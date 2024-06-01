Highlights The center position in the NFL does far more than what meets the eye, adding value as blockers as well as pre-snap communicators.

Frank Ragnow is a savvy veteran and was pivotal to the Detroit Lions' run game success in 2023.

Creed Humphrey's blocking makes him an elite center despite recent issues snapping the football.

The retirement of Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce has presented an opportunity to the rest of the centers in the NFL.

The oft-overlooked position needs a new player to carry the torch as the best in the league, and there are a handful of worthy candidates. Centers aren’t just literally in the middle of the offensive line but act as vocal leaders, calling for changes in protection and relaying any valuable information to the rest of his line as well as the quarterback.

The center position’s impact may be more subtle and inconspicuous, but that doesn’t make them any less important. Taking strength, athleticism, and pre-snap processing into account, here are the top 10 centers in the NFL today.

1 Frank Ragnow

Ragnow was a mauler in the Lions' run game

Frank Ragnow played a massive role in the Detroit Lions' success running the ball last season, helping David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combine for 1,960 yards on the ground.

His ability to win one-on-one and deliver timely and powerful combo blocks made him a reliable and effective player. Ragnow could clean up some of his pass-blocking reps, but pure pass protection isn’t as crucial for centers since they almost always have guard help.

Ragnow’s play and communication will be essential to maintaining Detroit’s high-powered offense.

2 Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum has developed into a complete center

In all honestly, there may not be a Jason Kelce-type center in the NFL today. After all, he was a rare blend of all the traits in an ideal center. That said, Tyler Linderbaum’s frame and athleticism may be the most akin to Kelce of anyone in the league.

Linderbaum has great athleticism for the position, is a great downfield blocker for the Baltimore Ravens, and uses his wrestling background to maximize his leverage and hand fighting.

In 2023, the former Iowa Hawkeye didn’t allow a single sack, and his protection allowed Lamar Jackson to navigate the pocket and find open receivers. After two seasons in the NFL, it’s easy to see why he was such a lauded draft prospect.

3 Creed Humphrey

Humphrey has been a great pass-blocker

From a pure blocking standpoint, Creed Humphrey is one of the best in the business and has been an anchor on the Kansas City Chiefs' stout interior offensive line. Where Humphrey loses some points, though, is his erratic snapping. He regularly misfired on routine snaps, forcing Patrick Mahomes to adjust and disrupting the flow of the play.

The idea of moving Humphrey to guard has become a popular one among fans, but for now, it remains just a thought and nothing more. Even with the mishaps handling the ball, Humphrey’s ability as a blocker earns him this high placement and is a major strength of Kansas City's offensive attack.

4 Drew Dalman

Dalman excelled in the run game

While Arthur Smith was far from a good fit for the Atlanta Falcons, his zone-heavy run scheme was perfect for Atlanta’s interior offensive line.

Drew Dalman posted a 90.0 PFF run-blocking grade, which ranked third among all centers, and his 90.9 grade on zone concepts was the highest of any qualified interior lineman. Dalman and Chris Lindstrom made for one of the strongest guard/tackle punches in football last season and can build off that momentum in 2024 with Kirk Cousins under center.

5 Ryan Kelly

Kelly is one of the Colts' biggest leaders

Given Anthony Richardson’s struggle to stay healthy last season, offensive line play will be paramount to the long-term success of the Indianapolis Colts franchise.

Ryan Kelly is considered one of the league’s top pass-protecting centers and had the lowest pressure rate for the position. The Alabama alum earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection in five years last season and has possibly surpassed Quenton Nelson as the team’s most effective blocker.

6 Connor Williams

The injured Williams remains unsigned

Connor Williams’ 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins, while brief, was filled with promise. The former guard excelled in zone-blocking concepts, which was perfect for Mike McDaniel’s zone-running scheme.

Assuming Williams can return to full strength, he could be a key component of Miami’s offensive line and can continue moving up this list. For now, though, he is a free agent waiting for the right offer and may not return to the Dolphins at all, especially since they signed Aaron Brewer to a three-year contract.

Having torn his ACL in December, Williams, who's still only 27, may be better suited to heal up in 2024 and wait until the 2025 offseason to find a new home.

7 Erik McCoy

McCoy had a career year in 2023

One of the most improved players on the list, Erick McCoy went from a liability in the New Orleans Saints' run game to one of the best run-blocking centers in the league.

The Texas A&M product is at his best when he hits the second level. He has just enough speed to get out in front of the play and the power to deliver punishing blocks to defensive backs. McCoy was rewarded for his efforts last season with the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

8 Andre James

James have proven to be a great find by the Raiders

Andre James may lack a signature skill or trait, but he is an all-around solid center. The 26-year-old has become a consistent performer and has provided the Las Vegas Raiders with adequate blocking from the center position.

For an undrafted free agent, it’s hard to take issue with what James has become in his five years in the NFL.

9 Lloyd Cushenberry

Cushenberry hit free agency at the perfect time

Lloyd Cushenberry had a career season in 2023 with the Denver Broncos and was paid handsomely for his performance in free agency, landing a four-year, $50 million contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Cushenberry has always been a respectable pass blocker, but his biggest strides last season came in the run game. Although his speed and explosiveness can be lacking, the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has the size and strength to push defenders off the line.

10 David Andrews

Andrews has become a staple of New England's offensive line

In David Andrews’ eight years in the NFL, all with the New England Patriots, he’s recorded over 1,000 snaps four times.

The former Georgia Bulldog possesses high-end upper-body strength and regularly displaces defenders in the run game. His pass blocking has become the most vulnerable part of his game, as he can get caught off balance and with wide hand placement more often than he should.

Still, what Andrews brings in experience and run blocking makes him a valuable part of New England’s line and will undoubtedly help Drake Maye develop.

