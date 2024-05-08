Highlights Croatia's football empire has risen steadily over the past few decades and they continue to be a formidable force.

Croatia's relatively short history in football is an intriguing one. Although the 1991 Croatian Independence referendum officially declared the birth of the Balkan nation - ordering sovereignty from Slobodan Milosevic's brutalist Yugoslavia regime - Hrvatska's football empire was built long before the republic's fractured epilogue.

The 1987 Youth Championships proved to be the cockcrow of Croatia’s future fortunes. During the tournament, which the republic made up of Croats, Macedonians, and Montenegrins, among other nations, won, it was the uniquely-Croatian flair that prevailed above all. Yugoslavia boss Ivan Osim's doctrine laid within the idea that the palpitations of Yugoslavia’s beating heart relied principally on the flair of the Croats, and thus the tournament acted as the gateway to the nation's infinite slipstream of milk and honey - and in 2024, there's no sign that Croatia's mill of talent is rotating any slower as they continue to be a force to be reckoned with.

Since 1994, in just less than 30 years since waking from their fountainhead, the Kockasti have qualified for every major tournament except for Euro 2000 and the 2010 World Cup. On the world stage, Croatia has finished second once (2018) and third on two occasions (1998, 2022), securing three World Cup medals - in turn, making it a challenge to determine who their finest footballers are.

With that said, here are the 10 greatest players to play for Croatia.

Ranking factors

International achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Individual awards

Legacy within football

10 Stipe Pletikosa

Career Span: 1996 - 2006

One of the standout stars in Croatia's 2006 World Cup and Euro 2008 campaigns, Stipe Pletikosa, better known by Hajduk Split fans as "Hobotnica" (Octopus), is one of only two goalkeepers, alongside Zoran Simovic, to win the Croatian Player of the Year award.

Being omnipresent between the sticks for Croatia across five international tournaments, Pletikosa has long been regarded as his nation's greatest shot-stopper. His reflexes and coordination were hailed during his playing days, which saw his mountain-like 1.93m frame become a dominating feature for Hajduk, Shakhtar Donetsk, Spartak Moscow, and FC Rostov.

Stipe Pletikosa's International Career Croatia Caps 115 Croatia Goals 0 Croatia Clean Sheets 55

9 Ivan Rakitic

Career Span: 2004 - Present

The very fact Ivan Rakitic finds himself this low in the rankings shows the sheer number of superstars Croatia has produced over the years. A relentless midfield machine that powered some of the best Croatian and Barcelona teams of all time, Rakitic was often misunderstood by the average football supporter.

His pinpoint passes, tireless work ethic, and dedication to the cause of his team meant the Swiss-born midfielder enjoyed a glittering career away from the limelight that his teammates bathed in. During his club career, set mostly in Spain, Rakitic lifted the Champions League with Barcelona and added two Europa League winners' medals to his collection with Sevilla.

The midfielder's international highlight came when paired in midfield with Luka Modric at the 2018 World Cup. He scored the winning penalty in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals before Hrvatska missed out on glory via a 4-2 defeat to France.

Ivan Rakitic's International Career Croatia Caps 106 Croatia Goals 15 Croatia Assists 16

8 Darijo Srna

Career Span: 1999 - 2019

Across a career that spanned 20 extraordinary years - and where his on-field persona matched a larger-than-life off-field guise - Darijo Srna defined dedication, dependability, and durability. Playing most of his career in the Donbas region of Ukraine, for Shakhtar Donetsk, the right-back emerged as one of few talents to court the attention of Europe's elite clubs while playing in a league that wasn't even considered in the top 10.

In the 2010/11 campaign, Srna played a starring role in Shakhtar's finest hour when he scored once and provided five assists in nine appearances during their best-ever Champions League adventure, which saw them reach the quarter-finals before bowing out to eventual winners Barcelona.

