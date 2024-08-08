Highlights DeAngelo Williams became a force for the Carolina Panthers once he was finally unleashed at the professional level.

Christian McCaffrey was an excellent running back in Carolina before he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Jonathan Stewart is the Panthers' all-time leading rusher with 7,318 yards.

The Carolina Panthers found their footing relatively quickly after joining the NFL in 1995.

The franchise won 12 games and made the NFC Championship Game in its second season and was in the Super Bowl in its ninth year. Although the Panthers have taken their lumps as an organization, they’ve shown an innate ability to pull themselves out of the mud.

Carolina has made the Super Bowl the year after finishing fourth in its division twice and has never finished last in its division two years in a row. The Panthers have ridden a strong run game to success, but injuries and split backfields have stopped many running backs from maximizing their talent, elucidating the team’s inconsistent performance.

These are the five best running backs in Panthers history.

1 DeAngelo Williams

Williams was a reliable rusher in Carolina

DeAngelo Williams rose to superstardom at Memphis, where he ran for 6,026 yards and 55 touchdowns, making him an enticing prospect in the 2006 NFL Draft.

He was ultimately taken 27th overall by Carolina but didn’t become a full-time starter until 2008. Once Williams was finally unleashed, however, he became a force, rushing for 1,515 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns in 2008, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors, and adding 1,117 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 2009.

Williams was a physical runner with just enough speed to turn the corner. An underappreciated aspect of his game was his ball security, as he fumbled just 12 times on 1,432 carries during his time in Carolina, making him a sure-handed runner.

He spent nine years with the Panthers and compiled 6,846 rushing yards and 46 rushing touchdowns on a respectable 4.8 yards per carry.

2 Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey had the potential to be a historically great Panther

Only injuries could stop Christian McCaffrey while he was with Carolina. The Stanford product was a rare offensive talent, possessing elite rushing and receiving traits.

In 2018, his second season, he ran for 1,089 yards and recorded 867 receiving yards, finishing with a total of 1,965 yards from scrimmage. This established McCaffrey as one of the best young offensive players in football and a foundational piece for the Panthers.

The 2019 season entailed much of the same, with McCaffrey running for 1,387 yards and finishing with a league-best 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns.

At this point, he was still 23 years old, leaving many fans excited about his future. Sadly, 2019 was the last time McCaffrey would make a Pro Bowl with Carolina. He battled injuries during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, playing in a total of 10 games during that span.

The Panthers traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2022 season, and he exploded with his new team and won Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. Perhaps McCaffrey’s injury issues would’ve resolved themselves in Carolina, but it made little sense for a struggling franchise to hold onto one of its few trade assets.

It already seems likely that McCaffrey will be better known for his time with the 49ers than the Panthers, but Carolina will always be where his career began. He ran for 3,980 yards and 32 touchdowns and caught 390 passes for 3,292 yards in five and a half seasons with the Panthers.

3 Jonathan Stewart

Stewart was a staple of the Panthers' early 2010s teams

Following a breakout 2007 season at Oregon, Jonathan Stewart decided to forgo his senior year of eligibility and entered the 2008 NFL Draft. The Panthers happily scooped him up 13th overall and immediately installed him into the offense.

He split reps with Williams as a rookie and ran for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns. Stewart would run for 1,133 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2009 and continued to share the backfield with Williams through the 2014 season.

It wasn’t until 2015 that Stewart became the clear starter. He saw a career-high 242 touches and ran for 989 yards, earning a Pro Bowl selection and helping Carolina reach the Super Bowl. Stewart became the Panthers’ all-time leading rusher in 2017 and ended his time with the franchise with 7,318 rushing yards and 51 rushing touchdowns.

While he deserves credit for his sustained success, Stewart was never more than a solid back. It is possible that a different situation that didn’t force him to split reps for the first several years of his career would’ve been beneficial, but that’s all speculative. Having only topped 1,000 rushing yards once and averaging just 4.3 yards per carry, his resume is lacking some flare.

4 Stephen Davis

Davis helped Carolina reach its first Super Bowl

Had Stephen Davis begun his career with Carolina instead of joining the team later in his career, he would have a strong claim to being the best runner in team history. Instead, with only three seasons in a Panthers uniform, his impact on the franchise is rather limited.

Still, Davis was essential to Carolina’s first Super Bowl appearance, leading the team in rushing with 1,444 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2003 season and adding 315 rushing yards in the playoffs. Davis earned his third Pro Bowl selection that season and became one of the team’s most valuable players.

Injuries prevailed in 2004, limiting him to two games, and he was a near nonfactor upon his return in 2005, rushing for 549 yards on 180 carries. While he did score 12 touchdowns on the ground, Davis' mobility was limited and forced him to be used as a short-yardage runner.

He was released by Carolina in 2006 and ran for 2,085 yards and 20 touchdowns in his three years with the team. Davis may have only delivered one year of high-level play, but it was one of the most important seasons in franchise history, making him an integral part of Panthers lore.

5 DeShaun Foster

Foster spent time as a starter and backup

Taken in the second round of the 2002 draft out of UCLA, DeShaun Foster spent the entirety of his rookie season on the IR after suffering an injury in the preseason. He came back in 2003 in a limited role, running for 429 yards on 113 carries.

Injuries would strike again in 2004, limiting Foster to just four games and 59 carries. He ran for 879 yards and two touchdowns in 2005 and secured the starting job in 2006.

Foster’s productivity stagnated, never running for less than 870 yards or more than 900 from 2005 to 2007. He was released in 2008 and finished his career with the 49ers. Foster was a fairly standard back and didn’t do anything overly special, but he did enough to work his way into the top five in Panthers history in rushing yards with 3,336 and added 10 rushing touchdowns.

He was a quality backup and a serviceable starter, and for a relatively new franchise, that’s enough to be a top running back.

