Who doesn't love a good bromance? Whether it's on-screen or in real life, two best mates having the time of their lives just captures the imagination, and football is no exception.

Micah Richards and Roy Keane have taken centre stage in the last couple of years after working together at Sky Sports, and they've fast become prime-time viewing whenever they're on punditry duty for a Premier League game. But while they may be the talk of the town right now, football has always had its fair share of bromances. Take a look...

10 Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez

A bromance between one of the greatest of all time, and one of the most electric strikers of the modern generation, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez's friendship was public knowledge. The two seemed to strike a real chord with each other when the latter moved to Barcelona from Liverpool, and formed a devastating trio alongside Brazil superstar Neymar. The all-South American contingent up front made a potent attacking force on the pitch, but it was Suarez and Messi who really formed a bond off it, with their wider families even becoming incredibly close-knit with each other.

We play basketball. In the dressing room we have a hoop and we take shots. I'm not bad, but [Suarez] is awful! Lionel Messi on Luis Suarez

9 Mohamed Salah & Dejan Lovren

Mo Salah celebrates winning the Premier League with teammate Dejan Lovren, 2020

Talk about an unlikely pairing. Never in a million years would you have expected Mohamed Salah - tricky, exciting winger from Egypt - and Dejan Lovren - the hard-man from Croatia - to become best buds. But that is what they became, and the pair enjoyed a very successful time of it at Anfield in their three years together at the club. Whether it was pulling pranks on each other, or that iconic video of Lovren showcasing his Salah-inspired bedroom, including matching duvets and pillows of the Egptyian forward's face, the two seemed to be absolutely inseparable.

'From day one, we felt this connection. It wasn't easy to grow up where he was in Egypt without anything, and I had a similar thing in Croatia with the war and going back to Germany. And then with his normality, how he can talk to you and when you see how he thinks... we are good friends, coffee, jokes!'.

8 Paul Pogba & Romelu Lukaku

While most football fans will remember Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku uniting forces at Manchester United a few years ago, the latter revealed that he knew about the midfielder when he was much younger after being told about him by his dad. Such was the bond between the duo, Pogba was said to have played the role of agent in trying to convince Lukaku to United back in 2017. In fact, before the Belgian had even signed for the Red Devils, the former Chelsea man and Pogba were snapped holidaying together in Los Angeles, living it up in the USA. A pair of stylish mavericks both on the pitch and off it, Pogba and Lukaku will surely be keeping in regular touch given that they play in the Serie A with Juventus and Roma respectively.

I always said, when we were younger, there would be a day that we play together and compete for trophies. Now the moment has arrived. It is nice to play with one of your best friends. Romelu Lukaku on Paul Pogba

7 Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng & Alexandre Lacazette

"Love at first sight". That was what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang called it when he arrived at Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and met his fellow French speaker Alexandre Lacazette. Even then Gunners boss Arsene Wenger was a fan of the two strikers' blossoming on-pitch and off-pitch relationship, and was particularly delighted when Aubameyang decided to give his teammate penalty-taking duties during a game against Stoke in order to score. The duo ended up with their own celebratory bow and handshake after netting, and seemed to forge an almost telepathic understanding with each other on the pitch, while they were best buddies off it.

When I joined Arsenal he was here and he came to me and talked to me, and now we are going well – we have the same vision about football and I love him. He is a great guy.

6 Mason Mount & Declan Rice

A story that started when they were just seven and in Chelsea's academy system, both Mason Mount and Declan Rice's family grew close together in the early years, so much so that the former's mother succumbed to tears when Rice was let go by the club at 14. The two have become one of the most recognisable bromances in the modern game right now, with Mount's hilarious prank on a sleeping Rice while on holiday together an iconic meme. Such is the bromance between these pair of England stars, that it was being reported that the duo were considering moves away from their respective clubs and joining forces elsewhere. In the end, while they did secure their own exits, Mason Mount and Declan Rice remain on different teams for now, but their friendship certainly won't be ending anytime soon.

