The art of defending, often overshadowed by the glitter of goals and assists, remains the backbone of every successful football side. No team has been able to dominate their respective league, or even individual competitions, without having a world-class back-line. Over the years, the Premier League has been home to some of the best centre-backs in world football. The likes of Rio Ferdinand, Tony Adams, John Terry, Vincent Kompany, and many, many, more spring to mind when thinking about whom the best of the best were.

The aforementioned quartet were arguably complete defenders, imperious in the air when required, solid in one-vs-one situations, and intelligent enough to position themselves in the right place to snuff out any danger. Today, modern-day centre-backs plying their trade in the English top-flight are meant to do all that and more, given the frantic pace of the league.

However, the current crop of defenders are truly some of the finest we've ever seen. Be it Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, often labelled the best defender in recent memory, or Arsenal's William Saliba, an extremely talented youngster who is already at the heart of Mikel Arteta's plans at just 23 years of age.

But who is the best of the best today? We've attempted to rank the 10 best centre-backs in the league right now. We've considered a player's form from last season and the early weeks of the 2024/25 campaign, but have also factored in how good they have been historically too. Because of that, some players who are currently out injured do crack our top 15.

Ranking factors

Their current form - how well they've performed in the 2024/25 season.

Overall importance to their respective teams - how do their sides perform without them?

Success - how successful have they been at their current employers?

How they've performed in recent seasons - their 2023/24 performances, particularly.

Injuries - sustained periods on the sidelines were taken into account.

Their status among their side's other centre-backs - where do they stand in the pecking order?

The 10 best Premier League centre-backs right now Rank Player Team 1. William Saliba Arsenal 2. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 3. John Stones Manchester City 4. Ruben Dias Manchester City 5. Gabriel Arsenal 6. Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 7. Micky van de Ven Tottenham Hotspur 8. Manuel Akanji Manchester City 9. Marc Guehi Crystal Palace 10. Cristian Romero Tottenham 11. Lisandro Martinez Manchester United 12. Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 13. Sven Botman Newcastle United 14. Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 15. Joachim Andersen Fulham

1 William Saliba

Arsenal

Close

Breaking into Arsenal's first team in 2022/23, not many would have predicted Saliba's rise from young talent to one of the best defenders in world football. But that's exactly what happened. The Frenchman was one of the standout players in the Gunners' title charge, getting into the PFA Team of the Year on the back of his dominant performances.

It says a lot that the club's Premier League title aspirations fell apart when he dropped out of the team through injury, but he bounced back magnificently and returned to the starting line-up looking better than ever. Playing every game in the following campaign, it takes quite something to keep out Erling Haaland the way he did. Recently, the Frenchman revealed that he thought he was one of the top three best centre-backs in the Premier League, but he's being modest. There's no one better in England right now.

William Saliba - 23/24 Statistics Metric Output Appearances 38 Pass success rate (%) 92.6 Aerials won per game 1.9 Tackles per game 1.1 Interceptions per game 0.8 Clearances per game 2.1 Overall rating 6.85

2 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

In 2022/23, there were many fans and pundits alike who claimed that he'd dropped off and that he wasn't the same player that he once was. But last season, Van Dijk was back with a vengeance and consistently showed why he is regarded as one of the best in the business. The transformative effect he has had on Liverpool since joining the club cannot be understated, and his defensive ability in 2023/24 saw the Reds compete on numerous fronts.

In a season that had been marred by injury woes, the Dutchman was ever-present in the heart of the Reds' backline, winning many aerial duels and contesting every ball on the deck. Given the performances he has consistently put in over many years, the trophies he's won, and what he brings to the club, he is certainly one of the best centre-backs in the league right now.

Virgil van Dijk - 23/24 Statistics Metric Output Appearances 36 Pass success rate (%) 91.5 Aerials won per game 3.9 Tackles per game 1.1 Interceptions per game 1.1 Clearances per game 3.9 Overall rating 7.15

3 John Stones

Manchester City

What a player John Stones has been for Pep Guardiola. Taking up an unorthodox role as someone who would step into midfield, the English defender earned the nickname 'the Barnsley Beckenbauer' because of his excellent performance in the heart of Man City's team as they completed the treble two seasons ago.

There aren't many who could have played that role, and his development into one of the league's best centre-backs is made all the more impressive because he came so close to leaving the club in 2020, per The Guardian. Stones had an injury-plagued campaign throughout the 2023/24 season, but his absence from the Citizens' line-up shows his quality as the backline struggled to put in the same level of performances without the England international.

