Key Takeaways Aston Villa have played host to a number of fine centre-backs over their time.

Paul MacGrath is a standout defender who helped Villa achieve greatness.

Modern heroes include Olof Mellberg and Martin Laursen.

Throughout their history, some of Aston Villa's greatest-ever players have been defenders that have carried them to their highest highs and biggest successful periods. The 1980s and '90s were arguably some of Villa's best decades, lifting the First Division, the European Cup and the League Cup twice, and it was their defence which was absolutely pivotal to those trophy wins.

During this period, in particular, defenders such as Allan Evans and Paul McGrath are the names which people typically look towards to credit Villa's success to but in reality, there are a lot of defenders throughout the years who have been utterly world-class and huge parts of some great Villa teams over the years. With that in mind, here are the 10 best centre-backs in Aston Villa's history.

10 Derek Mountfield

Aston Villa career span: 1988-1991

Despite Derek Mountfield’s career being mainly associated with Everton, his three-year spell at Aston Villa arguably saw him play some of the best football of his career. Mountfield joined the newly promoted side for a fee of around £400,000 in 1988 after enjoying an incredibly successful spell with the Blues.

During Mountfield’s time at the club, Villa were regularly competing at the top end of the First Division and his incredible defensive abilities in the Villa back line saw them go close to winning the first division after a very good season, only to be pipped by Liverpool. Mountfield was known for his organisation and solidness at the back and used his aerial dominance and physical tackling style to make Villa an incredibly hard-to-beat side during his time there. In addition to his brilliant defensive abilities, Mountfield was also a goal-scoring defender and managed to net 11 times for Villa in 94 games.

Derek Mountfield's Aston Villa Statistics Appearances 94 Goals 11 Trophies 0

9 Shaun Teale

Aston Villa career span: 1991-1995

In the early 90s, Shaun Teale formed one half of arguably one of the best centre-back partnerships in English football at Aston Villa alongside the legendary Paul McGrath. Paul McGrath was a phenomenal player but it is fair to say that he was helped out massively and was given the ability to show his technical side as Teale was an elite stopper at the back and often had to do the defensive duties of two players as McGrath would find himself slightly higher up the pitch.

Teale’s fine at Aston Villa was one which the Villa fans will remember very fondly as it is one of their most enjoyable and successful eras which included their very famous 1993-1994 League Cup win over Manchester United which he played a huge part in.

Shaun Teale's Aston Villa Statistics Appearances 165 Goals 3 Trophies 1

8 Ugo Ehiogu

Aston Villa career span: 1991-2000

Taking the number eight spot on the list of best Aston Villa centre-backs of all time is the late Ugo Ehiogu. Ehiogu, who tragically passed away in 2017 at just the age of 44, was a fan favourite at Villa throughout his nine-year spell at the club and is widely regarded as one of the club’s best-ever defenders.

Ehiogu’s unique physical presence was extremely special as he was an absolute specimen who many forwards couldn’t get a kick against as he was so strong but he also had a pace and agility which was frightening, especially for a defender in the 90s. During his time at the club, Ehiogu managed a League Cup win, a place in the 1995-1996 PFA Team of the Year and another successful cup run in the 1999-2000 season which unfortunately saw Villa finish as runners-up.

Ugo Ehiogu's Aston Villa Statistics Appearances 288 Goals 14 Trophies 1

7 Martin Laursen

Aston Villa career span: 2004-2009

Martin Laursen is undoubtedly one of the best centre-backs Aston Villa have had in the Premier League era. Laursen’s time at Villa was a great one and he was consistently one of the best defenders in the division but he could have achieved much more if recurring knee injuries did not lead him to retire in 2009 at the age of just 32.

Known for his aerial dominance in his opposition’s box as well as his own team’s, the dominant Dane joined Villa just a year after winning a Champions League trophy with AC Milan and he used every ounce of knowledge he learned at the European giants in the Premier League as he adapted ever so seamlessly.

Martin Laursen Aston Villa Statistics Appearances 91 Goals 11 Trophies 0

6 Gareth Southgate

Aston Villa career span: 1995-2001

Despite being a very good and consistent midfielder throughout his time at Crystal Palace in the late '80s to mid-90s, upon his arrival to Aston Villa, Southgate was converted to a central defender and the change in position did not harm him at all.

