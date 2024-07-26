Highlights Cam Newton remains the only player in Carolina Panthers history to win NFL MVP.

All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly left an impressive legacy in Carolina before being forced into an early retirement.

Steve Smith Sr. boasted consistency and swagger, earning several Panthers franchise records and accolades.

The Carolina Panthers are one of the newest teams in the NFL, coming in as an expansion franchise in 1995. In that short time, Carolina has experienced a lot of success, and that is, in large part, thanks to these five best Panthers players of all time.

Unlike many other expansion teams, the Panthers had success right out of the gates, making the NFL Playoffs in just their second season. The next postseason appearance wasn’t for seven more seasons, but that year culminated with a Super Bowl appearance.

Throughout the years, there have been plenty of ups and downs. The Panthers have made the playoffs eight times and played in two Super Bowls, but they’ve also made 11 top-10 draft picks.

Carolina has knocked a significant number of those top picks out of the park, though, and three of them land on this list of the best Panthers players of all time.

1 Cam Newton

As frustrating as he was fun to watch, no Panther has delivered the thrills and chills that Cam Newton did

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft following a Heisman-winning campaign at Auburn, Cam Newton was a QB ahead of his time.

At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Newton was as big as Ben Roethlisberger and nearly as athletic as Michael Vick. He could run and pass in equal measure and used both to intimidate and flummox opposing defenses.

Newton burst onto the scene with 4,051 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, 706 rushing yards, and 14 rushing touchdowns. He ran away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, racking up 47 of 50 votes.

The big QB had his ups and downs over his 10 (non-consecutive) seasons in Charlotte. In that first nine-year stretch, though, when he was good, he was really good. But when he wasn’t, the team would suffer because of it.

In his first season, Newton won OROY and made the Pro Bowl. The next season, he had a 57.7% completion rate and the team went 7-9. In 2013, he was up over 60% completion-wise and the team went 12-4. The next season, the connections and touchdowns dropped again, and the Panthers dropped to 5-8-1 with Newton under center.

You get the idea.

Newton’s best season came in 2015. He led the league in touchdown percentage and put up 3,837 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, 636 rushing yards, and 10 rushing touchdowns, led the Panthers to a 15-1 record, made the Super Bowl, and took home NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in the process.

Overall, Newton was a complicated, vexing, and more than anything else, exciting player to watch and root for. Panthers fans may have complicated feelings about their top franchise QB, but when he was at his best, there were few better.

2 Luke Kuechly

Even though head injuries forced an early retirement, Luke Kuechly packed a lot into his eight NFL seasons

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

While Cam Newton’s story with the Panthers is a complicated one, the Luke Kuechly story in Carolina is a bittersweet one. That’s because when he played, he may have been the best linebacker of the modern era. Unfortunately, concussions ended his career far too early.

Kuechly, the 2012 No. 9 overall pick out of Boston College, played just eight seasons in the NFL. However, he accomplished an incredible amount in less than a decade of pro football.

The middle linebacker made the Pro Bowl and either First- (four) or Second-Team (three) All-Pro every season but his rookie year. And in that first season, he led the league in tackles with 164 and won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In his second season, at just 22, Kuechly won Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the youngest player in NFL history to do so. During the 2014 campaign, he once again led the league in tackles with 153.

Following the 2019 season, after three concussions in successive years, Kuechly walked away at 28 years old. He retired never having less than 102 tackles in a season and his final numbers were 1,092 tackles, 75 tackles for loss, 31 QB hits, 12.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 18 interceptions, 66 passes defended, and two defensive touchdowns.

3 Steve Smith Sr.

Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

From 2001 to 2013, whether the Panthers starting quarterback was Chris Weinke, Rodney Peete, Jake Delhomme, Vinny Testaverde, Jimmy Clausen, or Cam Newton, there was one constant in Carolina: Steve Smith Sr.

The 5-foot-9 firebrand is arguably the greatest sub-6-foot outside receiver of all time, and his longevity, consistency, and pure swagger are what make him one of the best Panthers players of all time.

A third-round pick out of Utah in the 2001 NFL Draft, Smith’s size limited what the NFL thought he could be, and he started his career primarily as a punt and kick returner, catching just 10 balls as a rookie. However, he was so good as a return man that he made the Pro Bowl and earned First-Team All-Pro honors as a special teamer.

By Year 3 in the league, Smith was up to 88 catches, 1,110 yards, and seven touchdowns, proving he could be not just a productive, but an outstanding outside receiver at his height. The wideout lost the 2004 season to a broken leg in the opener but returned with a vengeance in 2005 for the best season of his career.

That season, Smith led the league with 103 catches, 1,563 yards, and 12 touchdowns. His incredible campaign won him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Overall, in 13 seasons in Carolina, Smith put up eight 1,000-plus yard years and left to play three years with the Baltimore Ravens as the franchise leader in every major receiving category, records he still holds today. Those numbers are 836 catches for 12,197 yards and 67 receiving touchdowns.

4 Julius Peppers

Craig Jones/Getty Images

Had Julius Peppers played his whole career in Carolina, he may be No. 1 on this list of the best Panthers players of all time. As it is, he played 10 of his 17 seasons with the Panthers — from 2002-2009 and 2017-2018 — and is the franchise leader in sacks with 97.0.

Peppers, who played both football and basketball at North Carolina, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft behind only David Carr, who went No. 1 to the Houston Texans. Peppers quickly proved he was the smarter selection, putting up 12.0 sacks in his first season and winning Defensive Rookie of the Year over fellow future Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney and Ed Reed.

During his first stretch with the Panthers, Peppers was a dominant force, making five of his nine Pro Bowls and earning two of his three First-Team All-pro nods, as well as making the Second-Team All-Pro squad twice. He had double-digit sacks in six of those eight campaigns and led the league in tackles for loss with 18 in 2006.

After stints with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, Peppers returned to Charlotte for his final two seasons. The 37-year-old wasn’t too shabby then either, putting up 11.0 sacks in his first season back.

In 2024, Peppers became the first player drafted by the Panthers to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

5 Ryan Kalil

Ryan Kalil held down the center spot on the Panthers' offensive line for a long time

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Centers don’t usually get a lot of credit, but Ryan Kalil held down the middle of the Panthers' offensive line at an incredibly high level for 12 seasons, and he deserves recognition on this list of the best Panthers players of all time.

Drafted in the second round out of USC in 2007, Kalil only started three games as a rookie with Justin Hartwig at center. However, after the team let Hartwig walk the following offseason, Kalil took over and started 142 of the next 142 games for which he was healthy enough to play.

The Southern California native did struggle with injuries at times in his career, specifically to his neck, which caused him to play eight or fewer games in three different seasons with the Panthers. When he was healthy, though, Kalil was among the best in the game.

All told, over 12 seasons, Kalil started 145 games for Carolina and made five Pro Bowls and two First-Team All-Pro squads. His longevity with the franchise puts him at five on this list over some team greats who only played a few seasons with the team, such as Hall of Famers Sam Mills and Kevin Greene.

