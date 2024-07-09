Highlights Walter Payton was a universally admired running back who holds most of the Chicago Bears' all-time rushing records.

Gale Sayers was an electrifying player whose career was cut short by injuries.

Matt Forte was one of the most overlooked running backs of the 2010s and ranks second on the Bears' all-time rushing yards list.

The Chicago Bears were one of the NFL’s original franchises and are one of just two teams left from when the league was first founded in 1920, the other being the Arizona Cardinals. In the years since, the game of football and the league itself have undergone a complete transformation.

The way the game is now played and the multi-billion-dollar industry it’s become would be unrecognizable to the team’s first owner, George Halas, and his players. Cross-era comparisons are challenging, as different times make for different sets of rules and play styles.

The best way to overcome this bias of different eras is to emphasize context. The ever-evolving criteria for great running back play can be seen firsthand through the differences in the numbers and accolades of the players on this list.

The Bears' longtime reputation for playing with physicality and toughness has produced several impressive running backs. These are the five best.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Chicago Bears Hall of Fame lineman Orlando Pace is one of several players you may have forgotten who played for the Chicago Bears.

1 Walter Payton

Payton was a near-perfect all-around back

USA Today Network

There may not be a player in Bears history that was as beloved as Walter Payton. Even today, decades after his death, he is as celebrated and revered as anyone.

In his early years in the NFL, Payton, who was taken by Chicago with the fourth overall pick in the 1975 draft, was force-fed, leading the league in carries in four consecutive seasons from 1976 to 1979.

While the workload was extreme, even for an elite runner such as Payton, who took NFL MVP honors in 1977, it was understood that he was the team’s best chance at victory. He was an all-around back who was great at running through contact, often bouncing off defenders on his inside runs. Miraculously, his high usage and physical running style didn’t lead to an early decline.

Payton remained a workhorse in Chicago’s backfield and was still receiving over 300 carries in his age-33 season. By his career’s conclusion, he had amassed 16,726 rushing yards and 110 touchdowns, both of which were the most in NFL history when he retired following the 1988 season.

These records have since been broken, and Payton is now second in career rushing yards to Emmitt Smith and fifth in rushing touchdowns, though he remains Chicago's all-time leader in both categories.

Payton’s name is one of the first mentioned in any type of all-time running back discussion, and is comfortably the greatest halfback in Bears history.

2 Gale Sayers

Sayers was electrifying before injuries took their toll

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest ‘what ifs’ in NFL history pertains to 1960s star Gale Sayers.

As a rookie in 1965, Sayers took the league by storm, scoring 22 total touchdowns and leading the league in all-purpose yards with 2,272. He continued his dominance in the following years and was named a First-Team All-Pro in each of his first five seasons.

It was in 1970, Sayers’ sixth season, that things began to unravel. A preseason knee injury limited him to just two games, and an ankle injury in 1971 led to a similar fate. After only playing four games in two years, Sayers hung up the cleats at just 28 years old.

During his time in the NFL, the Kansas product dazzled fans with his speed and versatility. Sayers ran, caught passes, and returned kicks with the best of them. It was only his own body that prevented him from doing it for longer.

His 4,956 career rushing yards and 39 rushing touchdowns rank fifth in franchise history, but those numbers only tell part of the story. If it weren’t for Payton, Sayers would be the consensus greatest Bears running back. His 5.0 yards per carry rank first in franchise history and shows how dynamic he was with the ball in his hands.

3 Bronko Nagurski

Nagurski’s role was technically a fullback but fulfilled traditional running back duties

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Being one of the NFL’s original franchises, the Bears’ history of great running backs runs deep and dates back to the early 20th century. Bronko Nagurski is one of the most famous examples of this.

He made four All-Pro teams and won three NFL titles during his nine-year career as a fullback. Since rushing totals weren’t officially recorded before 1932, Nagurski's third season, the productivity of his earliest years is uncertain.

As far as official statistics go, Nagurski rushed for 2,778 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Bears. These numbers aren’t overly impressive in the 17-game season era, but the Minnesota native finished in the top five in rushing yards three times and was a member of the 1930s All-Decade team.

There is an undeniable element of speculation in Nagurski’s evaluation, as most fans never had the chance to see him play, and little game footage remains from the 1930s. Going off acclaim, though, it’s apparent he was one of the most successful and respected runners of his time. And there's no question that he helped the Bears become one of the earliest dynasties.

4 Matt Forte

Forte helped stabilize the Bears offense

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Forte stands out as one of the more overlooked running backs of the 2010s. He didn’t have blazing speed, nor was he a brutal downhill runner, but he was quick and had the footwork to make defenders miss in space. Forte also possessed high-end pass-catching ability and served as a safety valve for passing concepts, even catching over 100 passes in 2014.

In his eight seasons in Chicago, Forte amassed 8,602 rushing yards, ranking second in franchise history behind only Payton. The two-time Pro Bowler departed for the New York Jets after the 2015 season but is best known for his time playing for the Monsters of the Midway.

The sad reality of Forte’s career is that his name is unlikely to live on for generations the way Payton's and Sayers’ have. He was simply a very good yet not great player who played on mostly middle-of-the-pack teams.

For Bears fans, however, Forte will be remembered as a multipurpose back who carried frustrating offenses.

5 Neal Anderson

Anderson kept the Bears' run game strong after Payton retired

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Following in the footsteps of Walter Payton was an unenviable task, but one for which Neal Anderson was equipped. He became Chicago’s starting running back in 1988 and was named to the Pro Bowl after running for 1,106 yards. Anderson would go on to make the Pro Bowl in each of his next three seasons, going for over 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in three of them.

The Florida product played all eight seasons of his professional career with the Bears and finished with 51 rushing touchdowns and 6,166 rushing yards, which rank second and third in franchise history, respectively. Timing can be everything, and Anderson’s timing was just a little off.

He came to Chicago in the wake of Payton’s retirement, and that was unfairly used against him. Being juxtaposed with one of the greatest running backs to ever live made it difficult for Anderson’s play to be fully appreciated. Regardless of reputation and legacy, he was one of the franchise’s most statistically successful runners.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.