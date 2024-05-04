Highlights Jim Kelly is the Buffalo Bills' all-time leader in both passing yards and touchdown passes.

In just six seasons, Josh Allen has the third-most passing yards and TD passes in franchise history.

While Joe Ferguson ranks second in yards and touchdowns, he won just a single playoff game in 12 seasons in Buffalo.

For now, the choice at No. 1 is quite obvious. In a few years, however, that may change.

Jim Kelly is easily the top selection as the best quarterback in Buffalo Bills history. Josh Allen might have something to say about that with another couple of good years under his belt. While Kelly guided the Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s, Allen is proving to be one of the best young QBs in today's NFL.

Kelly and Allen have a firm grip on the top two spots among the all-time best quarterbacks in Bills history. But we had to dig a little deeper to come up with the top five. Which three join Kelly and Allen among Buffalo's best?

1 Jim Kelly

Jim Kelly led the Buffalo Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances

USA TODAY Sports

Jim Kelly was considered one of the toughest quarterbacks of his day. While the Bills selected him with the 14th overall pick in the quarterback-heavy 1983 NFL Draft, he began his professional football career in the USFL with the Houston Gamblers. His career with the Bills finally began in 1986 and got off to a rough start, as he started all 16 games but finished with a 4-12 record.

Kelly and the Bills began to hit their collective groove in 1988. Although Kelly managed to make the first of his five trips to the Pro Bowl in 1987 after going just 6-6 in 12 starts, he went 12-4 in '88, beginning a stretch of double-digit wins in five of the next six seasons.

Jim Kelly Bills Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 160/160 Record 101-59 Comp% 60.1 Pass Yards 35,467 Pass TD 237 Interceptions 175 Rating 84.4

The master of Buffalo's "K-Gun" offense, a no-huddle scheme, Kelly took the Bills to their first of four straight Super Bowls in the 1990 season. That year, he went 12-2 as the starter and led the NFL in completion percentage (63.3%), but the Bills dropped a heartbreaker in Super Bowl 25, losing to the New York Giants 20-19 following the infamous Scott Norwood "wide right" field-goal attempt in the closing seconds.

Kelly went 36-11 over the next three seasons. He led the NFL in touchdown passes in 1991 with 33. Buffalo reached the Super Bowl in each season but lost each time, once to the franchise now known as the Washington Commanders and twice to the Dallas Cowboys.

Kelly ultimately played 11 seasons with the Bills and compiled a regular-season record of 101-59. He ranks first on the team's all-time passing list with 35,467 yards, and his 237 touchdown passes are also a franchise high. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

2 Josh Allen

For now, Josh Allen is No. 2 on the Bills' all-time QB list

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Allen has only been in the NFL for six years, and some believe he's already the franchise's best quarterback. But we don't think he's quite there yet.

The Bills took Allen with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and threw him right into the fire. He started 11 games as a rookie, going 5-6, and struggled with his accuracy, completing just 52.8% of his passes. While blessed with a strong arm, Allen had problems with touch early in his career. In that rookie season, he threw 10 touchdown passes but was intercepted 12 times.

A strong running quarterback, Allen is dangerous with the ball in his hands. At 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, he's big enough to run over defenders and fast enough to run past them. Combine that with his rocket arm and improved accuracy, he's become one of the best in the business.

Josh Allen Bills Stats Seasons 6 Games/Starts 94/93 Record 63-30 Comp% 63.2 Pass Yards 22,703 Pass TD 167 Interceptions 78 Rating 92.2 Rush Att 657 Rush Yards 3,611 Rush TD 53

Allen hasn't had a losing season in Buffalo since his rookie year and has gone 63-30 in his six seasons. Like Kelly, Allen hasn't won a Super Bowl. Unlike Kelly, Allen hasn't gotten the Bills to play in one.

Allen has rushed for better than 750 yards twice in his NFL career, doing so while throwing for better than 4,200 yards in both seasons. Allen is already third on the team's all-time passing list with 22,703 yards.

3 Jack Kemp

Jack Kemp led the Bills to a pair of AFL championships

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

After playing one year with the Pittsburgh Steelers and three more with the Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers, Jack Kemp hooked on with the Buffalo Bills (then still in the AFL), where he finished his pro career with seven strong seasons.

