Over the years, Italian teams have dominated European competitions and have produced some of the best and most entertaining to-watch teams of all time. Italian football has gone through different phases, from times of tactical brilliance and defensive excellence to times of some of the most dynamic and skilful attacking football of all time, the Italian top flight has seen some of the best sides in football history.

Included in this list are the biggest Italian teams, such as Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, but there have also been some Italian sides over the years which have produced some of the best teams in the countries’ history which are not talked about as much as they should be. The pure excellence of the likes of Jose Mourinho’s Inter Milan and Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan sometimes shadows the success and brilliance of sides which the likes of Napoli and Parma have produced over the years but still, those sides were just as good, if not better than some of the big Italian sides that were full of superstars and some of the biggest names in football history.

9 AC Milan

1962/1963

Nereo Rocco’s AC Milan side in the 1962/1963 season is arguably the most historically important side in Italian football history. Despite this exact side finishing just 3rd in the league, this team was the first-ever Italian team to win a European Cup and this season alone arguably opened the door for several decades of Italian teams competing at the very top of European football.

With Brazilian star Jose Altafini leading the line for AC Milan, scoring 31 goals in 46 games this season, this team had a good chance of beating anyone on their day as they had an absolute marksman in front of goal who could score from nothing. Another historic landmark that this AC Milan side created is that Altafini held the position of all-time top goal-scorer in the European Cup, later re-named Champions League, with 14 goals. The Brazilian was then overtaken as the competition’s all-time top goal scorer by his fellow AC Milan legend, Ruud Van Nistelrooy in 2003.

Season Details Honours European Cup Manager Nereo Rocco Top Goalscorer Jose Altafini (31)

8 Juventus

2016/2017

Massimiliano Allegri’s first spell at Juventus was a phenomenal one, in particular the team he had for the 2016/2017 season. A big part of Allegri’s success during this season specifically was down to his tactical fluidity, regularly changing between four and five at the back as well as the talent he had in the back line. The 2016/2017 season saw Juventus put out one of the greatest defences in Italian football history with Italian icon Gianluigi Buffon behind, Georgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci.

Despite the defence being the key to this side’s success, Gonzalo Higuain’s impact up front was special and he was arguably the best striker in the world in this period. In terms of domestic and European success, this side won both the Serie A and Coppa Italia whilst finishing second in both the Supercoppa Italiana and Champions League. Speaking of the brilliant defence this team had, Juventus conceded just three goals in the Champions League in the lead-up to the final which they ultimately lost 4-1 to an elite Real Madrid side.

Season Details Honours Serie A, Coppa Italia Manager Massimiliano Allegri Top Goalscorer Gonzalo Higuain (32)

7 Parma

1998/1999

Despite in recent years spending several seasons in the Italian second division and very briefly, third division, the 1998/1999 Parma team had arguably one of the most naturally talented squads in Italian football history.

This squad in particular is viewed as the golden generation of Parma’s history and included iconic names such as Gianluigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro, Lilian Thuram and Hernan Crespo. The squad full of talent which went on to become legends in not just Italian football, but world football, led Parma to two trophies and a 4th place finish in the league.

The 1998/1999 season was the most successful season in Parma’s history as they won the UEFA Cup, defeated a world-class Marseille side in the final. They also enjoyed domestic success, winning the Coppa Italia. Despite enjoying such a successful period, in the following years, Parma were hit with tough financial problems as well as expected significant player sales which led to their unfortunate decline.

Season Details Honours UEFA Cup, Coppa Italia Manager Alberto Malesani Top Goalscorer Hernan Crespo (28)

6 Napoli

1986/1987

With a prime version of Diego Maradona leading them forward, Napoli’s team from the 1986/1987 season is undoubtedly one of the best sides in Italian football history in terms of sheer attacking talent. As well as having Maradona, Napoli also had Bruno Giordano who wasn’t the most prolific goalscorer but was the perfect counterpart and outlet who did the dirty work to let the Argentinian superstar, Maradona, showcase his incredible attacking talent.

This team, managed by Ottavio Bianchi, is one of Napoli’s most successful teams ever as the team managed to secure a domestic double, winning both Serie A and Coppa Italia. As well as having the Maradona factor which could single-handedly win them games, Napoli were so well-rounded in this season and as well as being entertaining and lethal up front, they were as solid as can be at the back which saw their goalkeeper, Claudio Garella, conceding just 24 goals in 40 matches.

Season Details Honours Serie A, Coppa Italia Manager Ottavio Bianchi Top Goalscorer Diego Maradona (17)

5 Juventus

1984/1985

In the 1980s, Juventus were a force in football who were running riot both domestically and in European competition and their success was heavily down to having Michel Platini in their team. The Frenchman, who won the Ballon d’Or three years in a row between 1982 and 1985 was the key man behind Juventus’ success in the 80s and in the 1984/1985 season specifically, he was arguably at his peak.

