Highlights Brandon Aubrey had a record-setting rookie season for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.

Baltimore Ravens veteran Justin Tucker is still one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL.

Harrison Butker has been an integral part of the Kansas City Chiefs' championship success.

When constructing a football team, kicker isn’t the first position discussed. In fact, it’s usually one of the last.

But in the final minutes of a tight game, the value of a strong kicker is fully understood. While kickers don’t win games, at least not on their own, they can certainly lose them, or at least take the blame for losing them. Each and every year, talented teams see their seasons end on a kick that failed to go through the uprights.

But we're not here to focus on the negative. Instead, here's a look at the top 10 kickers in the NFL today.

Related Five Best Onside Kicks in NFL History Onside kicks are hard to recover, especially after the NFL changed the rules. But when the kicking team gets its hands on one, it's epic every time.

1 Brandon Aubrey

Aubrey was outstanding in his first NFL action

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In his first season in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, former Notre Dame soccer player and USFL kicker Brandon Aubrey was nothing short of magnificent and earned both a Pro Bowl nod and a First-Team All-Pro selection.

For starters, he made the first 35 field goal attempts of his NFL career, shattering the previous record of 19. He ultimately made more field goals than anyone in the league (36) and hit all 10 of his tries from 50-plus yards, including both a 59-yarder and a 60-yarder against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, thus making him the first in league history with two field goals of 59 or more yards in the same game.

Aubrey’s ranking comes down to how large of a sample size fans need. As far as single seasons go, his 2023 was excellent and among the best in recent memory for a kicker, let alone such an inexperienced one. He may lack the body of work of others on this list, but these rankings aren’t about career achievement.

2 Justin Tucker

Tucker remains one of the best in the business

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The most accurate kicker in league history had some uncharacteristic misses for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2023 campaign. But even in his down years, Justin Tucker is a highly reliable kicker.

Tucker’s name recognition alone automatically places him at or near the top of most kicker lists. He should get the benefit of the doubt, given his pedigree, but the former Texas Longhorn is coming off two of the least accurate seasons of his career.

Notably, Tucker has struggled to connect on longer kicks, hitting just one of five on kicks of 50 yards or more in 2023. When it comes to short and intermediate kicks, however, he’s still one of the best in the business.

3 Harrison Butker

Butker has been an integral part of the Chiefs' postseason success

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Although Harrison Butker hit the news for everything but football during the offseason, he was a valuable component of the Kansas City Chiefs’ championship run a season ago. He hit a career-high 94.3% of his field goals during the regular season and went 11-for-11 in the playoffs.

While it’s easy to understand why Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid get most of the shine, Butker and the special teams units have been unsung heroes for Kansas City.

4 Jake Elliott

Elliot hit several clutch kicks last season

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Elliot’s kicks have become such a common occurrence for the Philadelphia Eagles that fans have almost become desensitized to them. The veteran out of Memphis has been reliable from all parts of the field and has some of the best range in the league.

With Jason Kelce out of the picture, the Eagles may be more willing to kick field goals in short-yardage situations. If that's the case, Elliot will be up for the challenge.

5 Dustin Hopkins

Hopkins found himself in 2023

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After being released in 2021 by the Washington Commanders, with whom he'd spent parts of seven seasons, and benched in 2022 by the Los Angeles Chargers, Dustin Hopkins had a bounceback season with the Cleveland Browns in 2023.

The Florida State alum fell just one shy of his career-best in field goals made, drilling 33 of them, and notched a career-high in field-goal accuracy at 91.7%. He also set a new career-long with a make from 58 yards. Hopkins was a deadeye on short and long kicks, with all three of his misses coming from the 40-49 range.

6 Nick Folk

Folk has aged quite gracefully

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nick Folk’s miraculous 2023 with the Tennessee Titans was too much to ignore, as the veteran made a league-best 96.7% of his field goals and put together the best season of his career.

Although age could be a concern going forward, Folk has fought Father Time so far, with the three most accurate seasons of his career coming in the last four years.

7 Ka’imi Fairbairn

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

It took some time for Ka’imi Fairbairn to get settled in the NFL, but the Houston Texans, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2016, have been rewarded for their patience.

Fairbairn has quietly blossomed into one of the most dependable kickers, making 27 of 28 field goal attempts last season and 21 of his 22 extra points. His misfires, which were a problem as recently as 2021, have become far less common, and he enters his 30s with newfound confidence.

8 Cameron Dicker

Dicker has been near perfect in Los Angeles

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

In his first full season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Cameron Dicker delivered, making nearly 94% of his field goals and 100% of his extra-point attempts. It’s too early to say for certain what Dicker’s ceiling is, but all he’s done so far is make kicks at a historic rate.

His career field goal percentage of 94.5% would be the best in NFL history by a wide margin if he had enough attempts to qualify. And he's yet to miss an extra point. This type of reliability won’t go unnoticed by Jim Harbaugh & Co. come contract time.

9 Cairo Santos

Santos has been a steady performer in Chicago

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

What started out as a temporary gig filling in for an injured Eddie Pineiro has turned into a long-term partnership between the Chicago Bears and Cairo Santos.

Santos won’t win any strongest leg competitions, but he’s accurate enough inside the 50-yard mark to get away with it. Santos has finished with a 90% field goal percentage in three of his four full seasons with the Bears, making him one of the most consistent kickers in the league.

10 Younghoe Koo

Koo's performance has recently dipped

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Younghoe Koo has sputtered a bit over the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, going from one of the most accurate kickers to the middle of the pack. Still, he has the fourth-highest field goal percentage in league history and has the leg strength to connect from distance.

Koo’s accuracy on longer kicks has wavered in recent years, making only 10 of 17 from 50-plus yards over the last two seasons. If this trend continues into 2024, it will be difficult to keep Koo on this list.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.