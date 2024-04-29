Highlights Johnny Morris is the Chicago Bears' all-time leader in receiving yards with 5,059.

Harlon Hill earned three trips to the Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections in his first three seasons with Chicago.

Despite playing just five seasons with the Bears, Alshon Jeffery ranks third on the franchise's all-time receiving yards list.

Looking back on the list of Chicago Bears wide receivers over the years, it shouldn't have come as a surprise to anyone that they used the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Rome Odunze to pair with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

Just as Williams won't have to do much to crack the list of the greatest quarterbacks in Bears history, Odunze won't have to do much to get himself into the top five of this particular list.

The Bears have no clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver in their rich history. When Walter Payton, one of the best running backs ever to suit up in the NFL, ranks fourth on the team's all-time receiving yards list, it proves the Bears have always had a wideout problem.

A couple of good seasons could easily land Odunze in the top five Bears receivers of all time, a list that should make Chicago fans cringe. For now, here are the top five Bears wideouts in history.

Related 15 Best Wide Receivers in NFL History, Ranked Although today's wide receivers are as productive as ever, they are still chasing past greats. Check out GIVEMESPORT's top 15 WRs of all time.

1 Johnny Morris

Johnny Morris remains the Bears' all-time leader in receiving yards

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Morris was a 12th-round pick of the Bears in 1958. Undersized at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Morris began his pro career as a halfback before converting to a receiver.

While the Bears have never been known for their passing attack, Morris had a breakout season in 1964, when he led the NFL in catches (93), receiving yards (1,200), and receiving touchdowns (10). His previous best mark for receptions in a season came in 1962 when he caught 58 passes.

Johnny Morris Bears Stats Seasons 10 Games/Starts 121/98 Receptions 356 Receiving Yards 5,059 Receiving TD 31

During that 1964 season, he was named an All-Pro for the only time in his career and finished fourth in the NFL MVP voting. Morris did have a Pro Bowl season in 1960 as a halfback when he rushed for 473 yards and added 224 receiving yards, finishing with six total touchdowns.

Morris spent all 10 years of his professional football career with the Bears. He finished with 31 touchdown receptions and remains the franchise leader in receiving yards with 5,059.

2 Harlon Hill

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in at No. 2 is Harlon Hill, who was taken in the 15th round of the 1954 NFL Draft out of Florence State, which is now known as the University of North Alabama. His pro career got off to a hot start as he was named to the Pro Bowl and was an All-Pro selection in each of his first three seasons.

He made an immediate impact as a rookie when he earned Rookie of the Year honors after posting 1,124 receiving yards on 45 catches, the latter being the most for a Bears rookie until 2020. His 12 touchdowns led the league, as did his 25 yards-per-catch average.

Hill followed up that first season with another strong year in 1955, catching 42 passes for 789 yards and a league-leading nine touchdowns to earn Most Valuable Player honors.

Harlon Hill Bears Stats Seasons 8 Games/Starts 89/72 Receptions 226 Receiving Yards 4,616 Receiving TD 40

In 1956, Hill put together another 1,000-yard season, catching 47 passes for 1,128 yards. He also finished with 11 touchdowns and a league-best 24 yards-per-catch average. He helped the Bears reach the NFL Championship Game, where they were beaten by the New York Giants.

Injuries, including a severed Achilles in 1958, plagued Hill over the next several seasons, and his productivity took a hit. He played eight seasons with the Bears and is second on the team's all-time list for receiving yards with 4,616. He also ranks second in receiving touchdowns with 40.

3 Alshon Jeffery

Alshon Jeffery is third on Chicago's all-time receiving list

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Although he played just five seasons with the Bears, Alshon Jeffery is third on the franchise list for receiving yards with 4,549.

The Bears selected Jeffery, a 6-foot-3, 218-pound wideout out of South Carolina, in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Jeffery started just six games and had 367 yards and three touchdowns.

Alshon Jeffery Bears Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 63/56 Receptions 304 Receiving Yards 4,549 Receiving TD 26

In 2013, Jeffery became the focal point of Chicago's passing game, hauling in 89 catches for a career-high 1,421 yards. He finished with seven touchdowns and earned Pro Bowl honors for the only time in his career. He followed up his Pro Bowl season with another 1,000-yard campaign in 2014, catching 85 passes for 1,133 yards and racking up a career-best 10 touchdowns.

Jeffery was on his way to another big year in 2015, catching 10 passes in two different games, but he played just nine games that season due to a hamstring injury. He finished with 54 catches for 807 yards. He had 821 yards in 12 games in his final year with the Bears in 2016.

Jeffery played the final four years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

4 Marty Booker

Marty Booker strung together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2001 and 2002

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Marty Booker played the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Bears, who snagged him in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft.

Booker steadily improved over his first two seasons in the league before taking off in 2001. Booker started all 16 games and caught 100 passes for 1,071 yards and eight touchdowns. He followed that up with his lone Pro Bowl season in 2002, hauling in 97 passes for a career-best 1,189 yards and six touchdowns.

Marty Booker Bears Stats Seasons 6 Games/Starts 82/61 Receptions 329 Receiving Yards 3,895 Receiving TD 25

Booker missed three games in 2003 but still managed to catch 52 passes for 715 yards and four touchdowns. In 2004, the Bears traded Booker to the Miami Dolphins, with whom he spent four years before returning to the Windy City for one season in 2008.

In his Chicago return, Booker caught just 14 passes for 211 yards. He ended his career by playing one season with the Atlanta Falcons.

5 Willie Gault

The speedy Willie Gault made an instant impact and helped guide them to a Super Bowl win

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears selected Willie Gault in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft, and the speedster out of Tennessee had quite an impact with the Bears as a rookie.

In his first NFL season, eight of Gault's 40 catches went for touchdowns, and he finished the year with 836 receiving yards and averaged 20.9 yards per catch. While Gault was blessed with tremendous speed, he also proved to be durable, playing all 16 games in each of his first four seasons with Chicago.

Willie Gault Bears Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 76/72 Receptions 184 Receiving Yards 3,650 Receiving TD 27

Gault played a key role for the Bears during their run to Super Bowl 20 in the 1985 season, leading the team with 704 receiving yards and averaging 21.3 yards per reception. In Chicago's 46-10 victory over the New England Patriots, at the time the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history, Gault racked up 129 yards on four catches.

With the Bears, Gault collected 27 touchdowns on a team built around defense and a strong ground game. Gault played the final six years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Raiders and had a career-high 985 receiving yards in 1990.

Gault edged out Curtis Conway, Ken Kavanaugh, Allen Robinson, and Brandon Marshall for the final spot.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.