Led by legendary coach, Giovanni Trapattoni, Juventus were spoiled for choice of talent to choose from and had names to pick from such as Platini and Paolo Rossi, and these names led the club to European Cup success over Liverpool despite having not so much success domestically. This team ranks so highly as it was this season when Juventus won their very first European trophy which is still to this day arguably the most significant moment in the club's history.

Season Details Honours European Cup, European Super Cup Manager Giovanni Trapattoni Top Goalscorer Michel Platini (18)

4 Juventus

1995/1996

The 1995/1996 season saw Juventus produce arguably their greatest-ever team. In this season, the Italian giants secured their second-ever Champions League trophy in a thrilling 1-1 draw which they eventually won 4-2 in a penalty shootout, scoring all four of their penalties.

As well as European success in the Champions League, this Juventus side also managed to win the Supercoppa Italiana and the silverware success was down to the phenomenal talent they had as well as being led and guided by one of the greatest minds in Italian football history, Marcello Lippi, who also led the Italian national team to World Cup glory in 2006.

Just to name some of the talent which Juventus had at their disposal this season, the Italian giants had attacking options such as Alessandro Del Piero, Gianluca Vialli and Fabrizio Ravanelli, as well as having elite midfielders such as Didier Deschamps and Antonio Conte who helped lead and guide the young and talented squad to their success.

Season Details Honours UEFA Champions League, Supercoppa Italiana Manager Marcello Lippi Top Goalscorer Fabrizio Ravanelli (18)

3 Inter Milan

2009/2010

Led by one of the greatest managers ever, Jose Mourinho, Inter Milan’s side from the 2009/2010 season is one of the best and most dominant sides in not just Italian football history, but European football history.

Mourinho led Inter to a historic treble, an achievement which was the first in Italian football history and is still yet to be replicated over a decade later. Despite Mourinho producing tactical masterclasses regularly in the Champions League, Inter’s treble glory was achieved by the litany of world-class and legendary attacking talent they had at their disposal such as Diego Milito, Samuel Eto’o and Wesley Sneijder, who still to this day are some of the best and most dynamic players to have graced the Champions League. The entertainment which this team provided holds it in such high regard as in this season, Inter were probably the most entertaining side to watch in world football.

Season Details Honours Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Coppa Italia Manager Jose Mourinho Top Goalscorer Diego Milito (30)

2 AC Milan

2006/2007

Despite ending the season with just one trophy which compared to other teams on this list may seem poor, Carlo Ancelotti’s AC Milan side in the 2006/2007 season is definitely up there in the conversation of the greatest Italian teams ever. As mentioned, Milan only secured themselves one trophy this season but the fact they won the Champions League softens the blow of the lack of domestic success which this season brought.

Despite having the Italian mastermind Ancelotti in charge, this AC Milan side is mainly known for one thing and that is the ridiculous amount of world-class talent they had. Milan had elite operators all over the pitch, whether it was Filippo Inzaghi and Kaka doing the business up top, Andrea Pirlo, Clarence Seedorf and Gennaro Gattuso controlling midfield or Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta being a brick wall at the back, this side did not have a single weakness.

This team was known for its superb organisation with an excellent midfield and defence, and it was this togetherness which allowed the likes of Inzaghi, and in particular, Kaka, to express themselves in front of goal and produce some of the best attacking play we have ever seen.

Season Details Honours UEFA Champions League Manager Carlo Ancelotti Top Goalscorer Kaka (18)

1 AC Milan

1989/1990

Taking the number one spot on the list of best club teams in Italian football history is Arrigo Sacchi’s AC Milan side from the 1989/1990 season. If you thought the talent which Milan had at their disposal in the 2006/2007 season was ridiculous, the squad that they had just over 15 years prior was just as good, if not better than that. In this season, Milan won their fourth-ever European Cup, defeating a good Benfica side 1-0 in a closely contested final, and also managed decent domestic runs, finishing second in the league and second in their cup competition.

As mentioned above, the elite talent which Milan had this season was just ridiculous and not many other teams in Europe even came close to having the level of talent which the Italian giants had. The team was filled with superstars such as Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit, Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi and Frank Rijkaard and these men all played huge parts in Milan’s European success.

When you have such talent available, it can sometimes be difficult for managers and coaches to manage the egos and keep players in check but this is something which Sacchi managed to do brilliantly and in doing so managed to produce one of the best sides in football history, one which will be remembered for many years to come.

Season Details Honours European Cup, European Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup Manager Arrigo Sacchi Top Goalscorer Marco van Basten (25)

