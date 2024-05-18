Highlights Champions League finals attract tens of thousands of fans inside stadiums and millions more at home on TV.

The spectacle of the game has grown exponentially, with pre-match shows now dominated by award-winning musicians and performers.

The opening ceremony of the 2009 Champions League final between Manchester United and Barcelona in Rome is ranked as the greatest ever.

Today, it has become an essential part of the launch of the festivities for a major event - and the Champions League is no exception. Connected to a country's culture, featuring virtual animations or even a stage on which the world's greatest artists perform, the opening ceremony of the star-studded competition is a point of convergence for multiple functions.

Whether it's used to build up the pressure among the fans before the match kicks off, or as a genuine advertising hoarding - especially since 2015 and the start of the sponsorship partnership between UEFA and PepsiCo - on a global scale, the ceremony has become an integral part of the Champions League final.

Just like an American-style show like the SuperBowl, many artists such as Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys and Dua Lipa have already performed at the Champions League final. And when Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund meet in London for the 69th final in the history of the competition, there's no doubt that Wembley will be decked out in lights to put on another show worthy of the name. Here is a look back at the nine best opening ceremonies in the history of the Champions League since 1992.

Ranking factors

To select them, we decided to use a number of criteria, including:

Artists/performers involved

The emotions felt

The quality of the show

The 9 Best Champions League Final Opening Ceremonies Rank Artist/Performer City Game Year 1 Rustravi Ensemble, Andrea Bocelli Rome FC Barcelona vs Manchester United 2009 2 Pandemonium Drummers London Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich 2013 3 Bailaoras Madrid Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan 2010 4 Mariza Lisbon Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid 2014 5 Nina Maria Fischer, Manuel Gomez Ruiz Berlin Juventus vs FC Barcelona 2015 6 Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli San Siro Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid 2016 7 Dua Lipa, Pitbull, 2Cellos Kyiv Real Madrid vs Liverpool 2018 8 Black Eyed Peas Cardiff Real Madrid vs Juventus 2017 9 A choreographed piece Paris FC Barcelona vs Arsenal 2006

9 FC Barcelona vs Arsenal

Year: 2006

16 years before the dramatic events of the 2022 Champions League final, the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, played host to the match between Barcelona and Arsenal in 2006. Packed to the rafters with nearly 80,000 fans, the French arena provided a spectacle of light and sound to the rhythm of one of the great soundtracks from the film ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’, released a year earlier.

During the choreography of the dozens of dancers present on the pitch that would welcome the 22 players a few minutes later, a tribute to the legends of the past - Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini and Paolo Maldini - was also celebrated. While there was no special performer that year, the anthem of the competition resounded with its most beautiful notes. The outcome was one of the greatest finals in the history of the competition.

2006 Champions League final Game Barcelona vs Arsenal Final result 2-1 Stadium Stade de France City Saint-Denis, France

8 Real Madrid vs Juventus

Year: 2017

On the 3rd of June 2017, the Black Eyed Peas set Cardiff's Millennium Stadium ablaze, the scene of the clash between Real Madrid and Juventus. A colourful and musical show during which the American group treated the spectators gathered in the Welsh den to a medley of their greatest hits.

3:38 Related UEFA Champions League winners list Established in 1955, the Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, with every winner writing themselves into history.

From ‘I Gotta Feeling’ to ‘Pump It’ and ‘Boom Boom Pow’, the entire arena was alive with the danceable rhythms of the Californian quartet's songs. It was a great way to get everyone in the mood for a memorable evening, which will conclude with Real Madrid's title, the second in a row in the Zinedine Zidane era.

2017 Champions League final Game Real Madrid vs Juventus Final result 4-1 Stadium Millenium Stadium City Cardiff, Wales

7 Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Year: 2018

In 2018, the city of Kyiv in Ukraine was chosen to host the Champions League final, for which Liverpool and Real Madrid qualified. As usual, the opening ceremony was eagerly awaited, with Dua Lipa performing some of her best-known songs, including ‘One Kiss’ and ‘No Lie’.

One of the surprises of the evening was the presence of the world-famous artist Pitbull, who came to perform a duet with Lipa, ‘No Lie’. To round off the ceremony, the Croatian cello duo accompanied the entrance of the 22 players in the match with a concert performance of the famous competition anthem.

