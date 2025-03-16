Summary The Netherlands, Portugal, and Belgium have come close, but have never won the World Cup.

Portugal have had legendary players like Eusebio, Luis Figo, and Cristiano Ronaldo, but they haven't won a World Cup.

Belgium had high hopes for a golden generation but failed to win the World Cup with their top players like Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.

The World Cup is the most watched sporting event - taking place every four years. Argentina were victorious last time out in Qatar, beating France on penalties to secure Lionel Messi's first World Cup title. This was the third team Argentina have won the competition, meaning they are still behind Brazil and Italy, who have five and four wins, respectively.

Overall, eight national teams have won the World Cup. This includes England and Spain, who won the tournament in 1966 and 2010, respectively. Given that the most watched sporting event takes place every four years and there have only been 22 editions of the competition, there are many established nations who have never lifted the trophy. Here is a closer look at the national teams who have not tasted World Cup success yet.

Ranking factors

Star players: Memorable players who have had an impact internationally, but also domestically.

10 Best Countries to Never Win a World Cup (Ranked) Rank Nation Best World Cup Performance(s) Year(s) 1. Netherlands Runners-Up 1974, 1978 and 2010 2. Portugal 3rd 1966 3. Belgium 3rd 2018 4. Hungary Runners-Up 1938 and 1954 5. Mexico Quarter-Final 1970 and 1986 6. Croatia Runners-Up 2018 7. Sweden Runners-Up 1958 8. Colombia Quarter-Final 2014 9. USA 3rd 1930 10. South Korea 4th 2002

10 South Korea

South Korea finished fourth at the 2002 World Cup, which saw them co-host with Japan. It remains the best performance by an Asian team in the tournament's history. On their way to the semi-finals, they beat Portugal, Italy and Spain before eventually losing to Germany.

Since their impressive 2002 campaign, South Korea have qualified for the World Cup four times in a row. Two of these tournaments have seen them reach the round of 16, including 2018 and 2022, which saw them knock out Germany and Uruguay, respectively. With a population of over 50 million and the production of star players such as Son Heung-min, South Korea are one of the best countries to never win the World Cup.

9 USA

The USA will be looking to improve on their best-ever World Cup finish, which was third, when they host the tournament alongside Mexico and Canada next summer. Football, or soccer as Americans call it, has grown exponentially in recent years and will continue to do so when the world's best players play for the biggest prize in the sport when they travel to North America next year.

Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami has also helped football grow, but performances on the pitch have been underwhelming in recent editions of the World Cup. In fact, in 2018 they didn't even qualify for the tournament. With former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino at the helm next summer, they will be hoping to reach the later stages of the competition.

8 Colombia

Qualifying for the World Cup via the South American route is notoriously difficult. There are 10 nations fighting for the six automatic spots at the 2026 World Cup, including Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay. It looks like Colombia will qualify for the tournament next summer, and they will undoubtedly be one of the dark horses. They lost the 2024 Copa America final to Argentina in July - a game that ended their 28-match unbeaten run.

Their best performance at a World Cup was in 2014 when they reached the quarter-finals. With an abundance of talent in their current squad, including Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez, they will be hoping to improve on this in North America next year.

7 Sweden

Sweden have had a number of close calls in the World Cup, coming closest to winning the competition in 1958 when they lost the final to Brazil on home soil. They have also finished third twice, in 1950 and 1994, respectively, along with a fourth-place finish in 1938.

In recent years, though, they have flattered to deceive, despite having one of the country's most talented players ever at their disposal, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. They reached the quarter-finals in 2018, losing to Gareth Southgate's England, but failed to qualify for the Qatar edition of the tournament four years later. Sweden will be keen not to repeat this and qualify for the upcoming World Cup next year.

6 Croatia

Croatia have come agonisingly close to World Cup glory in the last two editions of the competition. They finished second in 2018, losing 4-2 in the final to France. Their campaign was led by the ever-reliable Luka Modric, who went on to win the Ballon d'Or in the same year. Croatia have become renowned for their experienced, quality midfield in recent years, with Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Rakitic and Marcelo Brozovic also playing important roles in the country's success.

At Qatar in 2022, the country with a population of just under 4 million, lost in the semi-final to the eventual winners Argentina. With Modric now 39-years-old and the rest of the squad who have reached consecutive semi-finals ageing, there are concerns that Croatia missed their chance to win their first World Cup. They have a lot of young talent coming through, though, including Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol, so all hope is not lost.

5 Mexico

As already mentioned, Mexico will be the co-hosts of the World Cup next year, alongside the USA and Canada. El Tri picked up a habit of losing in the round of 16 from 1994 to 2018, losing in the first knockout round of seven tournaments in a row. This run came to an end in Qatar, though, as they were knocked out in the group stage.

Mexico's best performances at the World Cup came in 1970 and 1986, when they lost in the quarter-finals on both occasions. Notably, both of these tournaments were held in Mexico, so they will be hoping to improve on that record next year.

4 Hungary

Hungary have not qualified for the World Cup since 1986. They will be hoping to end that run and qualify for the tournament next summer, with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai set to play an important role.

Hungary have come very close to lifting the trophy before, though, losing two finals in 1938 and 1954. The first of these saw them lose 4-2 to Italy in Paris before losing 3-2 to West Germany in 1954. Hungary were the big favourites going into the 1954 final in Bern, with the likes of Ferenc Puskas and Sando Kocsis dominating the tournament. In fact, 'The Golden Team' only suffered one defeat between 1950 and 1956, which was the final against West Germany. Two years before, they won the Olympic Games in 1952.

3 Belgium

Belgium are another nation who failed to win the World Cup with their golden generation. Between 2014 and 2022, the country had the likes of Eden Hazard, Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois among others at their disposal. The closest they came to World Cup glory was in 2018 when they lost to France in the semi-finals. Roberto Martinez's side beat England in the third-place play-off, ensuring it was Belgium's best-ever performance in the competition.

When Belgium were knocked out of the group stages of the 2022 World Cup, many people speculated that the country's golden generation was over. Perhaps, with less expectation, the next group of players will be able to improve on the third-place finish in 2018.

2 Portugal

Portugal have had some of the best players in football history put on the red, green and gold in the past. This includes Eusebio, Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo. The former was part of the squad that finished third in 1966 - the country's best performance in the World Cup. After beating North Korea in the quarter-finals, they lost to England at Wembley Stadium, with Eusebio scoring a consolation goal in a 2-1 defeat.

Since then, Portugal have finished fourth in 2006 and reached the quarter-finals in 2022. Despite their lack of World Cup success, Ronaldo led the country to their major tournament victory in 2016, when they won the European Championship in France.

1 Netherlands

The Netherlands are one of the most well-respected football nations, especially given the influence of Johan Cruyff on the modern game. Cruyff came close to winning the World Cup in 1974, losing the final to West Germany. Four years later, the Dutch reached the final again - this time losing 3-1 to Argentina after extra-time in Buenos Aires.

Their most recent final came in 2010 when the Netherlands lost to Spain in a controversial match that saw 14 yellow cards handed out by Howard Webb. Andres Iniesta scored the only goal of the game, slotting the ball home in the 116th minute. Oranje have tasted major tournament success, though, winning the European Championship in 1988.