For his country, he retired with a record 134 caps (since beaten by Luka Modric), scoring 22 goals, and captaining them in three tournaments. At club level, he made an incredible 536 appearances, also a Donetsk record. As for his unique dedication to the greater good far from the football field, as Ukraine continued to endure the ongoing war which began in 2014, he purchased 20 tonnes of tangerines from Metkovic, where he grew up in Croatia, before donating them to over 20,000 primary school children in Ukraine.

Darijo Srna's International Career Croatia Caps 134 Croatia Goals 22 Croatia Assists 30

7 Mario Mandzukic

Career Span: 2004 - 2021

Now assistant coach of the Croatian National Team, Mario Mandzukic's influence on his nation's football history continues to shine. During his playing career, the former Dinamo Zagreb, Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich, and Atletico Madrid forward was renowned for his aggression, defensive contributions, and aerial prowess.

In total, he scored 166 goals in 426 club appearances, and 33 goals in 86 international caps, including being one of only five players to ever score in a Champions League final and World Cup final - alongside Ferenc Puskas, Zoltan Czibor, Gerd Muller, and Zinedine Zidane. Neither strike helped his side to triumph, but his 109th-minute goal against England to send Croatia to their only World Cup final in 2018 will live long in his country's memory. He also won the Croatia Player of the Year award two years on the trot, in 2012 and 2013.

Mario Mandzukic's International Career Croatia Caps 89 Croatia Goals 33 Croatia Assists 11

6 Ivan Perisic

Career Span: 2007 - Present

From one shining light from the 2018 World Cup to another, Ivan Perisic, whether from left-back, left wing-back, or left-wing, has been one of the continent's most inventive players for over a decade now. Instrumental to Croatia's second golden generation, the Split-born veteran is the player with the most goal contributions at major tournaments with 18 involvements - also tallying a remarkable 63 in all.

Still plying his trade, nowadays for boyhood club Hajduk Split (on loan from Tottenham), Perisic is yet to retire from international football and is Croatia's third most capped player, behind Darijo Srna and Luka Modric. He made his national team debut in 2011, and represented his nation at Euro 2012, 2016 and 2020, as well as the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cup, reaching the final of the 2018 tournament and winning a bronze medal at the 2022 World Cup.

Ivan Perisic's International Career Croatia Caps 129 Croatia Goals 33 Croatia Assists 30

5 Robert Prosinecki

Career Span: 1986 - 2005

Robert Prosinecki was one of very few footballers emerging from Eastern Europe in the 90s who didn't appear to feel the effects of political rubble. While many of his teammates for club and country faded into nonexistence upon Yugoslavia's tempestuous downfall, the pure midfielder continued to reach new summits upon the collapse.

In that foreshadowing 1987 Youth Championships mentioned in the introduction, Prosinecki won the Golden Ball award as the tournament's best player, which was shortly followed by an incredible four-year stint with Red Star Belgrade - a club he won three league titles with, alongside the forgotten 1991 European Cup.

On the international stage, Prosinecki played for Yugoslavia at the 1990 World Cup, and for Croatia at Euro 1996 and the 1998 and 2002 World Cups. It was at the 1998 World Cup that Prosinecki and the Croatian squad managed a historic third-place finish, with Prosinecki scoring two goals throughout the tournament, including one in Croatia's 2–1 victory over the Netherlands in the bronze-medal match; as a result, he is the only player in history to have scored World Cup finals goals for two different national teams.

Robert Prosinecki's International Career Croatia Caps 49 Croatia Goals 10 Croatia Assists 2

4 Dario Simic

Career Span: 1992 - 2010

Such is the attacking prowess and dignified flair on show in Croatia's short footballing history, most of their greatest players reside in midfield and attack. However, they wouldn't be as successful on the world stage if it weren't for the defenders plugging the holes at the back.

In particular, Dario Simic, who was the first Croatian to reach over 100 appearances for his nation, shone brightly, particularly in the 1998 World Cup. He was so solid during Croatia's passage to the semi-finals of that tournament that Inter Milan snapped him up before anyone could say "arrivederci Zagreb". From there, he would continue to gleam as Croatia's best-ever defender through a 12-and-a-half-year international career.

