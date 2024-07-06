Highlights O.J. Simpson is the Buffalo Bills' greatest all-time running back and still holds multiple NFL records.

Founded in 1959, the Buffalo Bills are closing in on 70 years of existence. And while it hasn’t all been pretty, it’s hard to deny Buffalo’s status as a well-respected organization.

Recently, the Bills have been on a solid run and are best known for star quarterback Josh Allen, whose emergence as an elite signal-caller has changed how Buffalo approaches the game.

This is a departure from many previous Bills teams that leaned on the run. Even some of the franchise’s more successful quarterbacks had a formidable running back to help balance things out.

Here's a look at the greatest running backs in Buffalo Bills history.

1 O.J. Simpson

Simpson broke multiple records during his career

O.J. Simpson left behind a highly complicated legacy that goes well beyond the sport of football. Truthfully, a complete synopsis of Simpson’s life and numerous controversies could be an entire article (or book) in itself. Looking at his on-field performance, though, it is evident that Simpson is one of the greatest running backs to ever live.

In his 11 seasons in the NFL, he made five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams, all of which came during his nine-year run in Buffalo.

In 1973, Simpson became the first running back in league history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a season, ending his NFL MVP campaign with 2,003, and remains the only person to do so in 14 games. His 143.1 yards per game from that season is a league record and has yet to face a serious challenge.

The USC product had blazing speed and could turn a seemingly uneventful play into a 30-yard gain in the blink of an eye. Simpson hit a wall after his athleticism declined, but not before he etched his name into the history books.

He ranks second in franchise history in both rushing yards and touchdowns with 10,183 and 57, respectively, while maintaining an average of 4.7 yards per carry, the highest of any qualified Bills running back. On a per-game and per-touch basis, Simpson was comfortably the best running back to ever wear a Bills uniform.

2 Thurman Thomas

Thomas is the Bills' all-time rushing leader

With Simpson being second all-time in both rushing touchdowns and yards, there may be some questions as to who is No. 1 in those categories. That honor goes to Thurman Thomas, who was the featured back on the 1990s Bills that made four consecutive Super Bowls.

Thomas was an excellent back, which is almost a given considering his 11,938 rushing yards and 65 touchdowns with Buffalo. But he was more than just a pure runner and became an integral part of the Bills’ passing attack, as evidenced by his 456 receptions, 4,341 receiving yards, and 22 receiving touchdowns while with the franchise.

As of today, Thomas is the only player in NFL history to lead the league in yards from scrimmage in four consecutive seasons. He may not have been the best pure rusher in the league, but few could blend receiving and rushing ability as well as Thomas.

Thomas made five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams with Buffalo and also took both NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year honors in 1991. A Super Bowl ring is the only thing missing from his legacy, but the same can be said about every Buffalo running back.

3 LeSean McCoy

McCoy joined Buffalo for the final years of his prime

LeSean McCoy has a claim to being a top-five running back for two separate franchises. For most fans, McCoy is best remembered for his work with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Pitt product’s shiftiness gave defenses fits and made him a top-performing back. McCoy led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2011 and rushing yards and yards from scrimmage in 2013.

He was then traded to Buffalo before the 2015 season amid head coach Chip Kelly’s attempted roster reconstruction. McCoy made three Pro Bowls in his four seasons with the Bills and was an offensive leader. He wasn’t able to make cuts and shake defenders like he did in his younger years, but he was still a premier back and finished in the top six in rushing yards twice in Buffalo.

Despite a relatively brief stint with the Bills, McCoy ranks sixth in team history in rushing yards with 3,814, and his 4.3 yards per carry is higher than that of multiple players on this list.

4 Joe Cribbs

Cribbs' decision to leave the NFL in his prime came back to bite him

Joe Cribbs was a truly special back early in his career. The Bills' second-round selection in the 1980 NFL Draft hit the ground running, rushing for 1,185 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie. He ultimately finished runner-up in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and would continue producing throughout his rookie contract.

Cribbs made three Pro Bowls in his first four seasons, with the only exception being the strike-shortened season in 1982. It appeared he was on the cusp of greatness and could be the Bills’ first Hall of Fame tailback since Simpson. But due to a contract dispute in the spring of 1984, he elected to join the USFL and play for the Birmingham Stallions.

The Bills even took Cribbs to court in an attempt to keep him on their roster, claiming that his contract prohibited him from making such a move. The court ultimately sided with Cribbs and granted him permission to change leagues.

The USFL folded after one season, leading to Cribbs’ NFL return. He played one more season for the Bills, but took on a more limited role before departing for San Francisco in 1986. Cribbs ranks fourth in Bills history with 4,445 rushing yards and would likely be in the top three if he never joined the USFL.

5 Fred Jackson

Jackson was an underrated runner in Buffalo

One of the forgotten backs of the 2010s, Fred Jackson made the most of his low volume with the Bills. From sharing the backfield with C.J. Spiller to battling injuries, Jackson didn’t have the luxury of being a workhorse back, which hurt his productivity. Zero Pro Bowls and just one 1000-yard season may make Jackson’s admission a tough sell at first.

However, he was a consistent performer throughout his eight years with the team and accumulated enough yardage to be in the conversation of all-time Bills rushers. His 5,646 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns both rank third in franchise history among all running backs.

Jackson was primarily a downhill runner who picked up yardage between the tackles, but he was also an underrated pass catcher and displayed adequate vision. While no one will be lobbying to put Jackson in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his consistency and efficiency earn him a top-five spot on this list.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.