Highlights Perennial All-Pro Zack Martin remains a dominant force for the Dallas Cowboys despite small cracks appearing in 2023.

Chris Lindstrom has become an absolute force for the Atlanta Falcons.

Joe Bitonio is a seasoned veteran and an integral component of the Cleveland Browns' offensive line.

Like most players on an NFL offensive live, guards are primarily noticed when they make a mistake. Maybe they whiff on a block or don’t properly pick up a stunt. The errors can be costly, as one defensive lineman penetrating the offense's forcefield is enough to destroy a play.

What is often overlooked is when these guards seamlessly pass off defenders mid-play or deliver a critical block that leads to a big gain. Great linemen make far more good plays than bad ones, which is why these top 10 guards in the NFL today are game-changers for their respective offenses.

Related 10 Best Offensive Guards in NFL History, Ranked These offensive guards made an often-overlooked NFL position nearly impossible to ignore.

1 Zack Martin

Martin is one of the defining talents of his time

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Although Zack Martin’s 2023 campaign with the Dallas Cowboys revealed some slight cracks in the armor, it wasn’t enough to stop him from earning his ninth Pro Bowl selection and his seventh First-Team All-Pro nod.

Martin is simply the best guard of his time and among the greatest ever. The loss of Tyron Smith in free agency will loom large on the outside for Dallas in 2024, but Martin and teammate Tyler Smith provide the team with a top-flight guard duo, which should prevent much interior pressure.

2 Chris Lindstrom

Lindstrom has become a force on Atlanta's line

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Lindstrom made his second consecutive Pro Bowl last season and was a force in the Atlanta Falcons’ run game, often being tasked with key blocks on inside and outside run concepts. He was also steady in pass protection and allowed few pressures and quarterback hits.

With Arthur Smith at the helm, the Falcons were both volatile and frustrating in 2023. A new coaching staff and quarterback could lead to a more consistent and functional unit. Lindstrom’s ability on the inside will be especially valuable to Kirk Cousins, who's coming off a torn Achilles.

3 Joel Bitonio

Bitonio's experience is invaluable to Cleveland's offense

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The longest-tenured player on the Cleveland Browns' roster, Joel Bitonio, who was taken by the team with the 35th overall pick in 2014, has become a key leader and contributor on the field.

In addition to his blocking prowess, the Nevada product's pre-snap communication has been a crucial part of Cleveland’s offense, making him an irreplaceable player. Bitonio’s six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections speak for themselves, and with a couple more impressive years, he’ll have a compelling Hall of Fame case.

4 Joe Thuney

Thuney's pass-blocking prowess has shined in Kansas City

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs traded for Joe Thuney ahead of the 2021 season to shore up the offensive line, and three years later, it’s hard to argue against the move.

Thuney has been a fixture on Kansas City’s line and has been arguably the best pure pass-protecting guard in football. Patrick Mahomes was largely able to overcome subpar plays from his receivers thanks to the extra time his offensive line provided him, and Thuney was a big part of that.

The now-four-time Super Bowl champion has the chance to join an even more distinguished group with another ring this season.

5 Quenton Nelson

Nelson's body has begun to break down

Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Quenton Nelson’s name recognition and body of work during his career with the Indianapolis Colts have allowed him to stay relevant even though his performance on the field has regressed. Nelson is still a formidable blocker, but back injuries have hurt his flexibility and mobility, making him a more limited player.

Even in his compromised state, though, Nelson is a strong pass-blocker and a serviceable enough run-blocker to get by. Given the physical toll the game has begun to take on his body, an early retirement may be in the cards. But for now, Nelson remains a top-10 guard in the NFL.

6 Kevin Dotson

Dotson broke out in 2023

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After being traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers for next to nothing last offseason, Kevin Dotson hit his stride with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 and was the team’s best offensive lineman.

Dotson was routinely tasked with delivering the key block on zone-run concepts and held up well, losing few reps and recovering when losing at the point of attack. Despite missing out on the Pro Bowl, Dotson made a Pro Bowl-type impact with the Rams and will look to make his 2023 campaign the new standard for himself moving forward.

7 Elgton Jenkins

Jenkins has made progress in his recovery

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

It took Elgton Jenkins a couple of years to return to full strength for the Green Bay Packers after he tore his ACL in Week 11 of the 2021 season, but he proved to be worth the wait, as he didn’t allow a single tackle during the regular season in 2023.

Jenkins is versatility personified, as he’s taken reps at all five offensive line positions, but his health will be worth monitoring in 2024. If the Mississippi State alum can stay on the field, there’s no reason to think he can’t maintain his standing as one of the most skilled and versatile linemen in the business.

8 Quinn Meinerz

Meinertz was crucial in Denver's run game

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn Meinerz perfectly embodies the brutality and tenacity fans associate with offensive linemen. His tendency to not just win reps but blow defensive linemen off the ball has made him a fan favorite with the Denver Broncos.

Along with the power, Meinerz has the mobility to pull on run plays and was highly effective when asked to do so last season. It will be interesting to see how different the Broncos' offense looks with Bo Nix at quarterback, but regardless of any schematic adjustments, Meinerz’s performance will play a large role in shaping the run and pass game.

9 Jon Feliciano

Feliciano's versatility has been valuable to the 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Trent Williams has been the glue that's held together the San Francisco 49ers' offensive line. But while Williams was incredibly valuable to the Niners' offense, he couldn’t do it completely alone.

In his first season with San Francisco, Jon Feliciano was the most reliable interior lineman and took reps from both the left and right sides. His willingness to play multiple positions and make a few mistakes in the process was equally rare and valuable and earned him a new contract.

10 Tyler Smith

Smith has made the most of his first seasons in the NFL

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Martin is the past and present of the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line, but Tyler Smith is the future. And the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 draft is off to a promising start.

Smith has already established himself as one of the better run-blocking guards in the game today and has the athleticism and strength to be a high-level pass-blocker as well. While no one would consider Smith a finished product, it’s hard not to be excited about his potential.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.