My missus is quite worried. That's genuinely being serious. She's quite worried. She's always like… "You two… you love him more than you love me". We get it in the neck all the time. But they need to understand the friendship.

5 Sead Kolasinac & Mesut Ozil

People often talk about putting their lives on the line for their brother, but Sead Kolasinac quite literally showed he would walk the walk when it came to protecting Mesut Ozil. The pair were at Arsenal at the time when Kolasinac stared a couple of masked men wielding knives down and ensured neither he, nor Ozil and his partner were harmed. It was an act of incredible heroism that really underlined just how deep their friendship ran.

Sead’s reaction was really, really brave because he attacked one of the attackers. The second one was in front of my car on his moped so I couldn’t drive. We were newly wed and I was scared about my wife. I was scared about Sead. I told Sead, “Jump in! Jump in!”, and thankfully he did.

4 Kevin Nolan & Andy Carroll

The sign of any good bromance, or friendship for that matter, is knowing someone has your back both in the good times, and in the bad. And, in the case of Andy Carroll, he had exactly that in the shape of Kevin Nolan. Having become really close during their time together at Newcastle, the latter offered the striker a place to stay after he was bailed for an assault charge back in 2010. The conditions for being allowed to live in his house? Being in bed by 11pm on the dot, and reading Peppa Pig to Nolan's children. In fact, such is their relationship, that despite Carroll having played with many illustrious names over his career, he picked Nolan in his dream five-a-side team alongside Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez.

He has made a few mistakes but because he is 6ft 3in and has got long hair, it tends to get out a bit more. He's had his hair cut now, and it does look better. I was getting sick of looking at it and told him he was getting a bit greasy on top. At least he washes it now. Kevin Nolan on Andy Carroll

3 Frank Lampard & John Terry

One of the most successful duos in English football history, Frank Lampard and John Terry naturally developed a really close bond and friendship in their time ruling the Premier League with Chelsea during the 2000s and early 2010s. Given they were regulars for England too, the pair were in each other's company more often than not, and it was little surprise they forged such a partnership for club and country.

A gentleman both on and off the pitch, leader in the dressing room and if I could choose one person next to me in the trenches it would be you. John Terry on Frank Lampard

2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic & Maxwell

A duo that first played alongside each other back in 2001, both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Maxwell seemingly couldn't get enough of each other. The unlikely pair of Swedish striker and Brazilian full-back would go on to be teammates at four different clubs, in four different countries. Whether it was in their first days together at Ajax, or later at Barcelona, Inter and PSG, the duo were a title-winning machine - in fact, they won ten league trophies, with no other players coming close to that while playing together for different clubs. It was a friendship forged in Amsterdam when a young Ibrahimovic was struggling to adapt to his surroundings, and had to rely on Maxwell just to provide him with a bed to sleep in. From those tough times in the Netherlands, to conquering the rest of Europe, Ibrahimovic and Maxwell are a bromance tighter than most.

And I called Maxwell, because Maxwell came to Ajax at the same time as me, so he picked me up at the airport and I got to know him a little bit more. After two weeks I called Maxwell and I said I have problems, he was like 'OK', because Maxwell is the best guy in the world. I mean if you want to think of a teddy bear you have Maxwell. Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Maxwell

1 Micah Richards & Roy Keane

It wouldn't be a true bromance list without arguably the best of the lot. If the common phrase is two peas in a pod, then it absolutely doesn't reflect the kind of incredible partnership that Micah Richards and Roy Keane make. The sheer difference in the pair's personality, with Richards' child-like exuberance and Keane's deadpan nature just doesn't seem like a natural fit together. But instead, the two have caught on like a house on fire, and if you thought the two only had a bit of banter about them, then Richards being snapped stepping to the man who headbutted Keane during Arsenal's clash with Manchester United is a reminder of the kind of brotherly love between them. Sky Sports struck pure comedy gold pairing the two of them toegther, and it's led to a bromance that is right up there with anything in football and beyond.