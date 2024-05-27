Highlights Chris Jones' dominance for the Kansas City Chiefs on passing downs and ability to play from multiple alignments make him the consensus DT1.

Dexter Lawrence has been one of the lone bright spots for the New York Giants in recent years.

The New York Jets' Quinnen Williams has come into his own for Robert Saleh's defensive unit.

Defensive tackles are often the unsung heroes of the trenches and the true anchors of NFL defenses. While interior linemen have traditionally made their marks, eating up double-teams and filling their gaps, the position has seen a surge in on-ball production in recent years.

This has led to elite defensive tackle play getting more recognition and has changed the anatomy of a championship defense. Here's a look at the 10 best defensive tackles in the NFL today.

1 Chris Jones

Jones led the Chiefs defense to another championship last season

Even before Aaron Donald announced his retirement from football, some believed that now-three-time Super Bowl champion Chris Jones had surpassed him.

Jones was the most valuable member of the Kansas City Chiefs roster not named Patrick Mahomes last season and wreaked havoc as a pass rusher, racking up 29 QB hits and 10.5 sacks.

One of his quirks is his willingness to work from different alignments, which makes him harder for offenses to account for in pre-snap protections. Jones is known to take some snaps off on running downs, but he is so impactful getting after the quarterback that he gets a pass.

2 Dexter Lawrence

Lawrence is one of the Giants' defensive cornerstones

Dexter Lawrence followed up his breakout 2022 campaign with another stellar performance in 2023. His sack numbers might’ve taken a dip, dropping from 7.5 to 4.5, but the attention he drew undoubtedly benefited the rest of the New York Giants’ pass rush.

At 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, Lawrence is surprisingly nimble for a player his size and can diagnose run and pass concepts quickly. With all of the questions the Giants face in the coming years, they can take some solace knowing they have their franchise nose tackle.

3 Quinnen Williams

Williams has flourished under Rob Saleh

Quinnen Williams has come into his own in Robert Saleh’s defense with the New York Jets. He's posted 90-plus PFF grades in the last two years and has been awarded with a Pro Bowl selection both times, also earning a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2022.

Adding Haason Reddick to the defensive line may indirectly take away sacks from Williams, who's recorded 17.5 over the last two years. But as long as the Alabama product can continue generating pressure at a high rate, there is little reason to think he won’t be a Pro Bowler for the third year in a row in 2024.

4 Jalen Carter

Carter showed promise as a rookie

After taking a commanding early lead in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race this past season, Jalen Carter saw the award snatched from him in the final weeks by the Houston Texans' Will Anderson Jr.

But that hasn't changed the fact that Carter had one of the most impressive rookie seasons in recent memory. He showed why he was billed as one of the best prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft and gave the Philadelphia Eagles’ pass rush a jolt.

Although he slowed down later in the year, Carter made it clear that he will be a force for years to come. He’s big, athletic, and can defend both the run and pass at a high level. If he can play like he did early in the 2023 season for a full 17 games, there’s no telling what he can accomplish.

5 Christian Wilkins

Wilkins' rising production as a pass rusher has made him a $110 million player

Christian Wilkins has always been known for his prowess against the run. But recently, he's become a more refined pass rusher. In 2023 with the Miami Dolphins, he posted nine sacks, doubling his previous career-high.

Being able to produce against the run and pass made the former Clemson Tigers standout a highly sought-after commodity, earning him a $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilkins should work well alongside Maxx Crosby, and even if his sack numbers from a year ago aren't sustainable, he will still prove to be a quality player.

6 Derrick Brown

Brown is more of a traditional tackle

One’s view of Derrick Brown is determined by how much they value an old-school, run-stuffing defensive tackle. While serviceable against the pass, Brown has never topped three sacks in a season and is more revered for what he does in short-yardage situations for the Carolina Panthers.

For what he is, Brown has to be considered the cream of the crop. He fills his gaps as well as anyone in the league and makes an impressive number of tackles for a 320-pound lineman, recording a career-best 103 this past year.

7 Justin Madubuike

Madubuike is one of the many impact players on Baltimore's defense

The Baltimore Ravens' defense is so stacked it’s hard to keep track of every playmaker. Justin Madubuike didn’t receive the media coverage that some of his peers did, but he was handsomely rewarded for a breakthrough season in 2023.

He earned his first Pro Bowl selection and finished in the top 10 in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, notching him a four-year, $98 million extension. Madubuike’s intensity and motor were a perfect fit for Mike Macdonald’s defense. But now that he's been paid, his 2023 production, which included a career-high 13.0 sacks, is now the expectation.

8 Christian Barmore

Baremore will be a leader in New England's post-Belichick defense

Christian Barmore took a huge step in his third season with the New England Patriots, recording career highs in sacks, pressures, and tackles.

With Bill Belichick now out of the picture, Barmore will look to prove that his production is independent of who his coach is. His violent hands make him a potent pass rusher and he seems to be still expanding his toolbox heading into his age-25 campaign in Foxborough.

9 D.J. Reader

Reader found a new home this offseason

One of the sneakier moves of NFL free agency was the Detroit Lions nabbing D.J. Reader from the Cincinnati Bengals. Reader was a linchpin of the Bengals' defense and used his size and strength to push the pocket, which led to more sacks coming from the outside.

Reader won’t be asked to be a high-sack guy in Detroit, and his ability to impact games without recording sacks and tackles will likely make him one of Dan Campbell’s favorites. The Clemson alum is coming off a late-season quad injury and will be 30 this season, making regression very possible.

However, there is enough surrounding talent that Reader won’t be the center of attention for opposing offenses.

10 DeForest Buckner

Buckner is one of the best pass-rushing tackles of his time

It’s fair to say DeForest Buckner is one of the most underrated defensive tackles of this generation. He’s been consistently one of the best since entering the league in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers and has continued to play at a high level with the Indianapolis Colts.

The three-time Pro Bowler has a knack for getting to the quarterback and is able to work through double-teams to generate pressure as well as anyone not named Chris Jones.

Although he isn’t considered the stoutest run defender, opposing teams clearly respect him on inside runs and almost always have an extra defender on him. Buckner is valuable not only because of his production but also because of the respect he commands from other teams.