Whilst Southgate did not have many outstanding physical attributes, it was his footballing IQ and intelligence which made him such a good and consistent defender whilst at Aston Villa. Southgate was eventually named club captain whilst representing the club and played a big part in several successful League Cup runs for the club, including their 1995-1996 win. The former England manager was never a superstar player but he was consistent and smart enough to get himself to an ability which warrants him a place on this list.

Gareth Southgate's Aston Villa Statistics Appearances 235 Goals 9 Trophies 1

5 Chris Nicholl

Aston Villa career span: 1972-1977

Chris Nicholl is one of the best and most dependable defenders Aston Villa has ever had but his best and most iconic moment in a Villa shirt was in the opposition’s goal. In the 1976-1977 League Cup final, Nicholl scored one of the best goals in League Cup history as he hammered home a 40 yard strike which led Villa to League Cup glory.

The Northern Irish legend was an incredibly consistent defender who was known for his aerial dominance and sensational leadership skills and these leadership skills are a huge reason why Villa came through so many dramatic cup fixtures during his time there as he always galvanised his team and brought them together even through adversity.

Chris Nicholl's Aston Villa Statistics Appearances 88 Goals 8 Trophies 3

4 Ken McNaught

Aston Villa career span: 1977-1983

Ken McNaught was one half of Aston Villa’s centre-back partnership in their iconic 1982 European Cup final win against Bayern Munich. McNaught was partnered with fellow Aston Villa defensive legend Allan Evans throughout the competition and the two were an integral part of the West Midlands side’s European success which is still heavily talked about today.

Being such an important part of Aston Villa’s golden era, McNaught is idolised by many Villa fans as he would do anything to win. He had a warrior-like style which fans absolutely loved and it was clear that every single time he stepped onto the pitch he was prepared to put his body on the line for his club. McNaught was looked at as a classic no-nonsense defender who used to be a physical nightmare for strikers to play against.

Ken McNaught's Aston Villa Statistics Appearances 243 Goals 13 Trophies 4

3 Olof Mellberg

Aston Villa career span: 2001-2008

Olof Mellberg is one of the biggest fan-favourite players to play for Aston Villa in the last 20 years. The Swede joined Villa in 2001 from Spanish side Racing Santander who at the time, played in La Liga. Despite being regarded as a physical monster at the back who would rarely come out second best in an aggressive tackle, Mellberg was also excellent on the ball and his versatility was a huge asset for Villa during his time there.

Mellberg regularly played at right back and also operated in defensive midfield which shows that despite being known for his physical capabilities, his footballing ability was also top-tier. At the end of his run at Villa, Mellberg showed form so good that he secured himself a huge move to Italian giants Juventus.

Olof Mellberg's Aston Villa Statistics Appearances 263 Goals 8 Trophies 1

2 Allan Evans

Aston Villa career span: 1977-1989

Taking the number three spot on the list of best centre-backs in Aston Villa history is another member of their famous 1982 European Cup-winning side, Scotsman, Allan Evans. Evans famously partnered Ken McNaught in the European Cup final and is still praised to this day for his performance in the final against a brilliant Bayern Munich side.

Evans, who had an incredible goal-scoring record for Villa, netting 50 times in 403 matches, was a dominant defender who was known for his strong and sometimes ruthless tackling style as well as his aerial dominance which made him an absolute force at the back. Similar to some other names on this list, despite Evans being known for his physical style of defending, he was also a more than capable footballer who regularly stepped into midfield and picked out some brilliant passes which would start attacks.

Allan Evans' Aston Villa Statistics Appearances 403 Goals 50 Trophies 4

1 Paul McGrath

Aston Villa career span: 1989-1996

Taking the number one spot on the list of greatest Aston Villa centre-backs of all time is arguably Aston Villa’s greatest ever player, Paul McGrath. The Irishman was arguably the most important player for Villa in the 90s, which was a period which saw the club have great success, winning two league cups. McGrath, despite having unbelievable technical abilities which saw him start many Aston Villa attacks, was a mostly flawless defender who hardly ever put a foot wrong.

Physically, McGrath was excellent, but his best defensive attributes were his footballing IQ and his ability to read the game and read opposition players so easily. His understanding of the game was so good that when he was playing, it always looked like he was constantly one, if not two steps ahead of the opposition’s attackers.

Paul McGrath's Aston Villa Statistics Appearances 293 Goals 8 Trophies 2

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 22.09.24