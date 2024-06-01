Highlights Fred Warner exemplifies elite athleticism, versatility, and consistency, which are vital traits for modern inside linebackers.

Football is becoming more of a positionless game. In today's NFL, many players are no longer confined to their designated positions and often take on other responsibilities. As a result, teams have placed greater emphasis on versatility. This can be seen firsthand with off-ball linebackers.

These players often lack a defined role and see their jobs vary from game to game. This on-field flexibility not only requires excellent athleticism but also a complete understanding of the game of football. With a healthy balance of football smarts and physical talent, here are the 10 best inside linebackers in the NFL today.

1 Fred Warner

Warner continues to excel in San Francisco

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers superstar Fred Warner remains the quintessential NFL linebacker. His game is defined by elite athleticism, processing, versatility, and consistency. In a league where teams thrive off multiplicity, having a player who excels in every facet of the game is invaluable.

But Warner is so much more than just a talented player. He's a true leader, both on and off the field, and is one of the most complete defensive players in the league. Already a three-time Pro Bowler and a three-time First-Team All-Pro just six years into his career, Warner is at his physical peak and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

2 Roquan Smith

Smith has taken the next step in Baltimore

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Roquan Smith has only recently begun to receive proper credit for his play, but he’s been among the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL for several years. In four-plus seasons with the Chicago Bears, Smith’s talent was evident. He had sideline-to-sideline range and seemed to give the Chicago defense another dimension.

The problem was the Bears lacked talent around him and didn’t receive much national recognition. With the Baltimore Ravens, who run a better scheme and possess a more talented roster, Smith has finally earned the distinction of an elite linebacker.

His athleticism and aggressive play style have allowed the Ravens to play more two-high safety looks than other teams, making the unit more potent against the pass. With Mike Macdonald now in Seattle, however, Smith will be under more pressure to lead the Ravens defense.

3 Demario Davis

Davis has flourished in his mid-30s

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

There weren’t many linebackers that were more valuable on passing downs during the 2023 season than the New Orleans Saints' Demario Davis. The veteran was stingy in coverage and allowed little separation.

When Davis wasn’t in coverage, he was getting after the quarterback, which he did quite well, recording 11 QB hits and tying a career-high with 6.5 sacks, a figure he'd reached just a season earlier.

Now 35, Davis should be slowing down soon, but he’s fought off Father Time so far and has earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in each of the last four seasons.

4 Matt Milano

Milano is coming off a serious injury



Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a breakthrough 2022 season, during which he recorded 99 tackles and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, Matt Milano was sidelined for much of the 2023 campaign with a broken leg and will return to the Buffalo Bills with a new group of teammates.

Milano has become an integral part of the Bills' defense due in large part to his play in coverage and the occasional ability to rush the passer. Had Milano repeated his 2022 performance, he would be talked about as one of the best linebackers in the game today. But the injury obviously didn't give him that chance, although he had already racked up 30 tackles and two picks in just five games.

2024 will give him an opportunity to restate his claim. Milano's play will be essential to Buffalo's success, as the departures of several veterans this offseason give the defense less stability.

5 C.J. Mosley

Mosley was a coverage savant last season

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have assembled one of the most complete defenses in football, with impact players at all three levels.

C.J. Mosley has been a fairly consistent player, accruing five trips to the Pro Bowl, five Second-Team All-Pro selections, and seven 100-tackle seasons since entering the league out of Alabama in 2014.

Most notably, he was outstanding in coverage last season and was one of the league’s best, according to PFF. Mosley isn’t the superstar that Sauce Gardner or Quinnen Williams is, but his contributions on passing downs are extremely valuable.

6 Lavonte David

David has been a staple of Tampa Bay's defense

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Many consider Devin White to be the star Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, but Lavonte David has always been the better of the two.

Maybe it’s because he doesn’t run a 4.4 40 or because he was a part of so many forgettable Buccaneers teams before Tom Brady arrived. Or maybe it’s simply that fans don’t understand the value of a savvy veteran who consistently makes tackles and plays well in coverage.

David, who's recorded at least 100 tackles in 10 of his 12 seasons in Tampa Bay, does a little bit of everything for the Bucs and has continued to flourish into his 30s.

7 Bobby Wagner

Wagner has overcome his athletic decline

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Wagner’s athletic profile has taken a touch of a hit since his 30th birthday in June 2020. He doesn’t shoot through gaps the way he used to and struggles to chase down ball carriers from behind.

However, Wagner’s instincts and technique allow him to still contribute, especially against the run. Even if he can’t insert himself into plays the way he used to, Wagner, who signed a one-year deal to play the 2024 campaign with the Washington Commanders, seldom misses tackles and essentially acts as a second coach on the field. The future Hall of Famer may not be done just yet.

8 Quincy Williams

Williams was another solid coverage linebacker for New York



Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Mosley may have been PFF’s highest-graded coverage linebacker, but not far behind him was teammate Quincy Williams, who had a breakthrough 2023 season with a career-high 139 tackles and was named a First-Team All-Pro for his efforts.

Having Williams and Mosley on the same team has allowed the Jets to keep heavier personnel groups on the field, as two of their linebackers are capable of covering smaller players. Still a couple of years away from 30, Williams is one of the Jets’ more tantalizing players. He is coming off the best season of his career and has the potential to continue growing in 2024.

9 Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw's status for 2024 is currently in doubt

Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Dre Greenlaw’s game epitomizes violence and aggressiveness. His intensity and lust for violence lead to no shortage of crushing hits that galvanize San Francisco’s defense. One of the biggest turning points in Super Bowl 58 was when Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the first half.

The 49ers' defense simply wasn’t the same without him, and it’s easy to see why. His infectious energy and ability to make plays downhill aren’t replaceable, at least not by any backup linebacker. Greenlaw and Warner have formed one of the best linebacker duos when healthy and will look to pick up where they left off when Greenlaw returns either late in 2024 or 2025.

10 T.J. Edwards

Edwards has been highly productive in recent years

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

In his first season with the Bears in 2023, following four campaigns with the Philadelphia Eagles, T.J. Edwards did a little bit of everything.

He was a tackling machine, recording 155 total, made plays at and behind the line of scrimmage, and made plays on the ball in coverage. Edwards’ game is enigmatic, as his athletic testing numbers don’t match his game speed.

He’s quietly turned into one of the most reliable tacklers in the league and was a catalyst for the Bears’ late-season defensive surge.

