Highlights The LA Lakers want to surround their newly appointed coach, JJ Redick, with an experienced staff.

They are targeting former head coaches, while Rajon Rondo and Scott Brooks are also on their radar.

Stan Van Gundy, Terry Stotts, and James Borrego could be three names the Lakers will consider.

It's hard to imagine an NBA off-season without the Los Angeles Lakers going through a coaching carousel. They recently ended their prolonged search for Darvin Ham's successor, after former player JJ Redick was named the new head coach.

There were rumors about Redick being hired throughout the playoffs. But it was hard to believe that a legendary franchise, which is in a perennial win-now mode, would go for a rookie head coach. Redick's only prior coaching stint was as a volunteer 4th-grade head coach at the Brooklyn Basketball Academy. So, to compensate for his lack of experience, the Lakers are going all out to surround him with a highly qualified staff.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are "seeking two former NBA head coaches for Redick’s staff", while Rajon Rondo and Scott Brooks are also strong contenders. Here are three potential candidates who best fit the bill for the Lakers' assistant coach vacancies.

Stan Van Gundy - Free Agent

Coaching Experience: 13 seasons as Head Coach in MIA, ORL, DET, NOP ; 8 seasons as Assistant Coach in MIA.

Stan Van Gundy is one of the most experienced coaches available with over three decades spent in coaching. He spent 14 years coaching in the NCAA, including stints at UMass Lowell and Wisconsin, before the Miami Heat came calling in 1995. He started as an assistant to Pat Riley before taking over from him in 2003. He later moved to the other Floridian team, the Orlando Magic, in 2007.

Redick was in his second season in Orlando when Van Gundy took over. They worked together for five seasons in Orlando, which included their memorable NBA Finals in 2009, where they fell to the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers. Redick has always held Van Gundy in high regard, calling him "probably the best coach" he's played for in the NBA. Van Gundy has also been vocal about his respect for Redick, and had high praise for him when he was confirmed as the Lakers' next coach.

Stan Van Gundy Coaching Record Team Record Best Finish Miami Heat (2003-2006) 112-73 ECF Finals in 2005 Orlando Magic (2007-2012) 259-135 NBA Finals in 2009 Detroit Pistons (2014-2018) 152-176 First Round in 2016 New Orleans Pelicans (2020-2021) 31-41 11th in Western Conference

Stein referred to Van Gundy as a natural target for Redick due to this relationship. Van Gundy would also offer a healthy balance as a defensive-minded coach, considering Redick has the requisite offensive expertise. He last coached in the NBA in the 2020-21 season with the New Orleans Pelicans, after which they mutually parted ways.

However, Van Gundy might not be in the running at all. Last month, he revealed that his wife had passed away in 2023 after taking her own life. There's a good chance he might want to avoid a demanding role in LA, where the stakes are always high, and continue his less stressful job as an analyst for TNT.

Terry Stotts - Free Agent

Coaching Experience: 13 seasons as Head Coach in ATL, MIL, and POR ; 14 seasons as Assistant Coach in SEA, MIL, ATL, GSW, and DAL.

Terry Stotts is another former head coach who has been out of the coaching scene since 2021. He joined the Milwaukee Bucks staff last season for a few months but resigned before the regular season started. He reportedly had an incident with the then-coach Adrian Griffin at a shoot around and that led to him stepping down abruptly.

Prior to the Lakers appointing Ham in 2022, Stotts was also in the running for the position and had completed his formal interview as well. Back then, he had clearly refused to be an assistant if he didn’t get the head coach role. But after three years without being involved, Stotts may have changed his mind.

Terry Stotts Coaching Record Team Record Best Finish Atlanta Hawks (2002-2004) 52-85 11th in Eastern Conference Milwaukee Bucks (2005-2007) 63-83 First Round in 2006 Portland Trail Blazers (2014-2018) 402-318 WCF Finals in 2019

The 66-year-old was in charge of the Lakers’ Western Conference rival, the Portland Trail Blazers, from 2012 to 2021 and had his routine battle with LA. Stotts also has over a decade of experience as an assistant in the league, including stints at the Dallas Mavericks, and the Golden State Warriors. Keeping egos in check is a big responsibility for any coach, and as someone who has coached the likes of Dirk Nowitzki and Damian Lillard, Stotts would be very helpful for the inexperienced Redick.

If he is willing to make a return to coaching as an assistant, Stotts would be a great addition to the Lakers staff. Will the inexperienced Redick be able to convince him?

James Borrego - Associate Head Coach with New Orleans Pelicans

Coaching Experience: 5 seasons as Head Coach in ORL and CHA ; 8 seasons as Assistant Coach in NOL, ORL, and SAS.

James Borrego was one of the few other coaches that the Lakers had interviewed for their head coaching vacancy before appointing Redick. He seemed like the front-runner for a while, with Stein reporting that Anthony Davis might prefer him since he was part of the coaching staff when the Pelicans drafted him in 2012. However, Borrego left before the season started and didn’t actually get a chance to coach Davis.

Borrego also had stints as an assistant on the Magic and under Greg Popovich on the San Antonio Spurs. During his first season in Orlando, Borrego worked with Redick for half a season, before he got traded at the deadline. Currently, the associate head coach in New Orleans, Borrego could still consider a lesser role in LA if the front office offered handsome compensation.

James Borrego Coaching Record Team Record Best Finish Orlando Magic as Interim (2014-2015) 10-20 13th in Eastern Conference Charlotte Hornets (2018-2022) 138-163 Play-In Tournament in 2021 and 2022

The Pelicans, who ended up missing out on the playoffs last season, could lose a key player in the off-season and might not be on the postseason radar in what has become a crowded West. Borrego could have a chance to be part of staff making deep runs potentially if the Lakers are able to find the right formula this off-season.

He’s one of the few candidates out there who has actual head coaching experience and, since that seems to be a required criterion for the Lakers, they could pay up to secure his services.