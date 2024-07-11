Highlights The Buffalo Bills selected two of the best players in franchise history in 1985 in Bruce Smith and Andre Reed.

Jim Kelly and Darryl Talley were taken by Buffalo in the 1983 NFL Draft.

O.J. Simpson alone made the Bills' draft class of 1969 worth celebrating.

Since winning back-to-back AFL Championships in 1964 and 1965, the Buffalo Bills have looked to reclaim their place atop the world of professional football.

Although the team has come close on numerous occasions, infamously losing four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s, Buffalo remains one of the 12 current franchises to have never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Even without the championships, Buffalo has been home to several NFL legends on both sides of the ball. Many of the Bills' best draft classes are top-heavy, featuring only one or two big-time contributors. Some of this is due to the volatile nature of the draft. Many players go on to have illustrious careers, whereas others fizzle out.

There is also an element of competition. Before the NFL and AFL merged, the two leagues battled for the top collegiate prospects, with many players being selected to both leagues.

As a result, the Bills, like many other teams during their time, had the misfortune of drafting talented players only to watch them sign and play elsewhere. While there is much to debate, these appear to be the five best draft classes in Buffalo Bills history.

1 1985

1985 saw Buffalo select two of the most iconic players in franchise history

In the 1985 NFL Draft, the Bills secured two franchise-altering talents, one on each side of the ball.

On defense, the Bills added defensive end Bruce Smith with the No. 1 overall pick. Smith would retire as the NFL’s sack king and remains the only player to notch 200 sacks in his professional career. He spent 15 years with the Bills and made 11 Pro Bowls and 11 All-Pro teams.

As great as Smith was, it can be argued that his selection wasn’t overly impressive. Buffalo held the first overall pick and thus drafted the best overall player. It was in the later rounds that the Bills showed their scouting prowess.

With the 86th pick, they took wide receiver Andre Reed out of little-known Kutztown. Reed began his career as a quality receiver before morphing into one of the league’s best players by the late 1980s and early 1990s. He made seven consecutive Pro Bowls from 1988 to 1994 and is the Bills' all-time receiving yards and receptions leader with 13,095 and 941, respectively.

Reed and Smith were the only two long-term starters from the draft class, but that’s all the Bills needed for this draft to be considered the greatest in franchise history. Both Reed and Smith are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and are considered two of the greatest Bills players ever.

2 1983

The Bills found their franchise quarterback in 1983

Two years before Reed and Smith arrived in Buffalo, the Bills selected two other franchise cornerstones. Quarterback Jim Kelly went 14th overall in the QB-heavy 1983 draft and was the second of Buffalo’s two first-round picks, the other being tight end Tony Hunter, who only spent two years with the team and was out of the league after four years.

One of the most important players in franchise history, Kelly, who initially refused to come to Buffalo, eventually became the Bills’ leader and oversaw the team’s four consecutive AFC Championships. He made five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams and holds the Bills' all-time passing touchdown and yardage records, though both are likely to fall to Josh Allen in the coming years.

Second-round pick Darryl Talley made for another solid selection. The linebacker played 12 seasons in Buffalo and made Pro Bowls in 1990 and 1991. While the class lacked depth, Kelly and Talley accrued enough value over the years to make the 1983 class worth celebrating.

3 1973

The impact of the 1973 class was felt in Buffalo for many years

The 26th overall selection in the 1973 draft, offensive guard Joe DeLamielleure played 13 seasons in the NFL, eight with Buffalo. He made six Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams, some of which came with the Cleveland Browns, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003. DeLamielleure was an enforcer on the 1970s Bills and made a career out of mauling defensive linemen.

Buffalo also added long-term starters in tight end Paul Seymour, quarterback Joe Ferguson, and linebacker John Skorupan. Ferguson was the longest-tenured player of the bunch, spending 12 years and starting 163 games for the Bills. He led the league in passing touchdowns in 1975 and passing yards in 1977.

In total, six of the Bills’ selections went on to play at least seven years in the NFL, and four played for nine or more. Although some of these players spent most of their careers with other franchises, the number of quality starters to come out of this class is impressive.

4 1969

Simpson props up what was otherwise a lackluster class

The 1969 NFL Draft is only notable because of one man.

O.J. Simpson had just finished a legendary career at USC and was a shoo-in to go first overall. The Bills were lucky enough to hold the top pick, where they selected the 1968 Heisman Trophy winner. If it weren’t for his off-field controversies, Simpson’s inclusion in the greatest Bills player ever debates would be a more common occurrence.

Simpson’s 10,183 rushing yards rank second in franchise history, trailing only Thurman Thomas. He led the league in rushing yards four separate times, was the first running back to surpass 2,000 yards, and would’ve accumulated more career yardage and touchdowns had the seasons been longer than 14 games.

Simpson became the first player to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark in 1973 en route to winning NFL MVP, and his 143.1 rushing yards per contest during that season is still the highest in league history.

Eighth-round pick James Harris had a respectable career and made the 1974 Pro Bowl. However, he only started three games for the Bills and had most of his success with the Los Angeles Rams.

5 1987

1987 was the beginning of the Bills' rise to championship contention

The Bills started off the Marv Levy era strong with an impressive haul in the 1987 draft.

Buffalo selected linebacker Shane Conlan eighth overall and saw an immediate return on their investment. Conlan won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1987 and made the Pro Bowl in each of the the following three seasons. He spent the first six years of his career with the Bills before joining the Rams in 1993.

Second-round pick Nate Odomes proved to be a valuable pick as well. The cornerback out of Wisconsin was a full-time starter as a rookie and became one of the leaders in Buffalo’s secondary. Odomes made two Pro Bowls in his seven seasons with the Bills and led the league in interceptions in 1993 with nine.

The steal of the draft came in the form of Alabama A&M offensive tackle Howard Ballard, who went in the 11th round and played 11 seasons in the NFL, making two Pro Bowls with Buffalo.

While there was no O.J. Simpson or Bruce Smith, selecting three Pro Bowl-caliber plays laid the foundation for what became the most successful stretch in franchise history.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.