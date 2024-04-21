The Cleveland Browns have existed since 1946, and you have to go back that far to find the greatest quarterback in franchise history. Throughout the years, the Browns have struggled at the position after Otto Graham got things going in the mid-1940s.

Just how bad is it? Tim Couch, who many consider one of the biggest busts in NFL draft history, ranks sixth on the team's all-time passing yards list. That's how bad.

Graham set the bar for Browns quarterbacks in the franchise's infancy, and no Cleveland quarterback has come close to matching his Hall of Fame career.

It's a given that Graham is No. 1 on the Browns' all-time greatest quarterbacks list. But we dug a little deeper, dissected every signal-caller the franchise has ever had, and compiled a list of the five greatest quarterbacks in Browns history.

1 Otto Graham

Otto Graham is the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in Cleveland Browns history

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

There's no debating Graham tops the list of all-time greats at the quarterback position for the Browns. He's the lone Cleveland quarterback to make the Hall of Fame based on his contributions during his time with the Browns and is considered by some to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

The first four years of Graham's career with the Browns, which began in 1946, were played in the All-America Football Conference, where he guided them to four straight championships before they joined the NFL. Graham led the AAFC in passing for three straight seasons, averaging 2,750 yards per year. He also led the league in touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons. He was named AAFC MVP in 1947 and co-MVP in '48.

Otto Graham Browns Stats Seasons 10 Games/Starts 126/114 Record 57-13-1 (NFL) Comp% 55.8 Pass Yards 23,584 Pass TD 174 Interceptions 135 Rating 86.6

Graham continued his dominance in the NFL. In his first year in the new league in 1950, he went 10-2 as a starter and led the team to its first of three NFL titles in the '50s. He then won the first of his three NFL MVPs in 1951 after going 11-1.

In his six NFL seasons, Graham went 57-13-1. He led the league in passing in 1952 and 1953. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his NFL seasons and was also a six-time All-Pro selection.

Graham was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965.

2 Brian Sipe

Brian Sipe remains the all-time passing leader in Browns history

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Although Brian Sipe was drafted by the Browns in 1972, he never saw the field until 1974. The San Diego State alum was a 13th-round pick by the Browns in the 1972 NFL Draft but never really got going until 1976. He went 2-3 in five starts in 1974 and then went 0-2 in 1975.

In 1976, he got his career rolling by starting 12 games and going 7-5, throwing for 2,113 yards and 17 touchdowns. From 1978 to 1981, Sipe started all 16 games in each season. In 1979, he finished third in the NFL MVP voting after throwing for 3,793 yards and leading the league with 29 touchdown passes. His 24 interceptions also led the league.

Brian Sipe Browns Stats Seasons 10 Games/Starts 125/112 Record 57-55 Comp% 56.5 Pass Yards 23,713 Pass TD 154 Interceptions 149 Rating 74.8

Sipe put together the best season of his career in 1980 when he guided the Browns to an 11-5 record. Sipe set career-highs in passing yardage (4,132) and touchdown passes (30) and also completed a career-best 60.8% of his passes en route to taking league MVP honors. The Browns lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Oakland Raiders in the playoffs.

Sipe spent all 10 years of his NFL career with the Browns. He went 57-55 and is the team's all-time passing leader with 23,713 yards.

3 Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar guided the Browns to the AFC title game three times in four years

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

An argument can be made that Bernie Kosar should leapfrog Sipe to No. 2, but he's our third-ranked quarterback in Browns history.

Like Sipe, Kosar had a solid career with the Browns that lasted eight-plus seasons. Also like Sipe, Kosar finished two games above .500 in Cleveland (53-51-1) and had one Pro Bowl season. Kosar, however, never won NFL MVP.

There were much higher expectations for Kosar, who was taken by Cleveland with the first pick in the 1985 NFL Supplemental Draft. He started 10 games as a rookie, finishing 4-6. In his second year, Kosar wowed the NFL by going 12-4 in his starts and throwing for 3,854 yards and 17 touchdowns. In his first two seasons in the league, Kosar led the Browns to the AFC title game, losing both to John Elway and the Denver Broncos.

Bernie Kosar Browns Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 108/105 Record 53-51-1 Comp% 58.8 Pass Yards 21,904 Pass TD 116 Interceptions 81 Rating 81.6

In 1989, Kosar started all 16 games after an injury-riddled 1988 season and led the Browns to a 9-6-1 record. Again, the Browns advanced to the AFC Championship Game. But once again, Elway and the Broncos sent them home.

In his career with the Browns, Kosar racked up 21,904 passing yards, putting him third on the franchise's all-time list behind Sipe and Graham.

4 Frank Ryan

Frank Ryan made three straight Pro Bowls from 1964 to 1966

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Ryan began his NFL career by playing four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, who selected him in the fifth round of the 1958 NFL Draft and later dealt him to the Browns before the start of the 1962 season. Ryan capitalized on an injury to Jim Ninowski and went 3-3-1 in his seven starts the rest of the way.

In 1963, Ryan made 13 starts for the Browns, going 10-3 and throwing for 2,026 yards and 25 touchdowns. In '64, his 25 touchdown passes led the NFL, and he went 10-3-1, earning the first Pro Bowl selection of his career while also leading Cleveland to its most recent championship.

Frank Ryan Browns Stats Seasons 7 Games/Starts 84/76 Record 52-22-2 Comp% 51.7 Pass Yards 13,361 Pass TD 134 Interceptions 88 Rating 81.4

Ryan added Pro Bowl selections in each of the next two seasons. During that stretch from 1964 to 1966, he went 29-10-1 as the Browns starter. In 1966, his career-high 29 touchdown passes led the NFL.

In his seven years in Cleveland, Ryan went 52-22-2. He closed out his career by playing two seasons in Washington. Ryan is fifth on Cleveland's all-time passing list with 13,361 yards, and his 134 touchdown passes are good for the fourth-most in franchise history.

5 Milt Plum

Milt Plum led the NFL in completion percentage for three straight years

The Browns selected Milt Plum in the second round of the 1957 NFL Draft. A jack of all trades, he played quarterback, defensive back, punter, and kicker at Penn State, but he made his mark with the Browns at quarterback.

He saw some action as a rookie in 1957, going 2-1 as a starter, but took over the starting role full-time in 1958. In his first year as the clear-cut Cleveland starter, Plum went 9-2 and then followed it up with a 7-5 season in 1959.

Milt Plum Browns Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 59/51 Record 33-16-2 Comp% 57.9 Pass Yards 8,914 Pass TD 66 Interceptions 39 Rating 89.9

Plum earned the first of two straight Pro Bowl selections in 1960 when he threw for 2,297 yards and tossed 21 touchdown passes. His 60.4% completion rate was the NFL's best. In fact, Plum led the league in completion percentage each season from 1959 to 1961.

Plum's second Pro Bowl season came in '61 after throwing 18 touchdown passes and racking up 2,416 yards. Plum played five seasons in Cleveland before the Browns traded him to the Detroit Lions before the 1962 season.

In Plum's five seasons with the Browns, he went 33-16-2 as the starter. He played six more seasons with the Lions before playing a season each with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.