The Chicago Bears are one of the flagship franchises of the NFL, so it’s no surprise that some of the best players in league history played on the banks of Lake Michigan.

And for fans who’ve watched decade after decade of Bears football, it’s also not a surprise that most of the names on this list of the five best players in franchise history come from the defensive side of the ball.

Founded in 1920 as the Decatur Staleys, the franchise won an APFA championship as the Chicago Staleys in year two. Then, in 1922, the same year the APFA changed its name to the NFL, the team became known as the Chicago Bears and the rest is history.

The Bears won back-to-back titles in 1932 and 1933 and then four more from 1940 to 1946. They won their final pre-Super Bowl era championship in 1963 before suffering through a 20-plus-year title drought. Then, in 1985, Mike Ditka and Buddy Ryan put together arguably the best defense in history, and the team finally won its first Super Bowl.

In recent years, the Bears have struggled, mostly due to a lack of offense, and have only made the NFL Playoffs six times this century. However, there have still been great Bears players in every era, and while it was challenging to narrow down such a long list of all-time greats, here are the top five.

1 Walter Payton

USA Today Network

“Sweetness” is simply one of the best and most exciting running backs in NFL history, and he plied his trade in the Windy City for his entire 13-year pro career. He is also the only player in Bears history to win the NFL MVP Award, which he took home in 1977.

In that standout season, Walter Payton led the league in carries (339), rushing yards (1,852), rushing touchdowns (14), yards per attempt (5.5), yards per game (132.3), yards from scrimmage (2,121), and total TDs (16). Those numbers also netted him Offensive Player of the Year and one each of his nine Pro Bowls and five First-Team All-Pro selections.

While Payton was a human highlight film, he was also a workhorse who carried the ball over 300 times in 10 seasons, leading the league four times.

What really sets Payton apart, though, is how long he did what he did at such a high level. He was 32 in 1985, but he still ran for over 1,500 yards and scored nine touchdowns during the Bears' run to the Super Bowl.

At the time of his retirement following the 1987 season, he was the NFL's all-time leading rusher with 16,726 yards, and still ranks second to this day behind only Emmitt Smith.

And just to drive home Payton’s importance to the league — and just how good a person he was — the NFL Man of the Year Award now carries his name.

2 Dick Butkus

You can't judge Dick Butkus by his stats. You have to look at the respect and fear he garnered from the players, fans, and media of his day

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Born and raised in Chicago, no one signifies the rise of the Bears defense better than Dick Butkus. The former University of Illinois linebacker was one of the most violent and feared defenders of the late 1960s and early 1970s, an era with no shortage of dangerous players.

At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Butkus could play middle linebacker in the NFL today. Back then, however, his size and the way he could move at that size was an anomaly. He punished offensive players but was an Iron Man at the same time, missing just two games until the final season of his nine-year career.

The quintessential middle linebacker, Butkus made eight Pro Bowls, five First-Team All-Pro squads, three Second-Team All-Pro squads, and was in the top six of league MVP voting (either AP or UPI) in four straight seasons from 1967 to 1970.

When Butkus played, there weren’t a lot of defensive stats to speak of, so putting him up against players who came later in tackles or forced fumbles simply isn’t fair. Aside from the accolades, though, what sets Butkus apart is the ferocity with which he played and the true terror he inspired in opponents.

That’s why he’s one of the best Bears of all time.

3 Mike Singletary

One look in Mike Singletary's eyes was all it took to know that this is someone you don't want to mess with

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Bears middle linebackers are a theme on this list, and the next one up is Mike Singletary. While there are a lot of accomplishments to list here, like Dick Butkus, there was also an indefinable quality to Singletary’s game that was defined by his wild, wide-eyed stare across the offensive line.

The Texas native played for the Baylor Bears before the Chicago team with the same name drafted him in Round 2 of the 1981 NFL Draft. After starting halfway through his rookie season but missing several games in his sophomore campaign, Singletary became the star we know today in 1983, when he made his first Pro Bowl.

During his 12 seasons in the league, all with the Bears, Singletary made 10 Pro Bowls, earned seven First-Team All-Pro nods, and took home Defensive Player of the Year twice, first during the Bears' legendary run in 1985 and then again in 1988.

In 1978, four seasons before Singletary came into the NFL, the Bears hired Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Buddy Ryan to run the defense. Ryan started putting together his famed 46 defense then, but it wasn’t until the early '80s when he got players like Richard Dent, Dan Hampton, William “Refrigerator” Perry, Steve McMichael, and Dave Duerson that it really came to fruition.

What really made the difference, though, was a smart, athletic, and tough middle linebacker to roam free and make plays from sideline to sideline. Ryan and Singletary were a match made in heaven and the main reason the ’85 Bears defense is widely considered the best unit to ever do it.

4 Sid Luckman

By today's standards, Sid Luckman's numbers aren't eye-popping, but there is no doubt he was one of the best of his day

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Believe it or not, there is another offensive player on this list of the best Bears players of all time, and it’s actually a quarterback! And that QB is Sid Luckman, who played for Chicago from 1939 to 1950.

Luckman was one of the first great NFL passers, even though his best statistical seasons back then don't even come close to matching the numbers even average QBs put up today. So, while it’s hard to compare eras, you can look at how the Bears QB did against the competition of his day.

The Brooklyn native out of Columbia, who the Bears took second overall in the 1939 NFL Draft, led the league three times in passing yards, touchdowns, passer rating, and yards per attempt and four times in yards per game.

Luckman, who made three Pro Bowls and garnered five first-team All-Pro nods, was truly one of the best passers of his day, and with a 7.9% career touchdown rate, he is still the all-time NFL leader in that category.

Most importantly, Luckman was a four-time NFL champion in Chicago, leading his team to the title in 1940, 1941, 1943, and 1946.

5 Brian Urlacher

The third Bears' MLB on this list, Brian Urlacher defined the position in the 2000s

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

It wouldn’t feel right to end this list of the best Bears players of all time with anything but a middle linebacker. So, with apologies to Bronko Nargurski, Gale Sayers, Richard Dent, Dan Hampton, Mike Ditka, and others, Brian Urlacher comes in at No. 5 here.

To give you an idea of just how athletic the 6-foot-4, 258-pounder was coming out of Utah, think about the fact that he returned punts and kicks at New Mexico in addition to his defensive responsibilities.

Once he got to the pros in 2000, Urlacher perfectly continued the tradition started by Butkus and Singletary in the middle of the Bears' defense. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and also made the first of eight Pro Bowls that year.

In addition to earning First-Team All-Pro honors five times, Urlacher was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2005.

When he retired after 13 seasons, all with the Bears, Urlacher walked away with 1,361 tackles, 138 tackles for loss, 41.5 sacks, 90 passes defended, 11 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries, and 22 interceptions.

