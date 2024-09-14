Key Takeaways NFL success doesn't always reflect college talent, as showcased by many Heisman Trophy winners.

Tim Tebow was a force for the Florida Gators, but his passing woes posed a major problem once he reached the NFL.

Two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin was simply too small to be an every-down running back in the pros.

Stars are made on Saturdays in the fall, but legends are made on Sundays.

The distinction between a great college football player and an excellent professional is an important one that separates the good players from the greats. There is definitely a correlation between high-level performance in college and the NFL , but the association isn’t as strong as one might think.

Scouting is just as much a game of projection as it is real-time analysis. Some players max out in their early 20s, leaving little room for growth in the following years, while others continue to evolve and improve years into their professional careers.

This list focuses on the former and serves as a reminder that college performance isn’t always indicative of how a player will fare in the NFL.

1 Tim Tebow

Tebow’s passing woes posed a major challenge

There’s no telling the type of money Tim Tebow would’ve made had he played college football in the NIL era.

He won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and led the Florida Gators to a second national championship in three years in the 2008 season. Not only was Tebow a great player who finished in the top five of the Heisman voting three times and accounted for a total of 145 touchdowns (88 passing, 57 rushing) in his collegiate career, but he was a charismatic and passionate leader who emboldened his teammates.

Tebow was selected 25th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and immediately became a fan favorite. He went 7-4 in the regular season as a starter in 2011, but the problem was that Tebow’s game lacked substance. By NFL standards, he was an inept passer and lacked the athleticism to run with the same proficiency he did in college.

Denver’s front office saw through the mirage as well as anyone and signed Peyton Manning in 2012. Tebow was traded to the New York Jets , for whom he played just one season, and didn't make it past the final roster cuts for the New England Patriots in 2013.

As easy as it was to root for Tebow, he simply wasn’t cut out to be an NFL quarterback. His 2011 run, which culminated in a postseason victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers , was nothing short of an aberration.

2 Archie Griffin

Griffin was too small to be an every-down running back

The only person to win the Heisman Trophy twice was mostly unsuccessful in the NFL.

Ohio State superstar Archie Griffin was drafted 24th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1976 and spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the franchise. Despite rushing for more than 1,350 yards three times with the Buckeyes, he never rushed for over 700 yards in an NFL season and was nothing more than a middle-of-the-road tailback.

While Griffin proved to be a good pass-catcher, this was nowhere near enough to elevate him to superstar status. He finished his career with 2,808 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Griffin had one of the longest pro careers of anyone on this list, but he failed to make his mark in the NFL.

3 Brian Bosworth

Bosworth flamed out after only a couple of years

Brian Bosworth, who was a two-time unanimous All-American and a two-time Butkus Award winner, was a fearsome linebacker and tackling machine at Oklahoma.

In addition to his show-stopping play, Bosworth’s bad-boy image earned him national attention for better or worse. After being dismissed from Oklahoma, Bosworth was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 1987 Supplemental Draft.

Many expected Bosworth to dominate the game like he did as a Sooner, but his body began to break down. Bosworth’s violent play and reckless lifestyle did a number on his body, and after three pedestrian professional seasons, he retired from football.

4 Ron Dayne

Dayne was an inefficient NFL runner

1999 Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne left Wisconsin with a whopping 6,397 rushing yards and was projected to be a Pro Bowl-caliber back at the next level.

Things never materialized, though, as Dayne spent most of his career as a backup and never eclipsed 800 rushing yards in a single season.

The main reason for Dayne’s low usage was that he didn’t do much with the touches he received. Despite having fewer carries and presumably fresher legs as a result, Dayne averaged 3.5 yards per carry with the New York Giants , who took him 11th overall in 2000, and held a career average of 3.8.

Dayne was also a subpar pass catcher, which became a legitimate liability when he was unable to add value as a runner.

5 Johnny Manziel

Manziel’s lack of discipline caught up to him

Johnny Manziel took the college football world by storm in 2012, becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy. The Texas A&M signal-caller dazzled fans with his athleticism and improvisational ability.

But he also turned heads with his showboating and partying. Manziel was so talented that he could get away with bending the rules and slacking in practice in college, but the NFL was a completely different ballgame.

