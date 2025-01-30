The initial league phase of the 2024/25 Champions League campaign has now come to a close, and the competition’s new format has certainly delivered an intriguing spectacle. With each match-day pitting Europe's biggest heavyweights against fresh opponents, the revamped structure has pushed players to adapt and perform at their very best.

Naturally, this raises the debate over which individuals have ultimately stood out above the rest so far. Fans and pundits alike will have their opinion, but SofaScore have looked to settle the discussion with hard facts, having crunched the numbers using their intricate player rating system. With that said, however, some of the best-performing clubs have interestingly been unrepresented in SofaScore's final XI, including table-toppers Liverpool, and third-placed Arsenal.

SofaScore's Best Champions League XI so far Position Name Rating GK Dmytro Ryznyk 7.68 LB Alejandro Grimaldo 7.91 CB Inigo Martinez 7.37 CB Olivier Boscagli 7.29 RB Achraf Hakimi 7.71 CM Florian Wirtz 8.06 CM Malik Tillman 8.18 CM Joshua Kimmich 7.70 LW Vinicius Junior 8.05 ST Antoine Griezmann 7.85 RW Raphinha 8.41

Goalkeeper and Defence

Riznyk, Grimaldo, Martinez, Boscagli, Hakimi