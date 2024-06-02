Highlights Offensive tackle represents a crucial pillar of every NFL team.

Veterans like Trent Williams and Tyron Smith are still performing at an extremely high level but are bound to slow down soon.

Penei Sewell and Tristan Wirfs offer a lot of hope for the next generation of NFL offensive tackles.

In the realm of the NFL, offensive tackle stands as a crucial pillar of every team. In a league where quarterback is king, limiting the damage they take from vicious defenders is paramount to a franchise’s success.

Having stability at the tackle positions not only bolsters both the run and pass game but also protects players from unnecessary hits. Blending size, strength, athleticism, and technique, here are the best offensive tackles in the NFL today.

1 Penei Sewell

Sewell has a chance to be the best offensive tackle of the 2020s

It hasn’t taken Penei Sewell very long to solidify himself as the league’s best offensive tackle. Taken seventh overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Oregon alum has been instrumental to the Detroit Lions' success and has continued to improve each year.

The scariest part about Sewell is that he won't turn 25 until October 2025, meaning he may just be entering his physical prime. Given Jared Goff’s struggles with pressure, keeping the pocket clean is essential to Detroit’s offensive success, and there isn’t a tackle better at that today than Sewell.

2 Trent Williams

Wiliams is a brutalizing blocker with a thirst for violence

Trent Williams may be approaching the end of his career, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that from watching him play with the San Francisco 49ers. He earned his third consecutive First-Team All-Pro selection in 2023 and didn’t allow a sack.

Additionally, Williams is a mauler in the run game and has the athleticism to deliver crucial downfield blocks. Williams has already put together a Hall of Fame career, so whatever he does from this point on is just icing on the cake.

3 Tyron Smith

Smith will look to continue his dominance with his new team

Although Tyron Smith’s play declined slightly in recent years with the Dallas Cowboys, he remains among the best tackles in the game today. Smith’s run-blocking has taken a hit because he isn’t as mobile as he once was, but his pass protection is still top-tier.

And that will be especially important in joining the New York Jets, as he'll be blocking for a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off an Achilles injury. Smith is another player who seems destined for Canton, and a deep postseason with his new team would only ensure that.

4 Tristan Wirfs

Wirfs made a relatively smooth transition to left tackle last season

Tristan Wirfs made the perilous move from right to left tackle in 2023. Switching a player's position, especially when they have played as well as Wirfs did at right tackle, is a questionable maneuver. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' coaching staff was vindicated when he made his third consecutive Pro Bowl this past season.

There was still a bit of a feeling-out process, and his effort on certain run-blocking concepts could use some work. But the most coveted skill in any left tackle is pass blocking, and Wirfs isn’t lacking in that department. As Smith and Williams age, Wirfs and Sewell could easily be the best tackles of the next generation.

5 Jordan Mailata

Mailata may now be the Eagles' most valuable offensive lineman

Jordan Mailata may very well hold the unfortunate title of the best active player without a Pro Bowl selection. Because of Jason Kelce's and Lane Johnson’s exemplary work over the years for the Philadelphia Eagles, Mailata has become the unheralded stud on the offensive line.

The former rugby player has, in some ways, surpassed Johnson and is coming off the best season of his career. Having limited football experience before coming to the United States, it’s reasonable to think Mailata can continue to develop, which will be important for Philly’s otherwise aging line.

6 Christian Darrisaw

Darrisaw will block for an inexperienced but talented quarterback in 2024

If Mailata isn’t the best offensive tackle without a Pro Bowl selection to his name, then it’s the Minnesota Vikings' Christian Darrisaw, who has been a high-quality tackle since entering the league in 2021.

The Virginia Tech product dealt with inexperienced and, frankly, bad quarterback play after Kirk Cousins went down, which led to him capitulating a few more sacks than he probably should’ve. Darrisaw’s presence may be even more important in 2024, as protecting J.J. McCarthy’s blindside will be vital to the young quarterback’s poise and confidence.

7 Laremy Tunsil

Tunsil is one of the best pass-protecting tackles in the game

At this point, fans just need to accept that Laremy Tunsil will never be an upper-echelon run-blocker. While the Houston Texans would love to have a left tackle who can excel in multiple facets of the game, no one pities them for having one of the most reliable pass blockers in the league.

C.J. Stroud’s inexperience occasionally forced Tunsil to hold his blockers for longer than expected, but that was a small price to pay for the now-four-time Pro Bowler. Where he needs to improve is discipline. He’s too talented to allow himself to rely on sloppy technique, which can result in holds or other infractions.

8 Lane Johnson

Johnson has maintained high-level play into his 30s

Lane Johnson is still one of the best tackles from a snap-to-snap standpoint. In addition to his blocking prowess, the veteran provides invaluable leadership and experience.

Johnson’s performance in the pass game has begun to slip, leading to rough outings against the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys last season, but Johnson generally gives Jalen Hurts enough time to work through his reads and find the open man.

Johnson's waning physical abilities would normally invoke worries. However, he is a very technical and intelligent player, which should allow him to overcome these losses.

9 Morgan Moses

Moses and Smith should form one of the league's better tackle tandems

Morgan Moses received some playing time at left tackle but spent the vast majority of the year with the Baltimore Ravens on the right side. There, he posted another respectable season and earned himself a three-year deal with the New York Jets, with whom he spent the 2021 season.

Moses isn’t going to be the savior of any offensive line, but he will make the unit better. Working with Lamar Jackson, a quarterback who generally holds on to the ball for longer than most, should prepare him well for Aaron Rodgers, who has a similar tendency.

10 Garett Bolles

Bolles is one of the best pound-for-pound tackles

Even at 32, Garett Bolles is one of the more athletic offensive tackles in the league, which has allowed him to hold up well on the outside despite lacking prototypical tackle size and play strength. Bolles, who's spent his entire career with the Denver Broncos, is yet another player who suffered due to quarterback play.

Russell Wilson often bailed from clean pockets and missed open players, forcing his line to hold its blocks for longer periods of time. This is why Bolles’s 32 pressures allowed, the most since his rookie season, shouldn’t be a cause for concern.

Bo Nix is a much better match for Sean Payton and the Broncos offense, which should lead to more stability on all fronts in 2024.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.