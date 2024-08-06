Highlights Corey Dillon became the Cincinnati Bengals' all-time leading rusher but lacked team success.

James Brooks showed versatility and became an all-around difference-maker during his run with Cincinnati.

Joe Mixon was a talented runner for the Bengals, but inconsistency running between the tackles and in pass protection hindered him.

It’s easy to view the Cincinnati Bengals as a losing NFL franchise. After all, the team’s all-time record is well below .500, and without a Super Bowl victory, these struggles are hard to ignore.

Additionally, the Bengals haven’t always been viewed as a desirable destination, with past players, such as quarterback Carson Palmer, forcing their way out of what they deemed to be a suboptimal environment.

It hasn’t all been bad, though, for Cincinnati. The Bengals have reached a total of three Super Bowls and made a franchise-best five consecutive playoff appearances in the 2010s.

Cincinnati’s best years have been headlined by quarterback play, as all three Super Bowl teams included a quarterback who had made the Pro Bowl that year, with two of them winning NFL MVP that season. This has also contributed to the complex relationship between running back play and team success.

Many of the top rushing seasons in franchise history went toward losing efforts, thus altering the narratives of these running backs’ careers. When putting team performance aside and looking at individual impact and talent, these are the best running backs in Bengals history.

1 Corey Dillon

Dillon is the most celebrated back in Bengals history

Corey Dillon stands alone as the most decorated running back in Bengals history. Taken in the second round of the 1997 draft, he spent seven years with the franchise and rushed for over 1,100 yards in six of them.

Dillon’s best stretch of play came from 1999 to 2001 when he made three consecutive Pro Bowls and ran for at least 1,200 yards in each season. In addition to his power and elusiveness, he was an intuitive runner with a knack for finding creases to run through.

The Washington alum overcame middling offensive line play to run for a franchise-record 8,061 yards and is fourth in rushing touchdowns with 45. The greatest travesty of Dillon’s time with Cincinnati was that his teams weren’t good enough to capitalize on their star tailback’s talent.

Dillon never appeared in a postseason game with the Bengals and would only see the playoffs after he joined the New England Patriots for the final three seasons of his career, winning a Super Bowl in his first year with the team.

2 James Brooks

Brooks was extremely versatile

James Brooks was a multi-use player, excelling as a runner, pass-catcher, and kick returner. It wasn’t until Brooks left the San Diego Chargers for Cincinnati, though, that he became a true running back. After spending the first three years of his career with the Bolts, he started the majority of the Bengals' games in 1984 and started all 16 in 1985.

Brooks’ best season came in 1986 when he ran for 1,087 yards and led the league in yards per carry with 5.3. He also added 686 receiving yards to finish the season with 1,773 yards from scrimmage. The Auburn alum would ride this momentum and make three Pro Bowls in the following four seasons to finish his career with four.

He was traded in 1992 to the Cleveland Browns, who then dealt him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he ultimately retired midway through the season.

In total, Brooks spent eight years with the Bengals and accumulated 6,447 rushing yards and 37 rushing touchdowns in addition to his 297 receptions and 3,012 receiving yards. His impact went well beyond the run game, making him instrumental to his team’s success.

3 Joe Mixon

Mixon was a gifted runner

Despite being considered one of the most talented backs in his class, Joe Mixon fell to the second round of the 2017 draft due to character concerns. Cincinnati scooped him up 48th overall, which, from a pure talent standpoint, was one of the best values of the entire draft.

Mixon split reps with Giovani Bernard as a rookie before earning a more prominent role in 2018 and beyond. He made use of those additional reps, going from 626 rushing yards in 2017 to 1,168 in 2018 and 1,137 in 2019. He played in only six games during the 2020 season before posting a career-high 1,205 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in 2021, making his first Pro Bowl in the process.

He recorded his fourth 1,000 rushing-yard season in 2023 but was traded to the Houston Texans in the 2024 offseason. He ran for a total of 6,412 yards and 49 touchdowns with the Bengals, making him one of the most productive backs in team history.

Mixon was a talented back with the burst to consistently get to the second level and a willingness to lower his shoulder and fight for yardage. Still, his inconsistency as an inside runner stopped him from becoming the All-Pro back Cincinnati hoped for.

4 Rudi Johnson

Johnson helped the Bengals break their postseason drought

Rudi Johnson did a commendable job of filling Dillon’s shoes, taking the reins in the 2004 season after his predecessor left for New England. Johnson ran for 1,454 yards and 12 touchdowns and earned a Pro Bowl selection for his efforts.

He continued to produce for Cincinnati in the following years, adding 1,458 rushing yards in 2005, helping the Bengals make their first postseason appearance in 15 years, and 1,309 rushing yards in 2006. Johnson began to slow down during the 2007 season, missing five games due to injury and appearing to be less than 100% when on the field.

He was cut by Cincinnati before the 2008 season and went on to suit up for the infamous 0-16 Detroit Lions. Overall, Johnson was a bruising, powerful runner, who had a great three-year-run. He finished his time with the Bengals with 5,742 rushing yards and 48 rushing touchdowns.

5 Pete Johnson

Johnson was a monster in short-yardage situations

The 6-foot, 252-pound Pete Johnson was a unit and among the largest ball carriers in the league during his time with the Bengals. He led the team in rushing yards in all seven of his seasons in Cincinnati and finished his Bengals career with 5,421 rushing yards and 64 rushing touchdowns, the latter of which is the most by any Bengals rusher.

Johnson’s lone 1,000-rushing-yard season came in 1981, when he ran for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also logged career-highs that season in receptions and receiving yards, with 46 and 320, respectively. In addition to his prowess as a runner, Johnson’s size and power made him an effective blocker.

This allowed him to stay on the field even when he wasn’t the designed ball carrier. Johnson’s greatest strength as a player was his short-yardage running. He would use his larger frame to drive through defenders and fall past the first down marker or goal line.

The Ohio State product retired from football with the sixth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history, and although he has fallen in the years since, Johnson remains in the top 30.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.