The Cleveland Browns selected Manziel 24th overall in the 2014 Draft and started him twice as a rookie. Manziel started six more games in his second season, but the magic wasn’t there. Along with his partying habits, Manziel was undersized and couldn’t pull off the jaw-dropping plays he did in college.

He could’ve been a solid backup, but because of his ego and lack of commitment, the Browns severed ties with him altogether. Manziel has been out of the NFL since 2015 and last played in a semi-pro league in 2022.

6 Trent Richardson

Richardson wasn’t skilled enough to thrive outside of Tuscaloosa

Coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,679 yards and 21 touchdowns at Alabama, Trent Richardson was the consensus top running back in the 2012 draft and was taken third overall by the Browns.

Despite high expectations, Richardson was an ineffective runner in the pros. Outside the Alabama ecosystem that featured an elite offensive line and a great coaching staff, Richardson was an indecisive runner who was plagued by his porous field vision.

He played just three seasons in the NFL and averaged 3.3 yards per carry on 614 attempts. Richardson illustrates the importance of identifying individual traits rather than stats. His numbers at Alabama were excellent, but he was more a byproduct of the system than a great individual talent.

7 Matt Leinart

Leinart never reclaimed his starting spot

Reggie Bush might’ve been the face of the mid-2000s USC Trojans, but quarterback Matt Leinart was the heart and soul.

Leinart was poised, pompous, and a proven winner. He won two national championships with the Trojans and won the Heisman in 2004. He wasn’t as physically talented as his predecessor, Carson Palmer, but the two-time All-American was tough and a strong leader.

Following his decorated run at USC, he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals 10th overall in the 2006 draft. Leinart started 16 games in his first two seasons but suffered two season-ending injuries on sacks and was eventually supplanted by Kurt Warner.

Leinart’s middling arm talent and limited availability made him an undesirable target for NFL teams. He bounced around as a backup for several years before retiring in 2013.

8 Vince Young

Young wasn’t as productive as his resume might suggest

After toppling the mighty USC Trojan empire in one of the greatest national championship games ever to conclude the 2005 college football season, Texas Longhorns star quarterback Vince Young was a folk hero to college football fans. He had improved his passing each season and was a gifted athlete and runner.

Young went third overall in the 2006 Draft to the Tennessee Titans and looked to be a franchise quarterback after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, Young never surpassed 2,600 passing yards in a season and threw more career interceptions than touchdowns.

While he did make two Pro Bowls, although the second selection was as an alternate, his NFL career was far from a success.

9 Lawrence Phillips

Phillips couldn’t stay out of trouble

Lawrence Phillips was a gifted but controversial runner at Nebraska.

He was the subject of multiple investigations, including the assault of an ex-girlfriend. Even with these blatant red flags, teams found Phillips to be too talented to pass on. After rushing for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the Huskers' win over Florida in the national title game, he was selected sixth overall by the Los Angeles Rams in 1996.

The Rams were so confident in Phillips that they traded away Jerome Bettis, who had been the team’s primary runner. This honeymoon was short-lived, as Phillips was released in 1997 due to inconsistent play and off-field outbursts. Phillips had brief stints with the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers before joining the CFL.

Throughout it all, Phillips was incredibly problematic and was plagued by legal troubles and clashes with coaches. He continued to face criminal charges up until his death in 2016.

10 Steve Emtman

Emtman was hampered by injuries

A two-time All-American at Washington, Steve Emtman with the No. 1 overall pick in 1992, making him the face of the Indianapolis Colts .

Emtman was a fearsome defensive lineman in college and seemed to have the requisite size and athleticism to produce in the NFL. There were flashes early on, most notably a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown during his rookie year, but the injuries began to pile up.

Emtman played in nine games as a rookie, five in 1993, and four in 1994. He played for the Dolphins and Washington Commanders before retiring after 1997. He was only 27 years old when he hung up his cleats, but his body had accumulated so much damage that he might as well have been 40.

College football fans will remember Emtman for his brilliance while with the Huskies, but he had the talent to be a memorable NFL player had his health permitted.

