore Champion, four-time European Champion and a two-time Intercontinental Champion, as well as having a spell as the Commissioner during his days as an active roster member.

Regal was a complete all-rounder after his in-ring career was over, too. Being the NXT General Manager, he oversaw the brand’s rise in the mid-2010s. The 56-year-old has also worked as a Trainer, Manager, Colour Commentator and Road Agent while trying to give back to the industry.

2 British Bulldog

The first-ever European Champion

British Bulldog's WWE History Accomplishments WWF Hardcore Champion (2x) WWF European Champion (2x) WWF Intercontinental Champion (1x)

The British Bulldog was truly a trailblazer as far as an English wrestler appearing on WWE TV goes. The Manchester-born wrestler proudly displayed the Union Jack on his ring gear and went on to have two stints with the World Tag Team, Hardcore and European Championships respectively. However, it’s his Intercontinental Championship victory that went down as one of the most iconic title changes in history.

Representing the UK in England’s capital city, Bulldog battled Bret Hart at Wembley Stadium over the prestigious mid-card gold. Those inside the famous venue were desperate to see their compatriot secure a win, and when he reversed a sunset flip until a pinfall for 1-2-3, the explosion of noise from the crowd was deafening. Imagine just how many Brits sat inside Wembley and watching around the world were inspired to become wrestlers because of that moment. The ripple effect it had across UK wrestling can’t be overstated, and Bulldog deserves his place in history.

1 Drew McIntyre

Brought a WWE Premium Live Event to Scotland

Drew McIntyre's WWE History Accomplished WWE Champion (2x) WWE Raw Tag Team Champion (2x) World Heavyweight Champion (1x) NXT Champion (1x)

The only British man to ever be able to call himself ‘WWE Champion’, the number one entry on this list could only be Drew McIntyre. Coming in as The Chosen One, the Scotsman always had the potential to go far on the big stage, but let’s not forget that it didn’t work out for him at first. After Drew found himself in the infamous ‘3MB’ stable, it wasn’t long before his first run with WWE was brought to an end, having been released in June 2014. Yet, after ‘The Scottish Psychopath’ re-invented himself and made a return to the British independent scene, WWE couldn’t ignore his quality.

McIntyre has gone on to become a three-time world champion, including winning the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank. He is also a multi-time tag team champion and one of the biggest names in the company today. Drew is the shining example of a British wrestler creating his own path to the top and excelling in WWE.