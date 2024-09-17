Key Takeaways The new Champions League format means that there will be some monster clashes in the group stage.

Four former final rematches will take place, including Liverpool vs AC Milan.

Bayern Munich welcome Aston Villa back to Europe's elite competition.

The return of the Champions League means that fans finally get to see the best that Europe has to offer, testing themselves once again in the most exciting competition on the continent. Usually, the biggest heavyweight clashes aren't seen until the latter stages of the tournament, but the new format that has been introduced means that is now a thing of the past.

While the likes of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson have been critical of the new structure, it has meant that spectators get to be entertained by some gigantic matchups during the league phase (which has replaced the old group stage). With that in mind, the ten best fixtures taking place in the early stages of this season's Champions League have been ranked.

Related 25 World-Class Footballers Playing in the 2024/25 Champions League Erling Haaland & Jude Bellingham feature among the world-class players set to feature in the 2024/25 Champions League campaign.

10 Biggest Champions League Group Phase Fixtures (2024/25) Rank Fixture 1 Real Madrid vs Liverpool 2 Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City 3 Barcelona vs Bayern Munich 4 Real Madrid vs AC Milan 5 Inter Milan vs Arsenal 6 Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich 7 Liverpool vs AC Milan 8 Manchester City vs Inter Milan 9 Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen 10 Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona

10-6

Just omitted from the top five are games that every other year could have been the most mouth-watering of encounters. Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona missed out on facing off in the semi-finals last year, but will have the chance to do so when the two teams meet in December. Xabi Alonso will get a chance to return to Anfield against a Liverpool side that he was tipped to join last summer.

Two finals from years gone by also make the top 10, with Manchester City taking on Inter and Liverpool rematching AC Milan following their famous 2005 and 2007 finales. There is also a monster clash awaiting the Villa Park faithful, as Aston Villa's return to the competition will see them take on Bayern Munich.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to Opta, Aston Villa have been handed the toughest set of group-stage fixtures out of all English clubs, with an average opponent rating of 88.9/100.

Related Data Analysts Predict Points Needed in Champions League Group Stage The number of points clubs will likely need to qualify from the group phase of the 2024/25 Champions League has been revealed.

5 Inter Milan vs Arsenal

The two teams last met in the 2004/04 group stage

The top five commences with two of the biggest teams in their respective countries as Inter Milan plays host to Arsenal. Despite both sides' rich history in Europe, they have only ever previously met twice when they were drawn in the same group back in the 2003/04 season.

While the Gunners would go unbeaten in the Premier League, they were handed a 3-0 loss at Highbury. They would get their revenge though, with a Thierry Henry hat-trick silencing the San Siro en route to a resounding 5-1 thumping. The result remains the north Londoners' biggest margin of victory in any away Champions League tie.

4 Real Madrid vs AC Milan

The two most successful Champions League teams go head-to-head

When talking about Champions League royalty, it doesn't come much greater than these two colossal figures. Incredibly, fans and neutrals will only have to wait until matchday four to see the two most successful teams in European Cup history face off as Real Madrid host AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While the margin between the two clubs has certainly grown over the years, with Madrid getting their hands on six titles since the Rossoneri last claimed theirs, the fixture still remains special and is one that is steeped in the competition's history based purely on the profile of opponents.

Related 30 Highest-Paid Players in the 2024/25 Champions League [Ranked] Only three Premier League stars feature among the 10 highest-paid players in the 2024/25 Champions League.

3 Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Lamine Yamal will take on Jamal Musiala for the first time since Euro 2024

Two future Ballon d'Or winners will be able to continue their competitive rivalry as Barcelona welcome Bayern Munich to the Nou Camp in October. Lamine Yamal got the better of Jamal Musiala when the two met at the European Championships, but at club level, the German may be backing himself.

Despite the fact that this a fixture that has been played out 13 times previously, with Munich winning 10, it is still the two biggest that Germany and Spain have to offer. Besides, who can forget Lionel Messi singlehandedly tearing Jerome Boateng and Manuel Neuer apart in 2015.

Related Top 12 Champions League Goalscorers of All Time (Ranked) Some of the greatest players in football history have played in the Champions League. Here are the highest scorers the competition has ever seen.

2 Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City

The French side will face a tough task without Kylian Mbappe

This clash between two modern-day European staples is one that would arguably have been bigger last season given the prospect of seeing Kylian Mbappe go head-to-head with Erling Haaland. While they will compete for the Golden Boot, they will not meet in this fixture.

This match-up will be the biggest test for Luis Enrique's Mbappe-less French giants, with a clash against a side who won the treble a little over a year ago acting as a real trial by fire for the new-look Parisians.

Related Supercomputer Predicts Winners of 2024-25 Champions League The outcome of the 2024-25 Champions League campaign has been predicted by a supercomputer.

1 Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Arne Slot will aim to do what Jurgen Klopp didn't

Arne Slot could make himself an instant Liverpool hero if they are able to get one over on Los Blanco as revenge for the 2018 and 2022 final defeats. In both contests, the Reds were arguably the better side, but it was the first final meeting that really stung. Two horrendous errors from Loris Karius and one of the greatest ever Champions League goals from Gareth Bale wrestled away the Champions League from Merseyside.

Klopp was never able to overcome the Madridstas, with Liverpool's last victory being in 2009. What a way this would be for Arne Slot to make his mark at Anfield.

All statistics courtesy of UEFA and Opta - accurate as of 17/09/2024