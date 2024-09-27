Key Takeaways Some of the best left-backs of all time have played for Chelsea over the years.

The article highlights the top eight left-backs in Chelsea's history, considering factors like longevity and consistency.

Standout left-backs like Ashley Cole, Eddie McCreadie, and Graeme Le Saux contributed significantly to Chelsea's success.

The importance of the full-back position has increased within football in recent times. Not only are they expected to be exceptional defenders, but they're also meant to pose an attacking threat. The role now very much has dual requirements, and the very best teams in the Premier League require versatile full-backs.

Chelsea have had periods of dominance during the Premier League era, particularly in Roman Abramovich's reign as owner of the club. Throughout this time, and even before Abramovich's arrival in London, the Blues have had several excellent full-backs at the club.

This article focuses on the left-backs that have represented Chelsea throughout their history. GIVEMESPORT has narrowed the list down to determine the best eight left-backs to ever play for the club.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - how long they spent at Stamford Bridge.

- how long they spent at Stamford Bridge. Trophies won at Chelsea - silverware is a good indicator of success at the club.

- silverware is a good indicator of success at the club. Consistency - How consistently they performed in the famous blue shirt.

Rank Player Years at Chelsea 1. Ashley Cole 2006-2014 2. Graeme Le Saux 1989-1993 & 1997-2003 3. Eddie McCreadie 1962-1973 4. Cesar Azpilicueta 2012-2023 5. Marcos Alonso 2016-2022 6. Celestine Babayaro 1997-2005 7. Wayne Bridge 2003-2009 8. Stan Willemse 1949-1956

8 Stan Willemse

1949-1956

Willemse joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in 1949 and was one of the players who excelled under the management of Ted Drake in the early 1950s. Sir Tom Finney described Willemse as 'the hardest defender in football' and Willemse went by the nickname 'Tank' as a result.

His hard-tackling approach to the game was instrumental to Chelsea's success under Drake, as the club won their first-ever league title in 1955. Willemse featured 39 times in all competitions during the 1954-55 campaign. He moved to Leyton Orient in 1956, before retiring from football two years later.

Willemse at Chelsea Appearances (League) 148 Honours Won First Division (1955), Charity Shield (1955)

RELATED Ranking the 8 Best Managers in Chelsea History Champions League victors, serial winners and transformative record breakers. Chelsea have had a legendary list of great managers.

7 Wayne Bridge

2003-2009

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Chelsea's takeover in 2003 meant the club had plenty of money to spend on transfers. One of the positions Claudio Ranieri looked to address was full-back, with Glen Johnson joining from West Ham United in July 2003 to compete at right-back. Southampton left-back Wayne Bridge was recruited shortly after in a swap deal involving Graeme Le Saux.

Bridge featured regularly in his first season at Chelsea, with the standout moment being his winner against Arsenal in a Champions League quarter-final at Highbury. He suffered an ankle injury in February 2005, which ruled Bridge out of the rest of the title-winning 2004-05 campaign.

Chelsea signed Asier del Horno from Athletic Bilbao and William Gallas had filled in capably at left-back in Bridge's absence. This meant he struggled to get back into the Chelsea side, and he was sent on loan to Fulham in 2006.

Ashley Cole's arrival from Arsenal did little to help Bridge's minutes. He filled in when Cole was injured in 2007 and started both the League Cup and FA Cup final that year. He remained a very capable fringe player for his remaining two years at the club, before joining Manchester City in January 2009.

Bridge at Chelsea Appearances 142 Goals 4 Assists 11 Honours 3 - Premier League (2005), FA Cup (2007), League Cup (2007) Clean Sheets 83

6 Celestine Babayaro

1997-2003

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Babayaro caught the eye of Chelsea scouts when playing for Anderlecht and was signed for £2.25m in 1997. His debut campaign at the club was halted by injury, and he was restricted to just 13 appearances in 1997-98.

His breakthrough came in the following season, as Babayaro featured regularly for the Blues in both league and cup competitions. His unflappable nature made him an important member of Chelsea sides under both Gianluca Vialli and then Claudio Ranieri.

He was given the nod at left-back for the FA Cup final win over Aston Villa in 2000, as well as the Charity Shield win against Manchester United later that year. He also started in the 2002 FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal. Babayaro and Graeme Le Saux worked well as a tandem down Chelsea's left-hand side, but regular injuries between the pair prevented the partnership from taking off.

The arrival of Abramovich and the spending that came with it saw Babayaro become unwanted at the club. He moved to Newcastle United in 2005, before finishing his career at LA Galaxy. His acrobatic celebrations always brought a smile to the crowd and Babayaro was a popular figure at Chelsea.

Babayaro at Chelsea Appearances 198 Goals 8 Assists 14 Honours 3 - UEFA Super Cup (1998), FA Cup (2000) and Charity Shield (2000) Tackle Success (Premier League) 77%

5 Marcos Alonso

2016-2022

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Alonso joined Chelsea in 2016 from Fiorentina. Having had spells at both Bolton and Sunderland prior to joining the Blues, Alonso had experience of playing in the Premier League.

