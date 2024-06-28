Highlights Despite throwing the Immaculate Reception, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw doesn't consider it to be the top catch he has seen.

Instead, Bradshaw believes Edelman's outstanding diving reception in Super Bowl 51 is the best he has watched.

The underlying reasoning as to why Bradshaw feels the way he does is hilariously reminisced upon in Edelman's podcast.

Unless you're brand new to football, you've heard of the Immaculate Reception. In the 1972 AFC Divisional round, facing 4th-and-10 from their own 40-yard line with 22 seconds remaining in the game, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw dodged defenders and uncorked a pass for John "Frenchy" Fuqua. Then-Oakland Raiders safety Jack Tatum delivered a devastating hit as the ball neared "Frenchy", sending it back toward the line of scrimmage on an insane carom. Franco Harris took care of the rest.

As you can see, the play is regarded as the greatest in NFL history. Even though he was part of it, Bradshaw doesn't consider this to be the best catch he has ever seen.

During an appearance on Julian Edelman's Games With Names podcast discussing the Immaculate Reception, Bradshaw revealed he considers the former New England Patriots wide receiver's iconic grab in Super Bowl 51 to be the most impressive he has witnessed.

I've told you this several times: best catch I've ever seen. And if you put it and place it in the context of which it was made -- in the Super Bowl, on a drive to tie the game up, not to win it... and I had just seen Julio Jones make an amazing catch... I saw two of the greatest catches [ever].

Before Steelers fans go clutching their pearls too intensely, don't think for a second that Bradshaw was just a prisoner of the moment. His elaboration on why he holds Edelman's fingertip snare in such high regard is something only he, as an architect of the Immaculate Reception, could offer.

Bradshaw Didn't See The Immaculate Reception Live

"Excuse me for being so good!"

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

No, we're not lying to you: Bradshaw never actually saw what unfolded after releasing his throw. Moments after flinging the ball downfield, he got planted by the Raiders' defensive line. He initially believed "Frenchy" had caught the ball and managed to score, making his recounting of the moment and its immediate aftermath to Edelman utterly terrific.

I hit the ground. I hear the roar of the crowd. I've got a couple of Raiders on top of me... and while I'm on the ground, I go 'well, excuse me for throwing a perfect pass! [I'm thinking] 'how many commercials am I gonna get out of this? I am a hero to millions!'... 'excuse me for being so good'... I start jogging, and all of a sudden, I realize it wasn't quite as perfect as I thought it was!

Bradshaw continues waxing poetic about the play, mentioning he gave Harris grief for not fulfilling his duties on their "66 Circle Post" call -- "I'm having to run because he missed his block!" -- despite saving the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: 15 minutes elapsed between Harris crossing the goalline and Roy Gerela officially ending the game with his extra point because fans had to be cleared from the field. The Immaculate Reception was also reported to be the first play officials confirmed via TV replay by the New York Times, but press box officials for the game denied the claims.

Whether Harris truly caught the ball or not is still hotly debated. In the podcast, Bradshaw said he saw a photo showing his running back latching on before it could hit the ground. However, that didn't stop him from ribbing Harris and fueling the Raiders' "Immaculate Deception" narrative.

That was part of the controversy... to help it along, I always said 'of course he trapped it; he had terrible hands. He needed help!'

The Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Championship game the next week, serving as the penultimate victory of Miami's unbeaten Super Bowl-winning season. But Pittsburgh, sparked by the play, won four of the next six titles and became the NFL's first dynasty, which embodies just how important every inch can be when the stakes are at their highest.

Source: Games With Names

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.