In terms of wrestling pedigree, it is arguable that no other country on the planet has produced the level of technical pro wrestling talent that Canada has, with some of the greatest stars to ever lace up a pair of boots hailing from North America. Scores of incredible names have been staples of the sport throughout the mid-20th Century to now, and names like Stu Hart, Pat Patterson, Ivan Koloff and Rocky Johnson have gone on to reach iconic status, helping to bring up and produce the biggest names in the history of WWE especially. We’ve already taken a look at some of the greatest Japanese wrestlers in WWE history, so here we’ll be looking towards the land of Hockey, Rocky Mountains, Poutine and Hiking to see who are the greatest WWE wrestlers to come out of Canada.

Ranking Factors

At least three matches in WWE: The wrestlers we have chosen have to have had at least three matches in their career with the company.

Quality of Matches: The quality of the matches that each of the performers on our ranking have had has also been taken into consideration

Cagematch Rating: The Cagematch rating of each name has been taken into consideration to get a gauge of how the fanbase feels about that particular wrestler.

Rank Wrestler Career Span Cagematch Rating 9 Trish Stratus 2000 - Ongoing 8.86 8 Kevin Owens 2000 - Ongoing 9.19 7 Sami Zayn 2002 - Ongoing 9.16 6 Christian 1995 - 2014, 2021 - Ongoing 8.76 5 Edge 1992 - 2011, 2020 - Ongoing 9.27 4 Owen Hart 1983 - 1999 9.20 3 Roddy Piper 1972 - 2011 8.55 2 Chris Jericho 1990 - Ongoing 9.38 1 Bret Hart 1978 - 2000 9.45

Trish Stratus

Career Span: 2000 - Ongoing

Trish Stratus is one of the most important Superstars in the history of WWE, helping to reinvent how Women’s wrestling was viewed by the company and its fans. Before her in-ring career started proper, Stratus was on-screen valet/manager, mainly marketed for her sex appeal rather than her athletic abilities. This would change dramatically later in her career, as Stratus, alongside the likes of Lita and Victoria, would lead the charge during the Ruthless Aggression Era when it came to Women’s wrestling and starting to have it taken seriously and on the same level as the Men’s. Whilst this wouldn’t truly be the case until years later, Trish helped get the ball rolling.

Kevin Owens

Career Span: 2000 - Ongoing

After having a stellar run in the indies as Kevin Steen, Kevin Owens (named after his son Owen and Owen Hart) would go on to have a phenomenal run in both NXT and WWE. Whilst there have been downtimes during his run with the company, his ability to perform at the main event level when called upon has made him a reliable performer who can easily play the role of the most hated man in WWE as well as getting the fans behind him. The biggest moment of his career thus far would see him in the WrestleMania main event against Stone Cold Steve Austin nearly 20 years after the Rattlesnake retired.

Sami Zayn

Career Span: 2002 - Ongoing

A man whose career is intrinsically tied to Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn has only just managed to surpass what his good friend has achieved in the company. Starting in NXT, Zayn would go on to be arguably the best babyface character that the company had since John Cena first rose to prominence. After many years in the company, it was the Bloodline storyline where he would reach the next level of stardom, first being the ‘Honorary Uce’ and then turning on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble to one of the biggest reactions in modern-day pro wrestling. It was described by many fans as cinema, and they weren’t wrong.

Christian

Career Span: 1995 - 2014, 2021 - Ongoing

Christian is one of the best wrestlers in WWE history, but you wouldn’t think it looking at the lack of accolades he has received. Starting alongside Edge as a hugely successful tag team, Christian would go on to have a middling singles career in the company, a big reason why he is so underrated. It wasn’t until he made the jump to TNA and now AEW where his main event-level greatness was truly recognised, as in WWE he would seem to constantly be in the shadow of his former tag team partner. His best singles run for WWE came in 2011 when he had a great feud with Randy Orton over the World Heavyweight Championship.

Edge - Cagematch Rating 9.27

Career Span: 1992 - 2011, 2020 - Ongoing

Edge’s career in WWE mirrored that of his tag team partner Christian up to the point that they split up as a team at the end of the Attitude Era. After that, Edge would go on to be a genuine main event player for the company and have a meteoric rise during the Ruthless Aggression Era and through the PG Era as one of John Cena’s greatest foils. Edge’s career was unfortunately cut short in 2011 due to issues surrounding his neck, but he was able to make a huge return at the 2020 Royal Rumble match and he has been going in-ring since, making his debut for AEW in October 2023 under his real name Adam Copeland.

Owen Hart

Career Span: 1983 - 1999

Owen Hart’s fantastic abilities in the ring have unfortunately been overshadowed by the shocking manner of his death in 1999, and that in itself is also a tragedy, as Owen was fantastic in WWE throughout his career, having some blowaway performances against the likes of 1-2-3 Kid, British Bulldog and in the main event with his brother Bret. Owen’s character work was just as good as his in-ring technical ability, with the ‘Blackhart’ being a great foil for his ultra-babyface brother Bret during their iconic feud in the mid-90s. Owen deserves to be remembered for more than just a tragic accident in 1999, he was simply fantastic.

Roddy Piper

Career Span: 1972 - 2011

Roddy Piper managed to have a lengthy in-ring career, with arguably his most well-known and biggest achievements being his feud with Hulk Hogan in the 80s, which built Hulkamania to the heights that it reached and helped to establish the then-WWF as the powerhouse promotion that would run the industry over the decades to come. ‘Hot Rod’ was the epitome of a performer that fans loved to hate, and his Piper’s Pit talk segment is still the best iteration of a segment like that in wrestling history, no matter how many times WWE or even other promotions try to copy it.

Chris Jericho

Career Span: 1990 - Ongoing

Chris Jericho has successfully managed to redefine his character and evolve during his professional wrestling career, which incredibly began in 1990. Jericho’s move to the then-WWF in 1999 is still regarded as one of the best debuts in company history, with Y2J being revealed as the Millenium Man during a segment with The Rock. Years of fantastic feuds with the likes of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, CM Punk et al would add to his phenomenal run, but the biggest achievement on his resume is arguably the night that he beat The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the same night to become the Undisputed Champion. Jericho is still going today as part of the AEW roster, although arguably nothing he has managed to achieve during his All Elite Wrestling run has come close to what he was able to produce in WWE.

Bret Hart

Career Span: 1978 - 2000

Not only is Bret Hart the greatest Canadian wrestler in the history of WWE, he is probably the MOST Canadian wrestler in the history of WWE. Bret’s in-ring technical ability is still studied by wrestlers to this day, with the ‘Best There Is, Best There Was and the Best There Ever Will Be’ showcasing how to appear ferocious and ruthless in the ring but not harm your opponent. We would need far more paragraphs than this to outline just how good ‘The Hitman’ was in the ring, but there’s still an argument to this day that his quality has never been surpassed between the ropes.

All ratings from Cagematch correct as of 13.09.2024