After going 5-6-1 in his first full season with the Bills in 1963 (and still earning AFL All-Star Game and First Team All-AFL honors), Kemp went 11-2 in 13 starts with the Bills in 1964 and guided the Bills to the first of two straight AFL championships.

Jack Kemp Bills Stats Seasons 7 Games/Starts 88/77 Record 43-31-3 Comp% 46.4 Pass Yards 15,134 Pass TD 77 Interceptions 132 Rating 55.8

Kemp ultimately earned trips to the All-Star Game six times while with Buffalo and earned All-AFL honors on three occasions. From 1964 to 1966, he went 29-9-2 as the Bills starter, and in 1965, Kemp was named the AFL MVP after going 9-3-1 in his 13 starts.

Kemp, who later embarked on a career in politics and was the Republican nominee for the vice presidency in 1996, compiled a career record of 43-31-3 in Buffalo. He's fourth in franchise history with 15,134 passing yards.

4 Joe Ferguson

Joe Ferguson is second on Buffalo's all-time passing yards list

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo selected Joe Ferguson in the third round of the 1973 NFL Draft and the Arkansas alum played 17 seasons in the NFL, the first 12 with the Bills.

Ferguson wasted no time in making an immediate impact in Buffalo. As a rookie, he started all 14 games and proceeded to lead the team to a 9-5 mark in each of his first two seasons. In 1975, Ferguson went 8-6 and led the NFL in touchdown passes with 25.

Joe Ferguson Bills Stats Seasons 12 Games/Starts 164/163 Record 77-86 Comp% 52.5 Pass Yards 27,590 Pass TD 181 Interceptions 190 Rating 68.9

In 1977, Ferguson topped the league in passing yards with 2,803, but the Bills finished with a 3-11 mark. From 1977 to 1983, Ferguson started every game at quarterback for the Bills. At one point in his career, he shared the record for most consecutive starts by a quarterback at 107. That streak came to an end in 1984.

Statistically, Ferguson put together his best season in 1981, throwing for a career-high 3,652 yards while adding 24 touchdown passes. He ranks second behind only Kelly on Buffalo's all-time passing list with 27,590 yards and is also second in franchise history with 181 touchdown passes.

Despite putting up big numbers at times, Ferguson won just a single postseason game, going 1-3 in four playoff appearances.

5 Doug Flutie

Doug Flutie earned the lone Pro Bowl honor of his career with the Bills

Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 5 spot on the list was wide open and featured strong competition from Drew Bledsoe and Ryan Fitzpatrick. In the end, though, we decided on Doug Flutie, who earned the lone Pro Bowl honor of his career while in Buffalo.

Flutie also had, by far, a better record than both Bledsoe and Fitzpatrick during his Buffalo days. In his three seasons with the Bills, Flutie went 21-9 as the starter. Bledsoe went 23-25 in his three seasons, while Fitzpatrick had a record of 20-33 in four years in Buffalo.

Flutie hooked on with the Bills following a legendary career in the Canadian Football League, which came after short stints in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots. Flutie bolted for the CFL in 1990 and played there until 1997. After setting numerous records, the Boston College legend returned to the NFL in 1998 to play for the Bills.

Doug Flutie Bills Stats Seasons 3 Games/Starts 39/30 Record 21-9 Comp% 56.3 Pass Yards 7,582 Pass TD 47 Interceptions 30 Rating 81.7

In his first season in Buffalo, Flutie made his first and only Pro Bowl, going 7-3 in his 10 starts and throwing for 2,711 yards and 20 touchdown passes. He also rushed for 248 yards and a touchdown. He led the Bills to the playoffs and threw for 360 yards in a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Flutie went 10-5 the following season, racking up 3,171 passing yards and tossing 19 touchdown passes. In one of the most baffling coaching decisions in Bills history, head coach Wade Phillips started Rob Johnson at quarterback in the playoffs. Johnson completed just 10 passes and was sacked six times in a loss to the Tennessee Titans in the game that came to be known as the Music City Miracle.

Flutie made five starts in 2000, going 4-1, while Johnson went 4-7. Nevertheless, he was cut following the season and finished his career with two seasons with the Chargers and one final campaign with the Patriots.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.