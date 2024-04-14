Highlights The Chicago Bears haven't had great luck in the first round of the NFL draft in recent years but selected several future Hall of Famers in Round 1 in the past.

The Bears drafted Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers with back-to-back first-round selections in 1965.

Before he led Chicago to a Super Bowl win as a coach, Mike Ditka was a Pro Bowl tight end with the Bears.

The Chicago Bears haven't struck big with a first-round NFL draft pick in quite some time.

Kyle Long (2013) and Kyle Fuller (2014) had their share of Pro Bowl seasons in Chicago. Roquan Smith (2018) and Greg Olsen (2007) had their biggest impact in the league with other teams. With the No. 1 overall pick in hand, the Bears hope to hit the jackpot with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, their likely selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While the Bears haven't landed a Hall of Famer in Round 1 since 2000, they have had some serious success in earlier years, including in 1965 when they struck gold with a pair of elite stars that will forever be mentioned as some of the NFL's best.

Here's a look at the top five first-round picks in Bears history.

1 Walter Payton, No. 4 overall, 1975

Walter Payton flirted with the 2,000-yard mark during his MVP season in 1977

USA Today Network

It took a little time for Walter Payton to get going in the NFL, but once he got rolling, there was no stopping him.

The Bears selected Payton with the fourth overall pick in the top-heavy 1975 NFL Draft. Three of the top six players in that draft class went on to become Hall of Famers: Payton, Randy White (No. 2), and Robert Brazile. Payton struggled in his first game with the Bears, rushing eight times for zero yards. He started seven games as a rookie, collecting 679 yards and rushing for seven touchdowns.

By his second year, Payton established himself as one of the premier backs in the league as the workhorse of the Chicago offense. He led the NFL with 311 rushing attempts and finished with 1,390 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning the first of his nine Pro Bowl selections and the first of his five All-Pro selections. That was just a glimpse of what was to come.

Walter Payton Bears Stats Seasons 13 Games/Starts 190/184 Rush Attempts 3,838 Rush Yards 16,726 Rush TD 110 Receptions 492 Receiving Yards 4,538 Receiving TD 15

In 1977, Payton led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,852 in the final year of the league's 14-game schedule. Payton also finished with an NFL-best 14 touchdowns and won NFL MVP honors. In 1978, the NFL extended the season to 16 games.

From 1976 to 1980, Payton strung together five straight Pro Bowl seasons, three of them being All-Pro years. He never rushed for less than 1,395 yards during that stretch. Payton then had four consecutive Pro Bowl years from 1983 to 1986, earning All-Pro honors in 1984 and 1985.

In the '85 season, Payton, at age 32, finished second in the MVP voting after racking up 1,551 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He earned his lone championship that year, as the Bears defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 in Super Bowl 20, at the time the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history.

In his 13 NFL seasons — all with the Bears — Payton finished with 16,726 rushing yards (the most in NFL history at the time) and 110 touchdowns on the ground. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

2 Dick Butkus, No. 3 overall, 1965

Dick Butkus set the standard for defensive players in the NFL

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears selected Chicago's own Dick Butkus with the third overall pick in the 1965 NFL Draft. Born and raised in the Windy City, the University of Illinois alum set the standard of greatness not only for linebackers but also for defensive players in general. He was the best at his position during his playing days and goes down as one of the best defensive players in NFL history.

Butkus played nine seasons in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl honors in the first eight. He also earned five All-Pro selections during his Hall of Fame career.

As a rookie, Butkus made an instant impact with five interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. He was named an All-Pro in his first season and finished third in the Rookie of the Year voting.

Dick Butkus Bears Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 119/119 Fumble Recoveries 27 Interceptions 22

In 1969 and 1970, Butkus was named Defensive Player of the Year by the Newspaper Enterprise Association, voted on by the players. After earning the award in 1970, he admitted it was his goal to claim the honor in consecutive seasons.

"It's an honor to get it again," he said then. "I had set my objectives to do it again. But, you know, it's so common for a guy to have one good year and suffer a letdown, or something else happens."

