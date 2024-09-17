Key Takeaways Vinicius Jr is currently the best player in the Champions League this season.

The Ballon d'Or contender helped Real Madrid win their 15th title last campaign.

England stars Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden feature in the top 10.

After several months of waiting, fans can finally relish in Champions League football once again. Europe's most prestigious competition has undergone a makeover this season, but that hasn't prevented it from being the home of the biggest stars of the continent. The new format of the competition means spectators get to witness gigantic clashes such as Real Madrid vs Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City earlier than ever before.

With so much at stake so early one, the big names will have to be on top of their games from the get-go. With that in mind, the 10 best players competing in this season's Champions League have been named and ranked.

Key Ranking Factors

Goals and assists

Clean sheets

Other key statistics

Current form

Impact on team

Best Players in 24/25 Champions League Rank Player Club 1 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 2 Rodri Manchester City 3 Erling Haaland Manchester City 4 Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 5 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 6 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 7 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 8 Phil Foden Manchester City 9 Kevin de Bruyne Manchester City 10 William Saliba Arsenal

10 William Saliba

Arsenal

Over the past couple of seasons, William Saliba has well and truly cemented himself as one of the best central defenders in world football. The Frenchman has become a pillar of not just Arsenal's backline, but the spine of Mikel Arteta's side as a whole. Last season, the Gunners conceded a Premier League low of 29 goals and have continued in a similar vein this season, with the only time David Raya has been beaten coming in the 1-1 with Brighton.

While Gabriel's praises must also be sung too, there can be no doubt that it is Saliba who has been the main rock at the back during the club's recent revolution.

9 Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City

In years gone by, there would be no qualms with putting Kevin de Bruyne even higher on this list. In fact, for a period of time, there was an argument that the Belgian was the best player in Europe. In his advancing age, injuries have slowed him down a touch and have let others overtake him. Regardless, De Bruyne remains a force to be reckoned with thanks to his ability to create goals as well as any other player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin de Bruyne is two assists away from reaching the top five all-time in Champions League history.

8 Phil Foden

Manchester City

De Bruyne's Manchester City teammate and PFA Player of the Year winner Phil Foden is another name that might've ranked higher as of a few months ago. The Englishman was Pep Guardiola's go-to man as the Cityzen's wrapped up a fourth consecutive league title, with Foden producing the best output of his career.

This is where the current form factor comes into play. The 24-year-old struggled to make his mark at the European Championships and has only featured in 45 minutes of action this campaign. As a result, his current standing suffers. However, once he is back up and running, there's no reason why he can't climb up the ladder.

7 Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

We are a little over a month into the new season and Harry Kane has already been showing why he is among the top strikers on the planet. Four games, five goals and three assists at the start of his domestic campaign in Germany has proven that the England captain is hungry to put an end to his trophy drought.

A semi-final elimination at the hands of eventual winners Real Madrid last season is the closest Kane has come to lifting the famous trophy since 2019. If he keeps this form up, there's nothing to say that this won't be his year.

6 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Following a year away toiling in the Europa League, Mohamed Salah is back where he belongs among Europe's elite. While it will be intriguing to see how Liverpool fair in the Champions League this season under Arne Slot, you can bet that the Egyptian king is coming prepared to make an impact.

After what some dubbed to be a quiet 2023/24 campaign, Salah has started the new era at Anfield in red-hot form and looks back to his best in an attacking trio alongside Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. With a year left on his Liverpool contract, this could be the final campaign in which Salah can try and lead his side to their seventh European Cup.

5 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

First season at Real Madrid in the books? Check. First Champions League title? Check. For some, that would be enough to call it a day, but Jude Bellingham's mentality will be to go again. His incredible first season in Spain saw him named La Liga Player of the Season and has put him in a strong position to become the first Englishman since Michael Owen to win the Ballon d'Or.

Injuries mean he has been limited to just one domestic appearance this season but he is expected to return to the team soon. Once he's shaken that off, the former Birmingham man will be looking to take Europe by storm with some of his star-studded teammates.

4 Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid

REUTERS/Susana Vera

There are two things Kylian Mbappe will be hoping his move to Real Madrid secures. One is the opportunity to be crowned the best player in the world, something which has incredibly eluded him ahead of his 26th birthday in December. The second is the chance to with the Champions League.

Mbappe finished as a runner-up in 2020 with PSG. A move to the current European champions appears to be a safe bet to get his hands on the trophy. He will also have one eye on breaking into the top ten scorers in the competition's history this season too.

3 Erling Haaland

Manchester City

So far this season, no one in the Premier League has come close to stopping the riots in front of goal that Erling Haaland has caused. Perhaps someone in Europe will figure out how to do it. The Norwegian has been the definition of lethal this season, scoring nine times in just four domestic appearances.

Having lifted the Champions League as part of a treble in his first season at the Etihad, last term's single trophy will have wet the appetite for more this time around. Maybe that is what has motivated Haaland to level up into an even more intimidating monster this campaign.

2 Rodri

Manchester City

Nowadays, you can't even call Rodri an unsung hero. His talents and importance both to his club's and his national team's successes in recent years can no longer be ignored. When either City or Spain are without the midfield genius, his absence is keenly felt as their control of proceedings wanes.

It isn't just his ability to dictate a game that makes the Spaniard so impressive. It is also how he is able to pop up with big moments too, such as the goal to seal City's first-ever Champions League title in 2023. The 28-year-old will be dreaming of similar circumstances when the final comes around in Germany next summer.

1 Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid

At just 24 years old, Vinicius Jr has already scored not one, but two Champions League-defining goals in his short career. While the second effectively wrapped up Dani Carvajal's opener last season, his first against Liverpool in 2022 was the only strike of the match.

The Bernabeu has had the privilege of watching the Brazilian turn from a boy to a man under the immense spotlight that comes with playing for the biggest club in the world. His journey has left him one step away from becoming the fifth Brazilian in history to win the famous Ballon d'Or.

All statistics courtesy of UEFA - accurate as of 17/09/2024