Dario Simic's International Career Croatia Caps 101 Croatia Goals 4 Croatia Assists 1

3 Zvonimir Boban

Career Span: 1985 - 2001

Nicknamed Zorro, Zvonimir Boban was a talented and creative, yet tenacious and hard-working, player, known for his use of feints to beat opponents. But while he is fondly memorialised for being the captain of Croatia's cult team that reached the semi-finals in the fledgling nation's first-ever World Cup in 1998, perhaps his most famous kick came without a ball on the receiving end.

Boban’s infamous moment in the chaos of a clash between Red Star Belgrade and Dinamo Zagreb - when he took objection to the police force used against a Dinamo fan by launching a boot into a policeman's chest to render an iconic image of pro-Croatian independence - has since been called ‘the kick that started a war’ and while that label is certainly hyperbolic, it is an indication of how his intervention has since become definitive of one of Croatia’s great talents.

Signing for Fabio Capello's AC Milan in 1991 proved fruitful for the attacking midfielder, who went on to win four Scudetto titles and three Superoppa Italianas. Boban and Dejan Savicevic provided one of the great Rossoneri sides of the nineties with Balkan brilliance, as the duo helped Milan pull off arguably the greatest performance in a European final as Capello celebrated their coronation as champions of the continent with a swashbuckling 4-0 victory over Johan Cruyff's Barcelona 'Dream Team" in Athens.

Zvonimir Boban's International Career Croatia Caps 51 Croatia Goals 12 Croatia Assists 2

2 Davor Suker

Career Span: 1984 - 2003

Scoring six goals in seven matches in the 1998 France World Cup was Davor Suker's crowning moment as a Croatian figurehead. The tally was enough to win the Golden Boot that summer, and as a result of filling his boots with goals, medals, trophies, and whatever else you'd find in a successful Real Madrid marksman's pockets, the now-Croatian football administrator went on to become his nation's all-time top goalscorer with 45 goals in 69 caps.

In the same year, Suker also won the Silver Ball as the second-best player of the tournament behind Ronaldo, finished third in the FIFA World Player of the Year award and second in the Ballon d'Or ceremony. He is also the only Croatian on the FIFA 100 list created by Pele. At club level, Suker won the 1998 Champions League, thus polishing off one of the best individual seasons of all time.

But whilst Suker will be best remembered for his lethal left foot, his influence on Croatian football survived his retirement in 2003 as he worked in the background to forge Hrvatska's next golden generation with the foundation of his own school of football entitled the Davor Suker Soccer Academy, with training camps located in Zagreb and several other Croatian cities.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Until Euro 2020, Davor Suker held the record for most goals in a Euros qualifying and finals campaign. His 15 goals in Euro 96 was later bettered by Cristiano Ronaldo, who notched 16.

Davor Suker's International Career Croatia Caps 69 Croatia Goals 45 Croatia Assists N/A

1 Luka Modric

Career Span: 2003 - Present

There was only ever one clear winner. As also one of Real Madrid's finest-ever players, Luka Modric's accolades eclipse those of his compatriots. Not only has he won the Croatian Player of the Year award a record 12 times, but he also played an important role in five Champions League titles, four Super Cup titles, three La Liga titles, and five Club World Cups.

A tempo-setter for some of the greatest sides in football history, Modric would need an entire extra house to store all his achievements. In 2018, after he puppet mastered Croatia's assault on the world stage to reach the World Cup final, he won the Ballon d'Or, becoming the first player since 2007 to win the coveted award besides the duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

His rare quality of absorbing pressure, attracting as many players towards him as physically possible, and then still finding the wriggle room to carve the defence open with a splitting pass from within his own half has become a hallmark of his. Incredibly, at 38 years old, he doesn't look any closer to falling victim to the game's evolving nature.

Luka Modric's International Career Croatia Caps 174 Croatia Goals 24 Croatia Assists 29

All stats via Transfermarkt (as of 03/05/24).