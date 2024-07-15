Highlights Jim Brown was a generational talent and dominated the NFL during his nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Leroy Kelly succeeded Brown as a formidable running back and upheld Cleveland's identity as a dangerous rushing team.

Nick Chubb has already earned his place among the greatest running backs in Browns history.

The Cleveland Browns have been a rather unsuccessful franchise in the Super Bowl era. They have not only failed to win a Super Bowl but are also one of just four NFL teams yet to appear in one. Such an extreme drought is generally explained by a multitude of factors.

Poor ownership, coaching, and personnel are all partially responsible for the organization’s woes. While there are positions that the Browns have historically lacked, running back is not one of them.

In fact, they may have the most illustrious history at the position of any franchise. In the 1950s, Cleveland was defined by an elite rushing attack, and decades later, little has changed.

The Browns are still recognized by their current and past star running backs, and these are the five best at the position in team history.

1 Jim Brown

Brown may be the greatest running back in NFL history

Jim Brown was truly ahead of his time. The 1960s NFL wasn’t ready for such a physically gifted runner, and it showed every Sunday.

Brown, taken sixth overall by Cleveland in the 1957 draft, was truly in a league of his own, leading the NFL in rushing yards in eight of his nine seasons and making nine Pro Bowls and nine All-Pro teams.

The only thing that stopped Brown from holding more records today was the length of the season and, of course, his decision to retire early. During the 1950s, NFL teams only played 12 games and moved to 14 starting in 1961.

With the extra contests players have today, Brown’s numbers appear more attainable. Still, there are certain feats that are unlikely to ever be repeated.

The Syracuse alum is the only qualified player in league history to average more than 100 rushing yards per game, finishing his career with 104.3. Additionally, he’s the only running back to win three NFL MVPs or earn eight First-Team All-Pro selections.

The only feasible arguments that can be made against Brown pertain to his era. As a whole, the NFL wasn’t as talented as it is today, making it easier for a physical specimen such as Brown to run the league.

Still, there is no runner who dominated his competition the way Brown did, and his 12,312 rushing yards and 106 rushing touchdowns are the most in franchise history by a country mile.

2 Leroy Kelly

Kelly kept Cleveland’s running game strong after Brown hung up his cleats

Following Brown’s retirement, Leroy Kelly, who was drafted in the eighth round in 1964, stepped up and became Cleveland’s lead back.

In his first three seasons as the full-time starter, Kelly made three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams and led the league in rushing yards twice and rushing touchdowns three times.

Had it not been for Brown, Kelly would have a claim to the greatest stretch of running back play in franchise history. He would ultimately make six Pro Bowls in his career before retiring after the 1973 season. Kelly’s success allowed the Browns to retain their identity as a physical, run-heavy team.

He finished his career with 7,274 rushing yards and 74 touchdowns, both of which are good for second in team history, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994. No one could fully fill Brown’s shoes, but Kelly did a commendable job of taking the reins.

3 Mike Pruitt

Pruitt’s blend of size and speed helped him gain a greater role in Cleveland’s offense

Mike Pruitt started out as a running back before converting to fullback to complement featured back Greg Pruitt. Although the two had no relation, they formed a potent backfield tandem.

The younger Pruitt eventually supplanted his teammate as the Browns’ primary ball carrier and made Pro Bowls in the 1979 and 1980 seasons.

While he was technically a fullback, Pruitt’s build and speed combination was far more akin to the traditional running back. He had the speed to break away from defenders and the strength to fight through tackles, especially from players in the second level.

Pruitt spent nine seasons in Cleveland and racked up 6,540 rushing yards and 47 rushing touchdowns, ranking third and fourth, respectively, among all Browns rushers.

4 Nick Chubb

Chubb has been the best Browns back of the modern era

The instinctive Nick Chubb has worked his way up Cleveland’s all-time rushing leaderboard thanks to his vision and cutting ability.

As one of the best one-cut runners in the league, Chubb can adjust based on what the defense gives him and maximize yardage. This has resulted in a highly efficient running style that has become a staple of Cleveland’s offense.

In just six seasons with the Browns, Chubb has amassed 6,511 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns. Most impressive, though, is that he’s maintained an average of 5.3 yards per carry, the second-highest of any Super Bowl era running back, behind only Jamaal Charles.

Chubb has become a player that is both so good and consistent that he’s almost boring. There’s little extra movement or flash to his game; it’s simple, calculated running that keeps the offense ahead of the sticks. It’s this simplicity and attention to detail that would allow Chubb to succeed in virtually any environment.

5 Greg Pruitt

Pruitt was a do-it-all threat for Cleveland

Greg Pruitt began his career as a kick returner and made two Pro Bowls as a return specialist for the Browns in 1973 and 1974 before taking over as a running back in 1975. The Oklahoma alum was a slippery back who combined speed and lateral quickness to escape defenders and churn out big runs.

He ran over 1,000 yards in his first three seasons as the team’s starting running back and made two Pro Bowls during that stretch. Having been recruited as a wide receiver coming out of high school, Pruitt also possessed soft hands and used his pass-catching ability to extend his career.

In his final season with the Browns in 1981, Pruitt caught 65 passes for 636 yards, a very high figure for a running back at the time.

Pruitt finished his career with the Los Angeles Raiders and retired as a five-time Pro Bowler, though only two of those selections were as a running back. He ran for 5,496 yards and 26 touchdowns in his nine years with the Browns and is regarded as one of the most explosive players in franchise history.

Pruitt was ultimately a better football player than a true running back. His special teams value and overall versatility made him significantly more valuable, but they don’t necessarily enhance his legacy as a running back.