Butkus battled nagging knee injuries in the early 1970s but still continued to be a menace. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

3 Gale Sayers, No. 4 overall, 1965

Gale Sayers saw his illustrious career come to a halt due to a rash of injuries after five full seasons

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The 1965 NFL Draft certainly was a success for the Bears with the selection of Butkus at No. 3, but Chicago wasn't done. With the very next pick, the Bears selected Gale Sayers, a running back out of Kansas. Enough said.

The back-to-back picks of Butkus and Sayers have to be the greatest teammate tandem ever selected in the first round. Like Butkus and Payton, Sayers went on to be one of the best in the business in the NFL. The Bears obtained the pick for Butkus in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers and then came right back and selected Sayers.

If not for injuries that forced Sayers into retirement after seven NFL seasons (five full ones), he might be considered the best back to ever play in the game.

Gale Sayers Bears Stats Seasons 7 Games/Starts 68/65 Rush Attempts 991 Rush Yards 4,956 Rush TD 39 Receptions 112 Receiving Yards 1,307 Receiving TD 9 Kickoff Return Yards 2,781 Kickoff Return TD 6 Punt Return Yards 391 Punt Return TD 2

As a rookie, the elusive Sayers racked up 14 rushing touchdowns and gained 867 yards en route to winning Rookie of the Year honors. He followed that up by leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,231) in 1966. He also added eight touchdown runs that season.

Sayers, who was also one of the greatest kick returners of all time, strung together five straight All-Pro seasons to begin his short-lived NFL career. In November 1968, Sayers rushed for 205 yards against the Green Bay Packers, but the following week, he tore ligaments in his right knee, which ended his season. At the time, Sayers was leading the league in rushing again. He finished with 856 yards in nine games.

He had a bounceback year after surgery, leading the NFL with 1,032 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns. During the 1970 preseason, Sayers injured his left knee and was limited to two games in the regular season. He attempted a comeback in 1971, but an ankle injury ended his season after just two games. He ultimately retired in 1972 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

4 Brian Urlacher, No. 9 overall, 2000

Brian Urlacher earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2005

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears made, by far, the best first-round selection in the 2000 NFL Draft, and they didn't pick until No. 9. Chicago selected linebacker Brian Urlacher out of New Mexico.

Even after losing his starting job early in his rookie season, Urlacher rebounded nicely to claim the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year after registering 124 tackles and intercepting a pair of passes.

Urlacher began his career with four straight Pro Bowl seasons. In 2001 and 2002, he was named an All-Pro. During the 2001 season, he finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Brian Urlacher Bears Stats Seasons 13 Games/Starts 182/180 Tackles 1,361 Tackles For Loss 138 Sacks 41.5 Forced Fumbles 11 Interceptions 22

Despite his reckless style of play, Urlacher was reliable and almost always on the field. He played in all 16 games in seven of his first nine seasons. In 2004, he missed seven games due to various injuries. He bounced back nicely in 2005 by winning Defensive Player of the Year after recording 122 tackles.

In 2009, Urlacher suffered a wrist injury in the season opener and missed the rest of the season. He followed that up with consecutive Pro Bowl seasons in 2010 and 2011. He finished with 1,046 tackles in his career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.his career with 1,046 tackles

5 Mike Ditka, No. 5 overall, 1961

Mike Ditka began his NFL career with five straight Pro Bowl seasons

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Before joining the Bears as a Super Bowl-winning coach, Mike Ditka was an All-Pro tight end with the team. Selected with the fifth overall pick in the 1961 NFL Draft, Ditka played the first six seasons of his Hall of Fame career in Chicago.

The first five seasons of Ditka's NFL career saw him earn Pro Bowl honors. As a rookie, he notched career-highs in receiving yardage (1,076) and touchdown passes (12) and was named Rookie of the Year. In 1962, he again started all 14 games and led the team with 904 receiving yards, adding five touchdowns.

Mike Ditka Bears Stats Seasons 6 Games/Starts 84/84 Receptions 316 Receiving Yards 4,503 Receiving TD 34

The following year was the first of his two All-Pro seasons, as he hauled in eight touchdown catches and had 794 receiving yards. He followed that up with another All-Pro year in 1964 with 897 yards and five TDs.

After his only non-Pro Bowl year with the Bears in 1966, the Bears traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played two seasons. He closed out his career with four years with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ditka was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.