2018 Champions League final Game Real Madrid vs Liverpool Final result 3-1 Stadium Olimpiyskiy Stadium City Kyiv, Ukraine

6 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Year: 2016

It would be hard to imagine a more prestigious venue for a Champions League final than Milan's legendary San Siro. In 2016, the Lombardy venue hosted the match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, which was a rematch of what had happened two years earlier.

And for this very special event, it was Alicia Keys, accompanied by her piano, who was asked to perform during the opening ceremony. Her performance was accompanied by a sumptuous choreography. To top it all off, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli accompanied the exit of the two teams with the song Il Gladiatore, featured on the soundtrack of the film ‘Gladiator’.

2016 Champions League final Game Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid Final result 1-1 (5-3 after penalties) Stadium San Siro City Milan, Italia

5 Juventus vs FC Barcelona

Year: 2015

In 2015, Juventus and FC Barcelona were preparing to battle it out for the Champions League trophy at Berlin's Olympic Stadium. To the sound of Coldplay's ‘A Sky full of stars’, Woodkid's ‘Iron’ and Macklemore's ‘Can't Hold Us’, a choreography reproducing certain emblems of the German capital, including the famous Brandenburg Gate, preceded the entry of the 22 players onto the pitch.

The German soprano Nina Maria Fischer and Spanish tenor Manuel Gomez Ruiz performed the anthem of the star-studded competition - the first time it had been sung by a duo. It was a thrilling moment to precede one of the most memorable finals in recent years.

2015 Champions League final Game Juventus vs FC Barcelona Final result 1-3 Stadium Olympiastadion City Berlin, Germany

4 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Year: 2014

In 2014, Lisbon's Estadio da Luz was chosen to host the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid. To open the festivities, Portuguese legend Luis Figo was in charge of presenting the final trophy to the fans in the stands at Benfica's home ground.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 14 titles, Real Madrid hold the record for most Champions League wins.

During the ceremony, a show - which required no less than six months' preparation and 400 volunteers - created by London-based choreographer Wanda Rokicki paid tribute to Portuguese culture, its rich naval history and its mastery of the art of tiling. The ceremony was punctuated by a welcome for the 22 players from Mariza, a fado singer with an emotional singing style that is unique to Portugal.

2014 Champions League final Game Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid Final result 1-1 (4-1 a.e.t) Stadium Estadio da Luz City Lisbon, Portugal

3 Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

Year: 2010

In 2010, in Madrid, the Santiago Bernabeu was chosen to host what is considered to be the most prestigious fixture in club football. As the sun set in the Spanish capital, a magnificent show featuring flamenco was put on. It was enough to warm up the crowd before the flags of Bayern Munich and Inter Milan were unfurled in the centre of the pitch.

Related 10 Biggest Wins in Champions League History This list contains ten of the biggest wins in the Champions League including Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

To the shouts of the Bailaoras (the name given to flamenco dancers), the two teams then entered the Madrid arena, passing by the mythical trophy, which appeared to emerge from the ground as they arrived. A magnificent tribute to Iberian culture.

2010 Champions League final Game Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Final result 0-2 Stadium Estadio Santiago Bernabeu City Madrid, Spain

2 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

Year: 2013

The last all German final was played at Wembley in 2013. And to open this magnificent showdown between the two giants of European football, the Pandemonium Drummers put on a show that lived up to expectations.

An army of some 320 soldiers, adorned with shields in the colours of the two clubs, represented a chessboard on which the coaches of the two finalists were playing. The stage also featured archers, horsemen, horses, flag bearers and two oversized gladiators. Finally, the sounds of the royal trumpets welcomed the two teams to the clamour of the crowd, spellbound by the spectacle they had just witnessed.

2013 Champions League final Game Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern munich Final result 1-2 Stadium Wembley City London, England

1 FC Barcelona vs Manchester United

Year: 2009

Of all the opening ceremonies in the history of the Champions League, the one held in 2009 is without doubt the most iconic. Held at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, the match pitted Manchester United against Barcelona. In addition to the host of stars present on the pitch, the first final between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi immediately went down in the history books.

It was an evening magnified by the choreography provided by the Rustravi Ensemble, but above all by Andrea Bocelli's grandiose rendition of the song Il Gladiatore. In the heat of the Roman arena, the Italian tenor enhanced the Champions League anthem with vocals that were as moving as they were thrilling. The atmosphere could not have been more epic.