Highlights Seven-time Pro Bowler Andre Reed is easily the greatest wide receiver in Buffalo Bills history.

Despite playing just four seasons in Buffalo, Stefon Diggs climbed into the franchise's top five in receiving yards and touchdowns.

First-round picks Eric Moulds and Lee Evans didn't quite live up to their draft status but were still solid offensive options for the Bills.

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen, but the trade of Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans leaves him thin of weapons at wide receiver.

The team already saw its No. 2 receiver, Gabe Davis, bolt for the Jacksonville Jaguars via free agency, so Allen is limited when it comes to throwing the deep ball. The Bills desperately need help at receiver and could maybe fill that void in the 2024 NFL Draft. But that's the future.

Truth be told, before Diggs, it had been quite a while since they'd had a top-notch pass-catcher. And overall, Buffalo simply hasn't had many big-time receivers since the team was founded in 1959 as a charter member of the AFL.

With that in mind, we went to the past to dive into the top five Bills wide receivers of all time.

1 Andre Reed

Andre Reed's seven straight Pro Bowls sets him apart from any other Bills receiver

There's no debating that Andre Reed is the best wide receiver in Bills history after 15 years in Buffalo, which saw him record seven straight Pro Bowl seasons from 1988 to 1994. Taken by the Bills in the fourth round of the 1985 NFL Draft out of little-known Kutztown University, Reed saw 12 receivers drafted before him.

Some were legit — Jerry Rice, Eddie Brown, and Al Toon. Some were not, including James Maness, Tim Moffett, and Danny Greene.

Despite being a fourth-round selection, the 6-foot-2 Reed started 15 games as a rookie, catching 48 passes for 637 yards and four touchdowns. The following season, Jim Kelly, who initially refused to suit up for Buffalo, took over as the starting quarterback, and Reed's numbers improved as he hauled in 53 passes for 739 yards and seven touchdowns.

He soon became the biggest target in the high-powered K-Gun offense led by Kelly. In 1988, Reed began his string of seven straight Pro Bowl seasons, catching 71 balls for 968 yards and six touchdowns. Reed notched his first 1,000-yard season in 1989, the first year he started all 16 games. He finished the season with 88 receptions for 1,312 yards and nine touchdowns.

Andre Reed Bills Stats Seasons 15 Games/Starts 221/217 Receptions 941 Receiving Yards 13,095 Receiving TD 86

On January 3, 1993, Reed played a significant role in one of the greatest games in NFL history. In a Wild Card Round matchup against the Houston Oilers, the Bills trailed 35-3 in the third quarter before mounting one of the greatest comebacks of all time.

Reed caught three straight touchdown passes from backup quarterback Frank Reich beginning late in the third quarter, turning a 35-17 Buffalo deficit into a 38-35 Bills lead. The Bills ultimately won 41-38 in overtime.

Reed finished his Buffalo career with 13,095 yards and 86 touchdowns, both of which remain franchise records. He then played one final season in Washington before retiring. After a lengthy wait, Reed was finally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

2 Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs made the most of his four seasons in Buffalo

Despite playing just four seasons with the Bills, Diggs makes his way to the second spot on Buffalo's list of all-time great wide receivers.

Diggs came over from the Minnesota Vikings, where he started his NFL career after being taken in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Maryland product played five seasons in Minnesota.

Despite not having a Pro Bowl season with the Vikings, he recorded 1,000-yard campaigns each of his final two years with the team. His best Minnesota season came in 2018 when he broke the 100-catch mark for the first time in his career. He finished the season with 102 catches for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs Bills Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 66/65 Receptions 445 Receiving Yards 5,372 Receiving TD 37

In 2020, the Vikings traded Diggs to Buffalo, where he rattled off four straight Pro Bowl seasons. In his first year with his new team, Diggs earned First-Team All-Pro honors as he led the NFL in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535), also hauling in eight touchdown passes.

During each of his four years in Buffalo, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, giving him six straight overall. He finished his tenure with the Bills with 5,372 yards, good for fourth on the franchise's all-time list, and 37 touchdown catches, also good for fourth. He was traded to the Texans in April 2024.

3 Eric Moulds

Eric Moulds finished with three Pro Bowl seasons with the Bills

Eric Moulds spent the first eight seasons of his 10-year NFL career with the Bills, who selected him in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft with the 24th overall pick. It took the 6-foot-2, 210-pound product from Mississippi State two years to get rolling in the NFL. But once he got settled in, he was a solid offensive option.

After failing to reach the 300-yard receiving mark in each of his first two seasons, Moulds took off in 1998, as he became the focal point of Buffalo's passing game and was targeted 116 times. He earned the first of three trips to the Pro Bowl after catching 67 passes for 1,368 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 1999, he missed two games and came up six yards short of 1,000, finishing with 994 on 65 catches. He still managed seven touchdowns. Moulds returned to Pro Bowl form in 2000 when he started all 16 games and had 94 catches for 1,326 yards.

Eric Moulds Bills Stats Seasons 10 Games/Starts 154/133 Receptions 675 Receiving Yards 9,096 Receiving TD 48

Moulds' final Pro Bowl season came in 2002 after he recorded 100 catches for 1,292 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns. He ultimately finished with four 1,000-yard seasons with the Bills. He finished with 9,096 yards in his Buffalo career, good enough for second on the Bills' all-time list. He also finished with 48 touchdowns.

Moulds finished his career by playing one season each with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

4 Lee Evans

Lee Evans might not have lived up to expectations, but he had a pretty solid career

While he didn't quite live up to his lofty expectations, Lee Evans still makes his way to No. 4 on the greatest Bills receivers of all time.

Blessed with great speed and good hands, Evans was taken by the Bills in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft with the 13th overall pick. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, catching 48 passes for 843 yards and what turned out to be a career-high nine touchdowns.

Although Evans never had a Pro Bowl season, he was a better-than-average receiver. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark twice in his career, collecting a career-best 1,292 yards in 2006 and 1,017 yards in 2008.

Lee Evans Bills Stats Seasons 7 Games/Starts 109/102 Receptions 377 Receiving Yards 5,934 Receiving TD 43

In a 2006 game against the Houston Texans, Evans had 205 receiving yards in one quarter, setting a new franchise record. He ranks third on Buffalo's all-time receiver list for career yards (5,934) and touchdowns (43).

Evans finished his NFL career in 2011 with one season with the Baltimore Ravens, catching four passes for 74 yards.

5 Elbert Dubenion

Speed was Elbert Dubenion's game with the Buffalo Bills

Originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 14th round of the 1959 NFL Draft, Dubenion made a name for himself by playing nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Already 26 years of age when his pro career began, the Bluffton product hooked on with the Bills in 1960 and made quite an impact for the upstart AFL franchise.

Speed was Dubenion's game, and he recorded 42 catches for 752 yards in his first year with the Bills, scoring seven touchdowns through the air. He also rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Elbert Dubenion Bills Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 103/97 Receptions 294 Receiving Yards 5,294 Receiving TD 35

In 1963, Dubenion flirted with the 1,000-yard receiving mark, finishing with 959 yards. The following season, he had the best year of his career, catching 42 passes for 1,139 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns. He also led the league with 27.1 yards per reception. He finished fourth in the AFL Player of the Year voting and made his lone appearance in the league's All-Star Game.

In nine seasons with the Bills, Dubenion had 5,294 yards and 35 receiving touchdowns. Both are still good for fifth on Buffalo's all-time list.

