Can Caleb Williams save the Chicago Bears? The hot-shot quarterback prospect and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner from USC is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Bears hold that top pick for the second straight year, although they traded that 2023 pick to the Carolina Panthers.

Even if Williams, who threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2023, doesn't live up to the hype in the NFL, he still may be able to make his way onto the list of the all-time greatest quarterbacks in Bears history.

It may not be the prettiest QB list when compared to other NFL teams, but here's a rundown of the top five Bears quarterbacks of all time.

1 Sid Luckman

Sid Luckman racked up five All-Pro seasons and was named MVP in 1943

To show you just how bad the Bears have been at the quarterback position, you have to go back more than eight decades to find out when their best signal-caller in history made his debut in the Windy City.

Sid Luckman began his professional football career in 1939 and earned the first of three straight Pro Bowl selections in his second season in the league. While passing wasn't a prominent part of the game back then, Luckman threw for 941 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw nine interceptions during that 1940 season.

In 1941, Luckman began a string of eight straight seasons of 1,000-plus passing yardage, throwing for 1,181 yards and nine touchdowns, also leading the league in completion percentage at 57.1%. Luckman also notched the first of four straight All-Pro selections that year. He was ultimately named an All-Pro five times during his 12-year career.

Sid Luckman Bears Stats Seasons 12 Games 128 Comp% 51.8 Pass Yards 14,686 Pass TD 137 Interceptions 132 Rating 75.0

In 1943, the Columbia alum had the best season of his Hall of Fame career, leading the league with a career-high 28 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions. He also was tops in the league in passing yardage (2,194) and passer rating (107.5) and was named NFL MVP.

Luckman led the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes three times and also led the Bears to four NFL championships.

In 1947, the Brooklyn native put up some fantasy football-like numbers for that era, throwing for a career-high 2,712 yards to go along with 24 touchdowns. But he also led the league in interceptions that season with 31. Luckman was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965.

2 Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler's rifle arm puts him well in front of Chicago's all-time passers

Is Jay Cutler really the second-best quarterback in Bears history? Cutler had a rocket for an arm and was a solid NFL QB, but he made his way to No. 2 on this list more by default than by putting up significant stats.

Originally taken by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Cutler made his way to Chicago via trade in a 2009 deal after earning the lone Pro Bowl appearance of his 12-year career in 2008. In eight seasons with the Bears, Cutler compiled a record of 51-51 and threw 154 touchdown passes against 109 interceptions.

In his first year with the Bears, Cutler led the league in interceptions with 26 but bounced back with the first of two 10-5 seasons and led Chicago to the only postseason appearance of his career in 2010. He went 1-1 in those playoffs and went down with an injury in an NFC Championship Game loss against the rival Green Bay Packers.

Jay Cutler Bears Stats Seasons 8 Games/Starts 102/102 Record 51-51 Comp% 61.8 Pass Yards 23,443 Pass TD 154 Interceptions 109 Rating 85.2

Cutler had a reputation for being a whiner and a player who wasn't considered tough. Former teammate Brian Urlacher came to Cutler's defense when it came to that lack-of-toughness talk.

“We go to the NFC Championship Game, he hurts his knee,” Urlacher recalled during a 2022 appearance on Bussin' With the Boys. “Everyone says he wasn’t hurt. He tore his (MCL) in the second quarter and kept trying to play. The media said he copped out because we were getting beat.

“Jay was tough. He dislocated his thumb the next year and played the rest of the game. Don’t tell me he’s a b****. He ain’t no b****. He was hurting our team by being in there because he couldn’t step into a throw.

“You talk about a guy who can make any throw. Holy s***. How’s he getting these balls in there? It’s unbelievable to watch him throw a football. We just couldn’t get it all together. I don’t know what it was. We just couldn’t figure it out in those couple of years we had him.”

Cutler is far and away Chicago's all-time passing leader with 23,443 yards, 8,757 more yards than Luckman.

Cutler was good, but being ranked No. 2 shows just how poor the Bears have been at the quarterback position over the years.

3 Jim McMahon

Jim McMahon was a leader on and off the field for the record-setting 1985 Bears

The punky QB was a lot flashier off the field than he was on it.

A fan favorite, Jim McMahon was the leader of a 1985 Bears team that rolled to a Super Bowl title after going 15-1 during the regular season and outscoring its opponent 91-10 in three postseason games. The Bears then throttled the New England Patriots 46-10 in one of the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history.