He became a key figure in Chelsea's success during his six-year spell with the club. His ability to contribute to the Chelsea attack with goals and assists made him a classic modern-day full-back. He had a habit of popping up with goals in London derbies, with multiple goals against both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur during his time at Chelsea.

Alonso started the 2018 FA Cup final as well as the 2021 UEFA Super Cup win over Villarreal. He also picked up medals in the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League during his spell at the club.

Alonso at Chelsea Appearances 212 Goals 29 Assists 20 Honours 6 - Premier League (2017), FA Cup (2018), Europa League (2019), Champions League (2021), UEFA Super Cup (2021) & FIFA Club World Cup (2021) Duels Won / Lost (Premier League) 979:803

4 Cesar Azpilicueta

2012-2023

Signed in 2012 for a bargain price of £7m from Marseille, Azpilicueta became a hugely versatile and dependable figure at the club for over a decade. The defender covered every defensive position possible in the 508 games he played at Chelsea.

He was able to play left-back whenever Ashley Cole suffered an injury, and there was a period when Azpilicueta kept his place at left-back, ahead of both Cole and later Filipe Luis. He often wore the captain's armband for the club and was captain when Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Europa League final in 2019. Azpilicueta was permanently given the armband in the summer of 2019 and famously lifted the Champions League trophy in 2021.

Azpilicueta had 11 glorious years with the Blues, winning every trophy possible during his stay in London. He was an integral part of the club's success and would rank even higher on this list if left-back was his natural position.

Azpilicueta at Chelsea Appearances (All Competitions) 508 Goals 17 Assists 51 Honours 9 - Premier League x2 (2015, 2017), FA Cup (2018), League Cup (2015), Europa League x2 (2013, 2019), Champions League (2021), UEFA Super Cup (2021) & FIFA Club World Cup (2021) Passes Per Match (Premier League) 57.39 Win Percentage (Premier League) 54.73% Clean Sheets (Premier League) 115

3 Eddie McCreadie

1962-1973

Known for his attacking nature, Chelsea had success with him raiding down the left-hand side, while Ken Shellito mirrored him down the right. His role became more defensive once Dave Sexton took charge in 1967, but the Scotsman's bravery and speed always made him a threat going forward.

He was part of the Chelsea team which won the FA Cup in 1970 and he offered the side stability for over a decade. McCreadie proved his value when he was deployed as an emergency centre-forward for the first-leg of the 1965 League Cup final against Leicester City. In that game, he scored the winner, going on a lengthy run before slotting the ball past Gordon Banks.

McCreadie also managed Chelsea between 1975 and 1977. By the time he took control, it was too late to save them from relegation out of the First Division. He gave Ray Wilkins the captain's armband at the club and Chelsea were promoted back to the First Division in 1977.

McCreadie at Chelsea Appearances 371 Goals 5 Honours 2 - League Cup (1965) and FA Cup (1970)

2 Graeme Le Saux

1989-1993 & 1997-2003

Le Saux had two spells at Chelsea during his playing career. He started his professional career at the club, but the first spell ended in frustration, with Le Saux throwing his shirt to the ground after being substituted at Southampton.

He was sold to Blackburn Rovers in 1993, where he lifted the Premier League trophy just two years later. It wasn't too long before Le Saux was back at Chelsea though, as he returned to Stamford Bridge just four years after departing. The £5m paid for Le Saux was a record for an English defender at the time.

Le Saux was a regular throughout his second spell at Chelsea when available, although he did suffer frequent injuries during this time. He played a key part in getting the club to cup finals in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Unfortunately for Le Saux, he was injured for the Cup Winners' Cup final in 1998, as well as the 2000 FA Cup final.

His versatility to play multiple positions down the left-hand side proved useful to many different Chelsea managers during his time at the club. His excellent technical ability and defensive work, as well as his stamina in joining the Chelsea attack are all reasons why his second spell at the club was successful.

Le Saux at Chelsea Appearances 295 Goals 15 Assists 29 Honours 4 - Second Division (1989), League Cup (1998), UEFA Super Cup (1998), Charity Shield (2000) Clean Sheets (Premier League) 92

1 Ashley Cole

2006-2014

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

One of the best left-back of his generation, Cole was signed from Arsenal following a lengthy transfer saga. The Blues got an absolute steal, as they signed Cole for just £5m plus William Gallas.

He played a major role in Arsenal's success at the beginning of the century and followed it up with a hugely successful eight-year spell at Chelsea. His consistency and reliability in big games were a big reason why Chelsea won many trophies at the time.

He played 338 times in blue and was virtually ever-present when fit and available. His role in Chelsea's Champions League success in 2012 was massive, including a gritty display against Barcelona in the semi-finals. His experience helped a young Ryan Bertrand through the final against Bayern Munich, with Bertrand playing just in front of Cole.

Cole set the record for number of FA Cup titles won by a player, with seven - four of which he won at Chelsea. He also won over 100 caps for England in a glittering career.

Cole at Chelsea Appearances 337 Goals 7 Assists 37 Honours 9 - FA Cup x4 (2007, 2009, 2010 & 2012), League Cup (2007), Community Shield (2009), Premier League (2010), Champions League (2012) and Europa League (2013) Tackle Success (Premier League) 74% Duels Won/Lost 1139:871

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Premier League - correct as of 24/9/24