John Stones - 23/24 Statistics Metric Output Appearances 12(4) Pass success rate (%) 93.6 Aerials won per game 0.9 Tackles per game 0.1 Interceptions per game 0.6 Clearances per game 1.3 Overall rating 6.56

4 Ruben Dias

Manchester City

A gem at the back for Manchester City, Ruben Dias has earned his reputation as a defensive titan, and one of the best in his position in the world. Fearless when tackling, an underrated passer of the ball and a leader at the back, he is well-equipped to play Pep Guardiola's style of football and has cemented his status as a key part of the winning-machine at the Etihad.

He wasn't at his best last season, mind you, but it would be remiss to disregard his brilliance. Dias' foul on Armando Broja gave away a penalty and cost City in their 4-4 draw against Chelsea, and he was also at fault for one of RB Leipzig's goals in the Champions League. For those reasons, and due to the stellar performances of our top three, we have had to drop him down to fourth, but we have full faith that he can get back to his very best.

Ruben Dias - 23/24 Statistics Metric Output Appearances 28(2) Pass success rate (%) 94.1 Aerials won per game 1.6 Tackles per game 1.3 Interceptions per game 1 Clearances per game 2.5 Overall rating 6.83

5 Gabriel

Arsenal

Gabriel, Arsenal's Brazilian wall, showcases the perfect blend of physicality, aggression and technical ability. He was mightily impressive last season at the back alongside Saliba, and after being linked with a surprise exit at the beginning of the term, he has re-established himself as a mainstay in the Gunners' set-up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristian Romero (5) is the only defender who scored more Premier League goals than Gabriel during the 2023/24 season (4).

With 36 league appearances to his name, he played a key role in Arsenal's performances throughout the recent season, with his 2.7 clearances per game in the Premier League being the best within the Gunners' squad. The 26-year-old has a knack for asserting his aerial dominance, which makes him a formidable piece of Arsenal's spine. His prowess in the air also helps at the other end of the pitch, and he's started the new season in fine form once again.

Gabriel - 23/24 Statistics Metric Output Appearances 34(2) Pass success rate (%) 89.1 Aerials won per game 2.2 Tackles per game 1.3 Interceptions per game 0.9 Clearances per game 2.7 Overall rating 6.99

6 Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool

Thanks to the imperious nature of Van Dijk, the brilliance of his partner in crime, Ibrahima Konate, is often overlooked. Regarded as one of the best bargains of the Klopp era, the Frenchman is as comfortable on the ball as he is imperious. Standing at an eye-catching 194cm, Konate can rival anybody off the ground, while no attacker dares stand him up.

A great all-rounder for the Merseyside-based outfit, he’s undoubtedly a big presence, whether that’s off-field or while playing – and hence why his importance cannot be quantified. Aged 25, Konate is set to be a key player for the club in years to come. That’s how good he is.

Ibrahima Konate - 23/24 Statistics Metric Output Appearances 17(5) Pass success rate (%) 88 Aerials won per game 3.5 Tackles per game 1.6 Interceptions per game 0.9 Clearances per game 2.3 Overall rating 6.84

7 Micky van de Ven

Tottenham Hotspur

Albeit injured for a fair chunk of his debut season, Micky van de Ven was a revolutionary signing under Ange Postecoglou. Particularly at the start of the 2023/24 campaign, Tottenham Hotspur’s upturn in results was as much to do with their defence – spruced into life thanks to Van de Ven’s concoction of pace, power and high defensive IQ – as it was their free-flowing attack.

An astute passer, too, there are not many downfalls to the former Wolfsburg man’s skillset. The fastest man in the Premier League since records began, Postecoglou can afford to play his high-risk, high-reward system with Van de Ven as the orchestrator in the middle. Without him, however, the drop in quality is a concern. His presence at the heart of the Spurs team in the current campaign can be seen as a huge positive.

Micky van Ven - 23/24 Statistics Metric Output Appearances 27 Pass success rate (%) 94.3 Aerials won per game 1.4 Tackles per game 1.8 Interceptions per game 0.7 Clearances per game 2.6 Overall rating 6.79

8 Manuel Akanji

Manchester City

Manuel Akanji may be one of the most underrated players in the Premier League. The Switzerland international goes about his business in a quiet and composed way, and rarely ever puts a foot wrong. Pep Guardiola has a lot of faith in the former Borussia Dortmund defender, trusting him in the biggest games.

Not only is he technically gifted enough to play the ball out from the back, but Akanji has often stepped into full-back and midfield roles with ease. Nothing looks to faze the impressive 29-year-old, who is often selected by his manager despite the incredible competition at Man City.

