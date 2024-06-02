Highlights Punting is an unexciting but necessary component of the game of football.

Ryan Stonehouse was excellent for the Tennessee Titans last season, leading the NFL in yards per punt and punts inside the 20-yard line.

A.J. Cole earned a First-Team All-Pro selection for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.

Playing the field position game isn’t the sexiest thing in the world, but it’s an essential part of the game of football.

Despite what it seems like at times, given the offensive output in the NFL these days, no team can score on every possession. And it’s on those drives where the offense comes up short where teams turn to their punters and kick-coverage teams to pin back their opponents, hopefully setting up favorable field position for the offense’s next drive.

Here's a look at the top 10 punters in the NFL today.

1 Ryan Stonehouse

Stonehouse was the most statistically impressive punter in 2023

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Despite only appearing in 12 games for the Tennessee Titans, Ryan Stonehouse recorded more punts than multiple players on this list. Therefore, the small-size argument doesn’t apply, making his claim to this list undeniable.

Stonehouse led the league in both yards per punt (53.1) and percentage of punts inside the 20 (52.8%). It’s a rare feat for a punter to lead the league in both categories in a single season and is a testament to Stonehouse’s talent.

2 A.J. Cole

Cole has been one of the best punters in recent years

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Cole was arguably the best all-around punter in 2023, ranking top five in both yards per punt and punts inside the 20-yard line, and was rewarded for his play with a third straight Pro Bowl nod and his second First-Team All-Pro selection in three years.

Given the current outlook of the Las Vegas Raiders offense, Cole’s services will likely be needed often yet again in 2024.

3 Bryan Anger

Anger played a big part in the Cowboys' success

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Anger was the second half of the Dallas Cowboys' Pro Bowl special teams tandem, joining kicker Brandon Aubrey.

The Cowboys' high-octane offense limited his opportunities, but when Anger’s number was called, he delivered. His 51.4 yards per punt ranked second in the league and was first among players who appeared in more than 12 games.

Additionally, his 44.3 net yards per punt was the best among qualified punters. Anger has made two All-Pro teams in his three seasons with the Cowboys and looks to continue that level of play in 2024.

4 Blake Gillikin

Gilikin had the best season of his career in 2023

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Gillikin had a solid first season with the Arizona Cardinals and posted career bests in yards per punt (50.6) and net yards per punt (42.9).

Although his leg strength was on full display, he did struggle with precision at times, which explains the discrepancy between his total yardage and net yardage. Still, he only has three years of experience under his belt and can continue improving in the coming years.

5 Mitch Wishnowsky

Wishnowsky is the perfect punter for the 49ers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t need to punt often in 2023, but when they did, Mitch Wishnowsky took care of business. It’s worth noting that Wishnowsky was generally kicking close to or inside of the opponent's territory, limiting his opportunities for booming kicks.

However, Whishnowsky consistently pinned opponents back and ranked second in the league in the percentage of punts downed inside the 20, finishing the year at an even 50%.

6 Michael Dickson

Dickinson showcased his powerful leg in 2023

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Although Michael Dickson has yet to return to the Pro Bowl since his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, he’s compiled several better seasons statistically.

2023 was, in many ways, his best, with Dickinson reaching the 50-yard per punt threshold for the first time. He did, however, leave some net yardage on the table due to the highest touchback rate of his career. Better touch and backspin could be the difference in getting him back to the Pro Bowl.

7 Braden Mann

Mann was highly efficient for the Eagles this past year

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles were so potent on fourth down this past year, especially in short-yardage situations, that Braden Mann didn’t get much of a workload. When he was on the field, though, Mann was one of the better punters and finished in the top five in net yards per punt (43.8).

Some of the changes to the Eagles' roster, specifically the retirement of Jason Kelce, may prevent them from being as aggressive on fourth down, allowing Mann to truly shine.

8 Cameron Johnston

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After years of high usage, Cameron Johnston enjoyed a more limited role in 2023 with the Houston Texans. He punted just 66 times, the fewest since his rookie year and down from 88 in each of the previous two seasons.

With fewer reps, Johnson’s efficiency improved, recording the highest net yards per punt (43.7) and punt percentage inside the 20 (45.5%) of his career. It'll be interesting to see his usage numbers in 2024 now that he's a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

9 Logan Cooke

Cooke took a little step back in 2023 but was still solid for the Jaguars

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Logan Cooke’s game took a step back along with the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, as his 47.4 yards per punt and 43.6 net yards per punt were among the lowest of his six-year career.

But even in a down year, Cooke ranked seventh in net yards per punt and third in percentage of punts inside the 20 (47.5%). Although his game wasn’t as exciting as others who regularly uncorked 50-plus-yard bombs, his consistency and value in the field position game more than made up for it.

10 Tory Taylor

Taylor should boost the Bears' special teams unit

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY

It may feel premature to place someone who has yet to play his first down in the NFL in the top 10, but Tory Taylor showed enough in his time at Iowa to make the Chicago Bears a believer.

The fourth-round pick has excellent power and touch and is one of the most tested punters to come into the league, given the Iowa Hawkeyes’ unhealthy reliance on special teams play and field position.

Taylor does need to speed up his kicking motion, as his Aussie-style run-up may not be sustainable in the NFL, but that shouldn’t stop him from being an impact player early on if the Bears' new-look offense struggles.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.