Highlights Jim Brown was the most dominant running back in NFL history and won three NFL MVPs with the Cleveland Browns.

Quarterback Otto Graham led Cleveland to 10 consecutive championship games, winning seven of them.

Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas played 11 seasons in Cleveland and missed just one play in his entire career.

Ranking the five best Cleveland Browns players of all time needs to start with a little caveat about what constitutes a Browns player. The original Browns, of course, were moved from (stolen from) Cleveland by Art Modell in 1996 and brought to Maryland to become the Baltimore Ravens.

However, the NFL brought the Browns back to Northeast Ohio in 1999, and the franchise history transfers from that original franchise to the current incarnation. Unlike, say the Houston Oilers’ history staying with the Tennessee Titans and not the Houston Texans, the Browns' lineage goes back to 1946, just with a four-year hiccup in the late '90s.

With that in mind, we have a lot of players to pick from, stretching back to ’46 when the Browns came out of the gate incredibly strong, winning the AAFC and then the NFL Championship in its first five seasons. The Browns then lost in the championship game in three consecutive seasons, then won two more back-to-back.

Things have never been quite as good on the banks of Lake Erie since then. After the eight total early titles, the Browns remain one of the 12 NFL franchises to never win a Super Bowl.

Still, even in the bad times, the Browns had some incredible players, and we’ll talk about the five best in this ranked list.

Related Ranking the 5 Best Pittsburgh Steelers Players of All Time The Steelers have too many great players to mention, but we did our best to weed out the top five in franchise history.

1 Jim Brown

Pound-for-pound, Jim Brown, the greatest non-quarterback in NFL history, may still own every league rushing record today if he didn't walk away while still in his prime

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The greatest, most dominant player to ever take handoffs in the NFL plied his trade for an all-too-short nine seasons in Cleveland.

Jim Brown is the best to ever play the running back position, and the scary part is, football probably wasn’t his best sport. If there was a high-level professional lacrosse league in the U.S., we’d likely be talking about the Syracuse alum as the GOAT in that sport instead.

As it is, Brown was the most dominant runner in NFL history. Just look at the stats on his Pro Football Reference page and the bolded league-leader totals almost take up more room than the regular stats.

Brown ran for over 1,000 yards in seven of his nine seasons, while going for 942 yards as a rookie in 1957 and 996 yards in 1962. He led the league in rushing yards in eight seasons (all but ’62) and in attempts six times, yards per game eight times, yards from scrimmage six times, and rushing touchdowns five times.

In addition to winning Rookie of the Year and NFL MVP his first season, Brown was a nine-time Pro Bowler, an eight-time All-Pro, and tacked on two more Most Valuable Player trophies.

Brown, who racked up 12,312 rushing yards, walked away from the game at 30 while still at the top of his game after winning his third MVP. When he did, he went right into an impressive acting career and an important life as a civil rights activist.

2 Otto Graham

QB Otto Graham not only played in 10 consecutive championship games, but he also won a ring in professional basketball

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Remember when we talked about the Browns making 10 straight championship games and winning seven of them? Well, those teams were all led by quarterback Otto Graham.

From 1946 to 1955, Graham made his Browns the most dominant team in all of pro football. In fact, it’s hard to compare that run to anything outside of John Wooden’s UCLA basketball dynasty in the 1960s and '70s, and that group had to change players every four years.

Also, like Jim Brown, one of the most amazing things about Graham is that football wasn’t his best sport. The Illinois native went to Northwestern on a basketball scholarship and won an NBL (precursor to the NBA) championship with the Rochester Royals in 1946 before signing with the Browns.

Once he switched to football full-time, though, Graham was awesome.

The Hall of Fame QB was a five-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro and that doesn't include his AAFC accolades. He also led his league in passing yards and yards per game five times, completion percentage four times, and passing touchdowns three times.

Over the years, passing stats have skyrocketed, so Graham’s 23,584 career yards aren’t anywhere near the top of the heap anymore. But for his era, the Browns QB was one of the best to play the position.

3 Joe Thomas

Despite playing on almost exclusively bad Browns teams, Joe Thomas came out and played hard on literally every play

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Since the Browns returned to Cleveland in 1999, the franchise has struggled, making the playoffs just three times in the ensuing 25 years. From 2007 to 2017, while Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas played for the team, they didn’t make the postseason once.

Despite the lack of team success, Thomas was one of the best offensive linemen in the league, making the Pro Bowl in 10 of his 11 campaigns, along with six First-Team All-Pro nods and a pair of Second-Team selections.

Thomas only blocked for two 1,000-yard rushers in Jamal Lewis and Peyton Hillis, and three 3,000-yard passers in Derek Anderson, Brandon Weeden, and Brian Hoyer. But that is more about the teams in Cleveland, not the left tackle.

No matter how bad the Browns were during this time, though, Thomas was always there. He played over 10,000 consecutive snaps, not missing a single play until his final NFL season. That milestone alone puts him on this list of the greatest Browns players of all time.

4 Lou Groza

This Hall of Famer wasn't just a kicker, but Lou Groza is responsible for making placekicker its own position

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Lou “The Toe” Groza is known as one of the best kickers in NFL history and handled those duties for the Browns from 1946 to 1967, minus taking the 1960 season off to help scout. However, the Ohio State product also played center and both offensive tackle spots for the first 14 of his 21 seasons in Cleveland.

Groza was a kicker in the first-ever Pro Bowl following the 1950 campaign and played in eight more of those postseason all-star games. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro four times and was part of eight Browns championship teams, four in the AAFC and four in the NFL.

“The Toe” was one of the most accurate kickers of his era and one of the most prolific of all time, retiring as the NFL’s all-time leading scorer with 1,608 points. And, maybe more importantly, his switching to a full-time kicker halfway through his career ushered in kickers becoming specialists, changing the game forever.

5 Ozzie Newsome

Ozzie Newsome was a dynamic, pass-catching tight end before it was cool

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

The fifth and final player on this ranked list of best Browns players of all time is tight end Ozzie Newsome.

While the number of great tight ends in NFL history has grown exponentially in the last decade or so, it was Newsome and Kellen Winslow who redefined the position in the 1970s and '80s.

Newsome’s 662 receptions, 7,980 receiving yards, and 47 touchdowns put him first in Browns history in those first two categories and fifth in TDs. He also played during one of the most successful stretches in the Browns’ post-merger history, as the team made the playoffs seven times in his 13-year career.

The one sore spot for Browns fans when it comes to Newsome is that he went to Baltimore with the franchise in 1996 as an executive and ultimately became one of the best general managers in league history with the hated Ravens.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.