9 Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi was one of the standout performers at Euro 2024, filling in for the injured Harry Maguire. There was a lot of speculation surrounding his Crystal Palace future, with Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United heavily linked with a swoop after his wonderful international displays.

However, he will remain at Selhurst Park for this season and will need to put those distractions behind him. Guehi had already earned plenty of admirers from his strong showings for the Eagles in seasons gone by, but it feels like his stock has now reached an all-time high. His composure on the ball and ability to compete in the air, despite his slightly smaller frame, are key parts of his game.

10 Cristian Romero

Tottenham

There's a lot to be said for a defender who wears his heart on his sleeve at all times. This is exactly how Cristian Romero approaches every single game - be it for club or country - although there are some downsides to it. His eagerness sometimes shows itself as aggression and results in the Argentine receiving plenty of bookings and red cards.

Despite his poor disciplinary record, there's clearly a talented player in there. After all, he played a big part in his country lifting the 2022 World Cup. Romero's tenacious and relentless style often proves to be his biggest asset in the biggest games, as he doesn't seem to feel pressure.

11 Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United

Do not get us wrong, Lisandro Martinez is higher than his position suggests when he is fully fit and firing – but that is the crux of the problem. That being said, form does come into our minds when picking the top 15 as of right now, and the Argentine played just 11 times in the English top flight throughout the entirety of the 2023/24 season.

When he is available, however, he is an exceptional tackler, with only four United players ranking higher than the World Cup winner for tackles and interceptions combined (87) in the 2022/23 season. The 2022 World Cup winner has been more involved in the early stages of the current season, but he's yet to re-capture his pre-injury form.

Lisandro Martinez - 23/24 Statistics Metric Output Appearances 8(3) Pass success rate (%) 93 Aerials won per game 0.4 Tackles per game 1.1 Interceptions per game 0.5 Clearances per game 2.1 Overall rating 6.39

12 Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa

It’s not unfair to say that Unai Emery’s transformative effect at Aston Villa has been nothing short of brilliant – but the 2023/24 campaign looked to be in disarray when Tyrone Mings ruptured his ACL during their first game of the season. Fear not, though, as England international Ezri Konsa stepped up to the plate in his compatriot’s absence.

The Londoner excels with the ball at his feet – and his 92.2% pass success rate is a testament to his comfortability in possession. Boasting ample versatility, too, with his ability to play on the right-hand side of the Villans' defence, Konsa became indispensable for Emery last season. He looks set to be a dominant figure in the backline for many years to come as his stature in the game increases with every passing game.

Ezri Konsa - 23/24 Statistics Metric Output Appearances 35 Pass success rate (%) 92.2 Aerials won per game 0.9 Tackles per game 1.5 Interceptions per game 0.8 Clearances per game 1.9 Overall rating 6.64

13 Sven Botman

Newcastle United

Newcastle's Sven Botman might have missed a huge chunk of last season through injury, but his form in his debut year of English football just about drags him into the top 15. The Dutchman seamlessly slotted into the backline and was quick to muster a fantastic partnership with Fabian Schar to guide his new club back to a spot in the Champions League.

Botman had terrible luck with injuries last time out as he missed the majority of the first half of the season. After returning to action in the new year, the 24-year-old struggled to get back to the impressive form he showed the previous year and suffered a season-ending injury. Eddie Howe and his coaching staff will be confident the Netherlands international will rediscover his form upon his return to action.

Sven Botman - 23/24 Statistics Metric Output Appearances 15(2) Pass success rate (%) 90.5 Aerials won per game 2 Tackles per game 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.5 Clearances per game 3.4 Overall rating 6.58

14 Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton

Manchester United spent a lot of the summer attempting to lure English youngster Jarrad Branthwaite away from Goodison Park. It's not surprising, either, with the 22-year-old becoming a huge part of Sean Dyche's defensive unit at Everton last season.

Loan spells away from the club - including a stint with PSV Eindhoven - proved to be critical for Branthwaite's development. He's now one of the most dominant centre-backs in English football, and only narrowly missed out on representing his nation at Euro 2024. The Toffees' early season struggles can be put largely down to his absence through injury. Dyche will need him to re-form his formidable partnership with James Tarkowski as soon as possible.

15 Joachim Andersen

Fulham

Joachim Andersen has often been overlooked in recent years due to his partnership with Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace. The Denmark ace has now departed to re-join Fulham, where he will be hoping to earn the recognition his performances have deserved for a long time.

The centre-back is an imposing figure but is also one of the most elegant players in his position. Andersen possesses an incredible passing range, as Selhurst Park became accustomed to his trademark long ball over the top of opposing backlines. He is undoubtedly among the more talented batch of central defenders in the country.

All statistics are courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-09-24.