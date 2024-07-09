Highlights Anthony Munoz isn't just the best Cincinnati Bengals player of all time, he's also the best left tackle in NFL history.

Cornerback Ken Riley is one of the most underrated players of all time.

Quarterbacks Ken Anderson and Boomer Esiason each won NFL MVP with the Bengals in the 1980s.

The Cincinnati Bengals have spent a lot of time as laughingstocks of the NFL, but they’ve also had some incredible seasons led by superstar players. The franchise has had several long stretches of single-digit win seasons but has also made the Super Bowl three times.

The Bengals are once again enjoying a period of success, and quarterback Joe Burrow is already threatening to make his way onto this list of the five best Bengals players of all time. However, until Burrow officially gets there, only one player here comes from the 21st century.

Cincinnati got a professional football franchise in 1968, joining the AFL two seasons before the NFL-AFL merger. Former Cleveland Browns head coach Paul Brown started the franchise and was the first head coach and passed the team onto his son Mike when he passed away in 1991.

While a franchise being founded by a coach and not a business tycoon and keeping it in the same family for more than half a century is cool, it is also why the team operates on a shoestring budget at times and suffers long bouts of losing.

Still, there have been some great players who played in Cincinnati, and we rank the best five here.

1 Anthony Munoz

The best Bengals player of all time is also the best left tackle to ever play the position

It’s fitting that the best player in Bengals history is an understated offensive lineman like Anthony Munoz.

A standout at USC, Munoz was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1980 NFL Draft and played 13 seasons for the Bengals, making the Pro Bowl 11 times and earning 11 total All-Pro selections. And it’s not an exaggeration to call Munoz the greatest left tackle of all time.

The 6-foot-6 lineman represented the Bengals off the field as well as he did on it, which hasn’t always been the case with the team’s players. But Munoz was an outstanding citizen in Southwest Ohio, winning the 1991 Man of the Year Award.

From a team perspective, the Bengals only made the playoffs four times during Munoz’s career, but he did help lead the organization to its first-ever Super Bowl at the end of the 1981 campaign.

Munoz is one of three Bengals in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and with Paul Brown being one of them, he is one of only two players. But if you think Munoz is underappreciated after years of toiling in Cincinnati, the next player on this list defines that sentiment.

2 Ken Riley

CB Ken Riley is one of the most underrated players in NFL history

Ken Riley may be one of the least-heralded and least-well-known players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The cornerback started 202 games for the Bengals from 1969 to 1983, making 65 interceptions, which was fourth-most of all time when he retired. He also returned five of those for touchdowns.

However, Riley didn’t get much love even when he was making big plays. The 1969 sixth-round pick made two Second-Team and one First-Team All-Pro squads but never played in a Pro Bowl.

During his 15-year career, the Bengals made the playoffs five times, and Riley was still playing at a high level at 34 when Cincinnati made the Super Bowl. Despite his advanced age, Riley led the team in INTs that season with five.

Riley finally got his due posthumously in 2023 when he went into the Hall as a senior nominee.

3 Ken Anderson

The Bengals have had three quarterbacks lead them to a Super Bowl. One is Joe Burrow, another is one we’ll get to shortly, but the first was Ken Anderson.

Anderson played his entire 16-year NFL career for the Bengals, making four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro squads along the way. In addition to quarterbacking the team to its first Super Bowl, he was also the first NFL MVP in franchise history, taking home the award in 1981, the same season he led the franchise to the title game.

While not quite Hall of Fame level, Anderson was a top QB in the league for many years, leading the NFL in completions twice, completion percentage three times, and passing yards twice.

A third-round pick out of tiny Augustana College in 1971, Anderson’s rise to MVP QB was a shocking one. However, his accuracy and smarts led him to an incredible career in Cincinnati, and many consider the signal-caller the best player not in the HOF.

Anderson is still the franchise’s leader in passing yards with 32,838.

4 Boomer Esiason

Boomer Esiason barely had a winning record as a starter in Cincinnati, but when he was good, he was as good or better than anyone

Two seasons before Ken Anderson retired, the Bengals took a QB out of Maryland in the second round of the 1984 NFL Draft.

Norman Julius “Boomer” Esiason took over for Anderson full-time in his second season and started 123 games for the Bengals in nine campaigns before leaving for his hometown New York Jets, for whom he played three seasons. He also played a year with the Arizona Cardinals before returning to Cincy for one final year in 1997.

Esiason was just 62-61 as the starter in Cincy, but when Boomer was on, he could sure sling it for the Bengals. He led the team to just two playoff appearances, but one of those resulted in a Super Bowl matchup with the dynastic San Francisco 49ers, which the Bengals lost 20-16 thanks to the iconic final “John Candy” drive by Joe Montana.

As an individual, Esiason made all three of his Pro Bowl appearances in a Bengals helmet and earned his lone First-Team All-Pro selection in Cincy as well. That came in 1988 when Esiason won the franchise its second NFL MVP Award.

Esiason suffered by playing against a golden generation of QBs led by the likes of Montana, John Elway, Dan Marino, Jim Kelly, and others. But the takeaway from those who were there was that on any given Sunday when playing his best, Boomer could hang with — or even outplay — any of those Hall of Fame names.

5 Geno Atkins

The only Bengal on this list to play in the 2000s, Geno Atkins was a terror to opposing offenses

Last, but not least, there is one recent player who crept onto this list, just eking out some great Bengals stars like offensive tackle Willie Anderson and wide receivers Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and A.J. Green.

That player is defensive tackle Geno Atkins, who is the common link to the Bengals team of the early 2010s that started becoming a perennial playoff team to Joe Burrow’s Super Bowl-contending squad.

A fourth-round pick out of Georgia in 2010, Atkins played in the playoffs five straight times from 2011 to 2015, retiring after handing the torch of the Bengals' best player off to Burrow in 2020.

Atkins was a terror up front, racking up 75.5 sacks, 172 QB hits, and 100 tackles for a loss in his 11-year NFL career, all of which was spent with Cincinnati. These numbers helped him become an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro.