That Bears unit was led by its record-setting defense, but it was McMahon who was the locker-room leader of the team. Going 11-0 that season as a starter to earn the lone Pro Bowl appearance of his career, McMahon was a media delight.

He was outspoken, often saying plenty without opening his mouth. McMahon was famous for wearing headbands with messages on them. Some got him into trouble, including one that said "Adidas" when the NFL didn't have a deal with the apparel company.

Jim McMahon Bears Stats Seasons 7 Games/Starts 66/61 Record 46-15 Comp% 57.8 Pass Yards 11,203 Pass TD 67 Interceptions 56 Rating 80.4

“The first playoff game I wore it, I got a $5,000 fine,” McMahon said on the Fat Mike Chicago Sports Show in April 2021. “I was wondering why I got that fine. I found out later I shouldn’t have been fined because they just made it up. Five thousand was a lot of money for me back then. I was playing for Chicago, so I wasn’t very highly paid.”

He responded by writing "Rozelle" on another headband, calling out then-NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle for fining him.

McMahon was the star of the team off the field and didn't always like it.

“It was a pain in the a**,” he said during an interview with Tony Reid of Sports Collectors Digest. “You couldn’t go anywhere, especially when I was with my family and my kids. My kids got run over I don’t know how many times. It was more of a distraction.

“I couldn’t go anywhere or take the kids anywhere. It wasn’t a whole lot of fun. It’s nice to be recognized, but to be constantly hounded is not too much fun.”

McMahon played the first seven years of his NFL career with the Bears and is fourth on the team's all-time passing list with 11,203 yards. He went 46-15 during his time with the Bears.

4 Erik Kramer

Erik Kramer went undrafted but became the Bears' single-season passing leader

Quick, who holds the record for most passing yardage for the Bears in a single season? Give up? That would be Erik Kramer.

While no Bears quarterback has ever thrown for 4,000 yards in a season, Kramer came closest in 1995 during his second season in Chicago.

After playing collegiately at North Carolina State, Kramer went unselected in the 1987 NFL Draft but did see some action with the Atlanta Falcons that year as a replacement player during the 24-day players' strike. He then played several seasons in the Canadian Football League before returning to the NFL in 1991 with the Detroit Lions.

After an injury to Lions starter Rodney Peete, Kramer took over as Detroit's starter and went 6-2, earning his place in the NFL. After three seasons with the Lions, where he went 10-5 as a starter, he signed a free-agent deal with the Bears in 1994.

Erik Kramer Bears Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 49/46 Record 18-28 Comp% 58.6 Pass Yards 10,582 Pass TD 63 Interceptions 45 Rating 80.7

In 1995, he had his first season as the Bears' full-time starter and made the most of it, starting all 16 games and guiding the Bears to a 9-7 record. He completed 60.3% of his passes while throwing for a team-record 3,838 yards and 29 touchdown passes. He threw just 10 interceptions that season.

Kramer also eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark in 1997 when he racked up 3,011 yards in 13 starts. The Bears, however, went 4-9 with Kramer under that center that year.

Kramer threw for 10,582 yards in five seasons with Chicago with 63 touchdown passes and 45 interceptions.

5 Mitchell Trubisky

Trubisky wasn't as bad with the Bears as many think

Hear us out on this one. Yes, Mitchell Trubisky is considered by many as an NFL bust after the Bears selected him with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, his four years in Chicago were as good as any remaining candidate, including Jim Harbaugh. Again, this entry shows just how badly the Bears have missed over the years at the quarterback position.

Trubisky played four seasons with the Bears and went 29-21 as a starter. He's fifth on the team's all-time passing yards list with 10,609 yards and has a better completion percentage (64.0%) than anyone on this list.

Mitchell Trubisky Bears Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 51/50 Record 29-21 Comp% 64.0 Pass Yards 10,609 Pass TD 64 Interceptions 37 Rating 87.2

Harbaugh is third on the team's all-time passing list with 11,567 yards, but he played in 38 more games. Harbaugh also had 50 touchdown passes with 56 interceptions, while Trubisky tossed 64 TDs and was picked off just 37 times.

The North Carolina alum also did some damage with his legs, rushing for 1,173 yards and 13 touchdowns while wearing a Bears uniform.

In his second NFL season, Trubisky was named to the Pro Bowl after going 11-3 as a starter and throwing for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also rushed 68 times for 421 yards and three touchdowns.

Trubisky unfairly gets the "bust" label mainly because the Bears passed on Patrick Mahomes, who's now a three-time Super Bowl MVP with the Kansas City Chiefs. But he was a lot better for the Bears than people might remember.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.