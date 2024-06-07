Highlights Crystal Palace fans may want more youth representation in the first team to tap into London's talent pool.

After enduring a frustratingly stale start to the 23/24 Premier League season under Roy Hodgson, many Crystal Palace fans questioned aspects of their generally successful co-owner, Steve Parish's approach to running the South London club.

One of the biggest frustrations reported by Crystal Palace supporters was, that despite having elite-level training facilities, a transfer policy that targets London-born prospects, and a strong Category One awarded academy status, there has been little academy representation in the club's first team in recent seasons.

Palace are well-situated in South London, a densely populated area in the English capital that, according to Transfermarkt, produces a higher combined total player value than any other city in the world. So, naturally, many supporters want to see their club make better use of the hotbed of footballing talent available to them on their doorstep.

The Eagles appointed Oliver Glasner as manager in mid-February and suddenly the feeling in South London is very positive, as if the club can make the most of all this potential around them with the Austrian tactician calling the shots.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Crystal Palace have finished between 10th and 15th in the Premier League every season since their promotion from the Championship in 2013.

Crystal Palace, who with the January addition of Adam Wharton – who has hit the ground running – and the return to fitness of star man Michael Olise look a more youthful side, have achieved an impressive 53.85% win percentage under Glasner, including victories over Liverpool, Manchester United, and Aston Villa.

So, with the Eagles looking to build on their strong end to the 23/24 season, and still aiming to redefine their identity to place greater importance of youth representation in the first team, which academy prospects could join Glasner's team for their upcoming pre-season tour in the United States?

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The winger has already made six Premier League appearances

Crystal Palace, whether through their academy or the acquisition of local talent from other clubs, are serial producers of talented wingers and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has the talent to join a list of illustrious names that have come before him, including Wilfred Zaha, Michael Olise, and Eberechi Eze.

Rak-Sakyi is arguably the most exciting emerging academy player at the club right now. The 21-year-old spent the 22/23 season on loan at local rivals Charlton Athletic, where he provided 25 goal contributions in 49 games, winning the club's Player of the Year award in the process.

Upon returning to Selhurst Park at the beginning of the 23/24 season, Rak-Sakyi received minutes in six of Crystal Palace's first nine Premier League matches, before a hamstring injury ruled the talented winger out for the remainder of the season. Back to full fitness now, he will get his first opportunity to impress new boss, Oliver Glasner, during this summer's pre-season tour.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's career stats Appearances 57 Goals 15 Assists 10

Malcolm Ebiowei

The youngster has already made 36 professional appearances

Another Crystal Palace youngster who's already enjoyed time with the first team is the exciting winger, Malcolm Ebiowei. The Palace Way's analysis on the England youth international suggested his "technique on the ball is very advanced and his ability to beat his opponent in one-on-one situations is excellent."

Still only 20, Ebiowei was signed from Derby County, where a run of 7 goals in 7 Premier League Two matches prompted then manager Wayne Rooney to call the youngster up to the first team. Ebiowei would make 16 Championship appearances for Derby County before making the move to Selhurst Park.

Having featured in three Premier League matches, Ebiowei has enjoyed solid loan spells at Hull City in the Championship and RWD Molenbeek in the Belgian Juplier Pro League, contributing further to solidifying the youngsters' pedigree in the game. If Ebiowei can enjoy a good pre-season, there's a chance Glasner may be tempted to involve the former Derby man in his first-team plans for 2024/25.

Malcolm Ebiowei's career stats Appearances 38 Goals 1 Assists 3

Tayo Adaramola

One to watch during 2024/25

The Dublin-born Republic of Ireland U21 also spent the second half of last season on loan at RWD Molenbeek. The pacey left-back enjoyed his first spell of regular senior football, making 14 appearances for the Belgian club.

Adaramola will be looking to quickly build on the steady start he made to senior football in Belgium, by impressing Crystal Palace's new boss, Glasner, who won't have had a chance to cast his eye over the youngster yet, during this summer's upcoming pre-season camp.

Palace's regular starting left-back Tyrik Mitchell impressed during the 23/24 season and may prevent Adaramola's immediate pathway into the team, but there's no reason to believe the Irish full-back can't be in and around Glasner's first-team over the next few years.

Adaramola's loan spell at RWD Molenbeek Appearances 15 Goals 0 Assists 0

David Ozoh

The midfielder has strong physicality beyond his age

Young midfielders rarely break into elite senior teams during their teenage years, unless they possess a level of strength and stamina beyond what is normally associated with first and second-year pros.

However, David Ozoh, one of Crystal Palace's most exciting prospects, has already made 10 Premier League appearances for the south London club, displaying glimpses of maturity, composure, and physicality. The 19-year-old, who also appeared twice in the FA Cup last season, is reportedly now attracting loan interest from south London rivals, Millwall.

It remains to be seen whether Ozoh and Crystal Palace believe a loan move to the Championship would be more beneficial for the young midfielder's development than staying in and around the first team for another season.

David Ozoh's Premier League stats Appearances 10 Goals 0 Assists 0

Ademola Ola-Adebomi

Centre-forward will be looking to put himself in the shop window

Crystal Palace centre-forward, Ademola Ola-Adebomi, stands at 6ft 5in tall and has a great goal-scoring record at youth level. The striker's impressive seven goals in 10 Premier League 2 games at the start of the 23/24 season earned Ola-Adebomi a loan move to Burton Albion for the second half of the season.

However, his first minutes in professional football proved more challenging. The forward would play 14 times for a struggling Burton Albion side, scoring on just a single occasion. Ole-Adebomi's strength and physicality have the potential to offer Glasner something different, but the Austrian manager will have to watch the youngster in pre-season to assess why goals evaded the striker during his only professional minutes to date.

Ademola Ola-Adebomi's goal record Appearances Goals 23/24 (League One) 14 1 23/24 (Premier League 2) 10 7 22/23 (Premier League 2) 17 8

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 07/06/24).