Key Takeaways Chad Johnson, aka Ochocinco, is the Cincinnati Bengals' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

A.J. Green quietly excelled, earning seven trips to the Pro Bowl in nine seasons with Cincinnati.

Before becoming a successful broadcaster, Cris Collinsworth was an elite wide receiver with the Bengals.

For the majority of the Cincinnati Bengals ' history in the NFL (or the AFL for their first couple years), their “Bungles” nickname was appropriate. However, the franchise has gone through some decent stretches of prosperity over the years, and several of those periods coincide with the careers of the wide receivers on this list.

The best Bengals wide receivers in history include one of the most flamboyant wideouts to ever play the game, one of the quietest superstars to do so, and one who has now talked about football on TV for a living for over 30 years.

This is an interesting list with some colorful characters, and you’d expect nothing less from a franchise with a history like the Bengals.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Cincinnati Bengals Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens put up some good numbers in his only season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

1 Chad Johnson

Yes, Chad Johnson could talk a big game, but he could also back it up

Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

You can call him Chad Johnson or call him “Ochocinco,” but just make sure to also call him the best Bengals wide receiver of all time.

It’s easy to remember the trash talk, the outlandish celebrations, and the admission he ate McDonald’s to protect himself from injury in his career, but Johnson was an awesome NFL WR for many years.

A second-round pick out of Oregon State in 2001, Johnson started out slow as a rookie before busting out with 1,166 yards in his sophomore season. Five consecutive seasons of over 1,000 yards and six in seven years followed. In 2006, he led the league with 1,369.

All told, Johnson had 751 catches, 10,783 receiving yards, and 66 touchdowns as a Bengal, which are all still franchise career records. He also made six Pro Bowls and received two First-Team All-Pro nods.

Whether he was putting the ball, giving it CPR, or doing a River Dance after a touchdown, Johnson will always be remembered for his outsized personality more so than his accomplishments on the field. Still, the stuff he did between the lines was pretty good, too.

2 A.J. Green

A.J. Green was the opposite of Chad Johnson off the field but not too far behind him on it

Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the opposite side of the “look at me!” wide receiver spectrum from Chad Johnson is A.J. Green. The former Georgia wideout showed up in Cincinnati in 2011, the year after “Ochocinco” left. And while Green liked to go about his business quietly, there was nothing quiet about his game.

Green crested 1,000 yards as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl. He would go on to do the latter in seven straight seasons and the former in six of seven, barely missing out with 964 yards in 2016 when he only played 10 games.

The tall, lanky pass catcher also made two Second-Team All-Pro squads but could never quite crack that First-Team mix.

Green ultimately played nine seasons in Cincinnati over the course of 10 years, as he missed the entire 2019 campaign with an ankle injury. He helped the team achieve the most consistently successful era in franchise history. The Bengals reached the playoffs in five consecutive seasons from 2011 to 2015, although they didn’t win a single playoff game in that time.

When Green left for one final season with the Arizona Cardinals , his 649 catches, 9,430 yards, and 65 touchdowns are all second to Johnson in the Bengals’ record books.

3 Isaac Curtis

Isaac Curtis was so fast the NFL had to change the rules because of him

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Ken Anderson, who quarterbacked the Bengals from 1971 to 1986, is one of the best players in team history. And a big reason for that is because he got to play with wide receiver Isaac Curtis for almost his entire tenure.

Curtis had an interesting path to the NFL but got there for one major reason: because he could fly. The California native started out at Cal-Berkley as a running back and kick returner — as well as a star on the track team as a hurdler and sprinter — before transferring to San Diego State. At SDSU, Curtis switched to WR under the legendary father of the modern NFL vertical passing game, Don Coryell.

In the early incarnation of the “Air Coryell” offense, Curtis had enough success to become the No. 15 overall pick by the Bengals in the 1973 NFL Draft. And the first-round selection didn’t disappoint.

With 45 catches for 843 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie, Curtis made the Pro Bowl and finished third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind winner Chuck Foreman and Charlie Young.

Curtis would play 12 seasons in the NFL, amassing four Pro Bowl appearances and three Second-Team All-Pro nods to go with his 416 receptions, 7,101 yards, and 53 touchdowns.

His biggest contribution to the NFL, though, is the so-called “Isaac Curtis Rule.” The current rule in the league that a defensive back can’t bump or hold a receiver more than five yards from the line of scrimmage comes from Curtis.

He was so fast that coaches had their DBs push and hold him all the way down the field until the ball was in the air (when it would have become pass interference). To allow Curtis to use his speed advantage, the league put the five-yard rule in place.

Now, that’s leaving your mark.

4 Carl Pickens

Like Curtis, Carl Pickens also has something named after him, but it's much more hilarious

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A standout at Tennessee, the Bengals took Carl Pickens in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft, and he didn’t disappoint. The WR caught 26 balls for 326 yards with a touchdown but also returned punts, including taking one back for a 95-yard touchdown. This versatility made him the Offensive Rookie of the Year for 1992 (in an admittedly weak class).

The tall (6-foot-2), speedy WR would go on to make two Pro Bowls and receive two Second-Team All-Pro honors in 1995 and 1996. In the first of those years, he led the league with 17 touchdowns.

Pickens had four 1,000-plus-yard seasons and retired after nine years (eight with the Bengals). He had 530 catches for 6,887 yards and 63 touchdowns in Cincy.

Pickens also made his mark on NFL history, but not in the positive way Curtis did. Like the “Isaac Curtis Rule,” there is also the “Carl Pickens Clause” in contracts.

This stems from the clause that Bengals owner Mike Brown put in players' contracts saying that he can fine them if they publicly talk badly about the team. It started after Pickens crushed the Bengals in 2000 for not firing head coach Bruce Coslet.

5 Cris Collinsworth

The man you hear on your TV every week was once an incredible WR

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

You know him as one of the NFL’s longest-serving color analysts, having worked with everyone from Joe Buck to Al Michaels to Bryant Gumbel to Mike Tirico, but Cris Collinsworth was a pretty good pass-catcher in his day and the fifth-best Bengals receiver of all time.

Collinsworth was picked in the second round out of Florida in 1981 and was immediately a key player for the Bengals. He made 67 receptions for 1,009 yards and eight touchdowns, finishing second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race to George Rogers and making the Pro Bowl and earning Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Over the next seven seasons, Collinsworth had three more 1,000-plus-yard campaigns and made two more Pro Bowls and two more Second-Team All-Pro squads. He continues to rank sixth in franchise history in catches, fifth in yards, and seventh in touchdowns.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.