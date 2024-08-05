Highlights Dante Lavelli has the most receiving yards of any wide receiver in Cleveland Browns history.

Paul Warfield is better known for his time with the Miami Dolphins, but he was solid in Cleveland as well.

Mac Speedie wasn't what his name suggested, as he won more battles with his size.

The biggest thing you need to know about the best Cleveland Browns wide receivers of all time is that the franchise has had a lot of great running backs over the years. From Jim Brown to Leroy Kelly to Nick Chubb, the Browns have often relied on ground and pound to win games, which may explain why his list is so sparse and only includes two wideouts who have played in the last 40-plus years.

Browns history goes back to the All-America Football Conference in 1946, and they joined the NFL when the AAFC folded following the 1949 season. Sure, owner Art Modell moved that original team to Baltimore in 1995, but Cleveland fans got their beloved Browns back in 1999, and all that history stayed with the city, not the owner.

So, on this list of the best Browns wide receivers of all time, we’ll go all the way back to the AAFC days with brief stops in the 1960s through the 1980s. We’ll also hit one player from this century who is a Browns wide receiver, but makes this list for a unique reason that has nothing to do with pass-catching.

1 Dante Lavelli

On a team that won multiple championships, Dante Lavelli was Otto Graham's favorite WR

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

The Browns started their pro football journey like no other franchise in history. The team won the AAFC championship in their first season, then took the next three AAFC titles, and then won a title in their first season in the NFL. Then, after losing three straight NFL title games, the Browns won the next two.

Cleveland only played against a small handful of teams in each of these seasons, but winning seven titles in 10 years is still impressive. That team was led by Hall of Famers like quarterback Otto Graham, running back Marion Motely, and wide receivers Dante Lavelli and Mac Speedie.

We’ll get to Mr. Speedie soon, but Dante Lavelli takes the top spot on the list of the greatest Browns wide receivers of all time.

Lavelli was an Ohio native who played at Ohio State for two seasons before fighting in World War II. When he returned to the States, Lavelli signed with the Browns and led the AAFC in receptions (40) and receiving yards (843) while also catching eight touchdowns.

When Lavelli hung up his cleats in 1956 after 11 seasons in Cleveland, he had 386 catches for 6,488 yards and 62 touchdowns. Despite playing in a run-heavy era, the numbers Lavelli compiled still hold up, and he has the second-most receptions and receiving yards in franchise history, only behind tight end Ozzie Newsome, and the second-most receiving touchdowns behind WR Gary Collins.

2 Paul Warfield

Better known for his days on the undefeated Dolphins, Paul Warfield was a pretty great Browns WR, too

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Paul Warfield spent eight seasons in Cleveland, first from 1964 to 1969 and again from 1976 to 1977 following a stint with the Miami Dolphins and one year in the ill-fated World Football League. Warfield was a Pro Bowler every year with the Dolphins but was also excellent with the Browns, especially in his first stint.

The 11th overall pick in 1964, Warfield made the Pro Bowl on the back of a 920-yard, nine-touchdown campaign as a rookie. He would go on to make two more Pro Bowls and earned a Second-Team All-Pro nod while playing for the franchise the first time around.

Warfield was a speedy, big-play wideout who had his only 1,000-yard season in Cleveland, and he also led the league in touchdowns with 12 in 1968. He was part of the undefeated 1972 Dolphins team that won the Super Bowl (and won again the following year), so many fans remember him from that, but you shouldn’t sleep on his time with the Browns.

In 1983, Warfield was inducted as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

3 Mac Speedie

Don't let his name fool you, Mac Speedie was a monster pass-catcher in his day and maybe the first diva WR in history

Another Browns wideout who starred in the team’s inaugural season and first several championship runs was Mac Speedie. Despite his name, he actually dominated due to his size, not his speed, as the 6-foot-3 pass-catcher was a huge man playing the position in those days.

Otto Graham was nearly unstoppable back then, throwing to Speedie and Dante Lavelli, and it was the former who led the team in receiving during five of the seven years they played together. In fact, during his brief seven-season career, Speedie led the league in receptions three times and receiving yards twice.

Interestingly, Speedie may have been the first diva wide receiver in NFL history. He butted heads with coach Paul Brown and eventually left the team to go play in Canada with the Saskatchewan Roughriders when the team to the North offered to double his salary.

If Speedie had a few more years in Cleveland, he would have been higher on this list of the best Browns wide receivers of all time.

4 Webster Slaughter

The Browns had a good run at the end of the 1980s, and Webster Slaughter's smooth pass-catching was a big reason why

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

In more recent times, Webster Slaughter was the most noteworthy Browns pass-catcher, starring for the team during a sneaky-good period in franchise history from 1986 to 1991. The team made the playoffs four times in that stretch and Slaughter catching passes from Bernie Kosar was a big reason why.

Slaughter was a second-round pick in 1986 out of San Diego State and led the team in receiving yards in four of his six seasons. His 1,236 receiving yards in 1989 stood as the Browns’ single-season record until 2007, when Braylon Edwards broke it with 1,289.

The California native is a little under the radar in terms of being a great WR and also had some excellent years with the Houston Oilers. But in his time with the Browns, he made 238 catches for 3,697 yards and scored 28 touchdowns. He also made a Pro Bowl and was a Second-Team All-Pro in ’89.

5 Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs was a wide receiver who specialized in another aspect of the game

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Cribbs played wide receiver for the Browns and made 107 catches for 1,161 yards with seven receiving touchdowns in eight seasons. While those numbers don’t put him very high on the franchise receiving list, the WR was an incredible kick returner, making two Pro Bowls and a First-Team All-Pro squad as a special teamer.

Undrafted out of nearby Kent State, Cribbs became a dangerous kick return specialist as a rookie, racking up 1,094 yards and taking one kick back for a touchdown. Two seasons later, he added punt returns to his arsenal, taking one of those back to the house and leading the league in kick return yardage (1,809), yards per return (30.7), and all-purpose yards (2,312) while returning two kicks for TDs.

In 2009, he led the NFL in kick returns for touchdowns, bringing three back for six to go along with his one punt return touchdown.

Cribbs is the Browns’ franchise leader in all major return categories and is third in NFL history with 13,488 return yards and second all-time in kick return touchdowns with eight.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.